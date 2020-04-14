Has COVID-19 turned fashion into an endangered retail species?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
Outside of travel and leisure, no industry will be more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than non-essential retail, and in that category, no vertical will be impacted more than fashion.
The only apparel that could be argued to be essential might be kids’ clothes and maternity wear. Kids and bellies grow. Everything else can wait.
Fashion isn’t going to come back fast, either:
- All the wrong inventory. Everything stuck in stores right now is pre-Easter. That all has to go in order to make room for summer, back-to-school and even winter seasons.
- Hard-to-get quantities of the “right” inventory. The supply chain is frozen, with retailers canceling brand orders and brands canceling factory orders. Key production centers such as Indonesia and Malaysia are just feeling COVID-19’s impact. Cash flow crunches all along the supply chain, coupled with wild uncertainty for the future of demand and supply, means brands have to operate very conservatively. Yet if too conservative, will they have anything to refuel the cash tanks during the holidays to power the spending they need to make in 2021?
- Distribution channels at risk. Department stores like J.C. Penney and Macy’s were already in precarious shape pre-pandemic and any major exit will put more pressure on other retailers’ ability to clear old inventory. Some brands haven’t taken direct-to-consumer seriously, and that will have to change — and fast. If the wholesale market for fashion collapses, how much time will they have to ramp up a direct-to-consumer model on the scale to make up the difference?
To compound these issues, staggering unemployment figures mean discretionary income just took an enormous hit. Most fashion brands are also too large to qualify for the paycheck protection program, and other relief for them has yet to be defined.
A vaccine, a surge in testing and aid programs that additionally bolster consumer spending may yet offer some hope. In the meantime, however, just like you’re buying takeout to help support your favorite restaurant, buy something if you can from a fashion brand you love. They may not make it past this next holiday season.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will the pandemic reset the fashion marketplace? What particular challenges do fashion brands that rely on traditional wholesale channels face in their recovery efforts?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Has COVID-19 turned fashion into an endangered retail species?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Sadly, I believe that many marginal apparel retailers will simply not be able to re-open. Furthermore, I believe that apparel retailers will be one of hardest hit of all the retail categories. One of the key challenges apparel retailers will have is shopper demand. Even on the other side of COVID-19, many predict that consumer demand will be stunted for a significant period of time due to the high unemployment levels. Retailers can blow out last year’s apparel, but you need customers who are willing to buy, and I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The fashion marketplace will shrink as a result of the pandemic. Some designer houses will not survive this event. Some may have to shrink first to survive and try to surge later. The demand for fashion will still be there on the other side of this but with few providers to start.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I just read an article in WWD that sales of fashion apparel online were up 55 percent globally over the last couple of weeks. Much was due to steep discounts, but there is also the glass-half-full point of view that there is a glimmer of some pent up purchasing and perhaps a little bounce back in store for the industry.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I completely agree that fashion will be the most distressed sector of retail as a result of this crisis. The segment went into this with a whole raft of problems which are now being exacerbated. The casualties will be enormously painful but, in some ways, necessary as overcapacity has haunted the sector for too long.
In terms of wholesale, any brand still relying on department stores to distribute product has clearly been out of touch for too long. The whole channel is a hot mess and the writing has been on the wall for many years.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe that off-price retailers are positioned well for life after COVID-19. Last season for them is not a problem and they should prosper once we can get people into stores again. Fashion brands face a serious dilemma. Do they pack away this year’s product for next, mark it down, or sell it to off-price? None of these choices are palatable but the retailers must do something to survive. Those that do will need to change their business model. They need to tighten up the supply chain, look to on- or near-shore sourcing options, move to BOPIS/ghost/dark store concepts and emphasize e-commerce to a greater extent to face down the pandemic challenge.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Beyond food and household products, most of the retail world is hurting greatly; fashion is no different. COVID-19 has set back – not just reset – the fashion marketplace. What do you do when there are not only no retail outlets open and selling, but there is such uncertainty in the market that new consumer spending is virtually nil? Take write-offs and hope for government bailouts? Discount inventory? Donate? There is no good answer.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think there will be some fallout from the pandemic, but what I have seen in the interim is that a lot of smaller stores have started creating fashionable face masks — which is unique — and they are apparently selling.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC