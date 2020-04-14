Has COVID-19 turned fashion into an endangered retail species?

Apr 14, 2020
by Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.

Outside of travel and leisure, no industry will be more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than non-essential retail, and in that category, no vertical will be impacted more than fashion.

The only apparel that could be argued to be essential might be kids’ clothes and maternity wear. Kids and bellies grow. Everything else can wait.

Fashion isn’t going to come back fast, either:

  • All the wrong inventory. Everything stuck in stores right now is pre-Easter. That all has to go in order to make room for summer, back-to-school and even winter seasons.
  • Hard-to-get quantities of the “right” inventory. The supply chain is frozen, with retailers canceling brand orders and brands canceling factory orders. Key production centers such as Indonesia and Malaysia are just feeling COVID-19’s impact. Cash flow crunches all along the supply chain, coupled with wild uncertainty for the future of demand and supply, means brands have to operate very conservatively. Yet if too conservative, will they have anything to refuel the cash tanks during the holidays to power the spending they need to make in 2021?
  • Distribution channels at risk. Department stores like J.C. Penney and Macy’s were already in precarious shape pre-pandemic and any major exit will put more pressure on other retailers’ ability to clear old inventory. Some brands haven’t taken direct-to-consumer seriously, and that will have to change — and fast. If the wholesale market for fashion collapses, how much time will they have to ramp up a direct-to-consumer model on the scale to make up the difference?

To compound these issues, staggering unemployment figures mean discretionary income just took an enormous hit. Most fashion brands are also too large to qualify for the paycheck protection program, and other relief for them has yet to be defined.

A vaccine, a surge in testing and aid programs that additionally bolster consumer spending may yet offer some hope. In the meantime, however, just like you’re buying takeout to help support your favorite restaurant, buy something if you can from a fashion brand you love. They may not make it past this next holiday season.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will the pandemic reset the fashion marketplace? What particular challenges do fashion brands that rely on traditional wholesale channels face in their recovery efforts?

"How will the pandemic reset the fashion marketplace?"

Nikki Baird, VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Nikki Baird

Nikki BairdVP of Retail Innovation, Aptos

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
53 minutes 14 seconds ago

Sadly, I believe that many marginal apparel retailers will simply not be able to re-open. Furthermore, I believe that apparel retailers will be one of hardest hit of all the retail categories. One of the key challenges apparel retailers will have is shopper demand. Even on the other side of COVID-19, many predict that consumer demand will be stunted for a significant period of time due to the high unemployment levels. Retailers can blow out last year’s apparel, but you need customers who are willing to buy, and I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
48 minutes 57 seconds ago

The fashion marketplace will shrink as a result of the pandemic. Some designer houses will not survive this event. Some may have to shrink first to survive and try to surge later. The demand for fashion will still be there on the other side of this but with few providers to start.

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
46 minutes 37 seconds ago

I just read an article in WWD that sales of fashion apparel online were up 55 percent globally over the last couple of weeks. Much was due to steep discounts, but there is also the glass-half-full point of view that there is a glimmer of some pent up purchasing and perhaps a little bounce back in store for the industry.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
46 minutes 32 seconds ago

I completely agree that fashion will be the most distressed sector of retail as a result of this crisis. The segment went into this with a whole raft of problems which are now being exacerbated. The casualties will be enormously painful but, in some ways, necessary as overcapacity has haunted the sector for too long.

In terms of wholesale, any brand still relying on department stores to distribute product has clearly been out of touch for too long. The whole channel is a hot mess and the writing has been on the wall for many years.

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
44 minutes 42 seconds ago

I believe that off-price retailers are positioned well for life after COVID-19. Last season for them is not a problem and they should prosper once we can get people into stores again. Fashion brands face a serious dilemma. Do they pack away this year’s product for next, mark it down, or sell it to off-price? None of these choices are palatable but the retailers must do something to survive. Those that do will need to change their business model. They need to tighten up the supply chain, look to on- or near-shore sourcing options, move to BOPIS/ghost/dark store concepts and emphasize e-commerce to a greater extent to face down the pandemic challenge.

Michael La Kier
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
41 minutes 56 seconds ago

Beyond food and household products, most of the retail world is hurting greatly; fashion is no different. COVID-19 has set back – not just reset – the fashion marketplace. What do you do when there are not only no retail outlets open and selling, but there is such uncertainty in the market that new consumer spending is virtually nil? Take write-offs and hope for government bailouts? Discount inventory? Donate? There is no good answer.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
39 minutes 2 seconds ago
Fashion as a mindset, as a vehicle for self expression, is certainly not an endangered species. Apparel retail however, is facing its most Darwinian moment ever. Some will survive in some evolved form and many will not. The proverbial meteor has hit and there are whole species that just won’t survive. Brands and retailers will re-examine how they manage risk. Supply chains will be challenged to the extreme to be more nimble and for calendars to be compressed. Who is going to be comfortable operating nine to 12 months out at this point? Vertical retailers and DTC brands will have an easier time of it. Wholesale brands will need a whole new model and a new operating relationship with brick and mortar retailers. They will need a much more “in real time” model versus the nine to 12 month out model. The ability to mine data from current selling and project that learning into future deliveries on a compressed calendar takes on heightened importance. The apparel business was always a combination of knowledge and guesswork.… Read more »
Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
37 minutes 1 second ago
There is no doubt that we will see an altogether new world in retail apparel when this is over. We hear a lot about the country reopening and the economy getting back on track, but there is still no date, no plan, and no one knows how it will begin. We have to assume that just as the shutdown happened in slow stages, the reopening will also be in several steps. Those working from home may be working from home longer as perhaps the more “essential” employees in a company are asked to return to the office first. All of this means that the last thing on most people’s minds right now is clothes. I do feel though that many will need to buy at least temporary clothes once the quarantine is over because I am sure that many waistlines will have increased. It’s going to take quite a while before we return to the new normal. How we look at all purchases will be different, and I believe that unless there is an over-the-counter… Read more »
Paula Rosenblum
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
22 minutes 39 seconds ago
There are some events that change the landscape irrevocably. I wrote a piece where I discussed my mother, who lived through the Great Depression among other things, scrubbing a 30 year old toaster oven clean when she could have just bought a new one for $20. While Boomers and Gen X may return to some level of spending, I truly believe that Millennials and Gen Z (and Gen C – those born now) will have a very different ethos. Excess is out. I think fast fashion will likely be out, due to environmental concerns. What the final shape of fashion will be is unclear to me. Cheaper than luxury, but more durable than fast fashion for sure. But let’s be really clear. Between COVID-19, the deep recession/depression it will cause and climate change (as I sit here in Miami, the “feels like” temperature is 96 — about 30 to 45 days early) these young people have had some seriously jarring experiences in their lives. You don’t just “bounce back” from this. I don’t expect those… Read more »
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
21 minutes 49 seconds ago

I think there will be some fallout from the pandemic, but what I have seen in the interim is that a lot of smaller stores have started creating fashionable face masks — which is unique — and they are apparently selling.

Dick Seesel
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
3 minutes 44 seconds ago
Nobody has a crystal ball regarding the next month’s outlook, much less what the future looks like six months from now. The longer the “lockdown” continues (for the sake of public health, which is the highest priority), the tougher the short-term outcome for apparel sales. Those retailers who were already hanging by a thread are unlikely to stay in business. And the bounceback, whenever it begins, will favor retailers catering to those with disposable incomes. People who lost their jobs and ate into their savings are not going to buy that new pair of shorts or shoes, no matter how steep the discount, but there might be pent-up demand among those who were able to work from home in “office” jobs. Eventually, “need to buy” will provide some revival of the apparel business, and it might begin with Back to School. (After all, kids didn’t stop growing during the pandemic.) But the human losses are so huge that some “survivor guilt” will hang over most shoppers at least through the end of 2020. I don’t… Read more »
