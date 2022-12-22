Just Walk Out – Just in time or just too soon?
This the seventh in a series of articles from members of RetailWire’s BrainTrust panel speculating on coming retail trends and developments for 2023.
Amazon recently installed Just Walk Out (JWO) at a grocery retailer it does not own for the first time. 2023 will see even more buzz around the technology.
Billed as a “frictionless” store experience for consumers — and, under the covers, an excellent expense reduction tool, especially for grocers — the technology still faces major questions:
- There’s no evidence thus far that the technology is scalable, despite Amazon’s claims.
- The FAQs page on JWO’s dedicated website says, “The installation of the technology can take as little as a few weeks from the time we have access to your store.” A few weeks is a long time to disrupt a grocer.
- Once up and running, the system will need a lot of maintenance, and that’s on the retailer.
- JWO’s website is also clear that customer service issues (e.g., phone calls on being charged for unbought items) are the responsibility of the retailer.
- What are the implications on shrink? Will devices that blind cameras from shopper activities soon arrive?
It’s also not clear that this will really “delight your customers.” The philosophical question here is, how do you define frictionless?
If I’m running in for a single item, JWO is awesome. If I’m doing weekly shopping for a family of four, how frictionless is it for me to bag my own items, do my own scanning (if necessary), and load and unload carts? Won’t home delivery or curbside pickup be more frictionless?
So, I predict there will be pilots galore with Amazon’s JWO and versions from other technology providers. But just as RFID before it, the pilots will go on for a long time and adoption at the end of 2023 will remain very low.
Some consumers will embrace it, but I also don’t think it’s economically feasible yet. Maybe we’ll see examples of retailers using it and customers accepting it by 2025, but I think we’ll find out it’s still too early for mass adoption.
- Just Walk Out
- Amazon brings its Just Walk Out technology to 1st outside grocer – Winsight Grocery Business
- Elevate your retail experience with Just Walk Out technology – Amazon
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s Just Walk Out and similar checkout-free shopping technologies making a significant breakthrough in 2023? Do you agree that the technology still has to prove its appeal to consumers and ROI for stores?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Just Walk Out – Just in time or just too soon?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Short answer: No. Paula raises many of the most important issues that cause JWO to be a solution that has plenty of sizzle, but not much beef. The primary barrier is the cost of acquiring and maintaining this technology. In its current iteration, the financial commitment required far exceeds any type of ROI. I do believe that JWO is technology that can have great utility in very specific cases but, overall, this is not going mainstream for a very long time.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
No significant breakthrough in 2023. Implementation of the technology is affected by multiple factors. On the retailer side: it is costly, it needs to be accurate, it must not increase fraud (just-don’t-pay) and customers must like it. On the customer side: customers must like it, immediate assistance must be available, it must work equally well with all product categories (packaged/loose/large/small), and it must be super intuitive to avoid abandoned transactions.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
While it is a breakthrough technology, theft at self-checkout has become such a hot topic that widescale adoption of Just Walk Out is far out. That being said, anything that can take friction out of the system for shoppers is a worthy endeavor to explore, test, and improve.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
While cashierless checkout won’t become pervasive in 2023, there is definitely interest from retailers and concessions at sporting events where speedy, cashierless checkout is a good fit. There are several other companies that offer cashierless checkout solutions, beyond Amazon, such as (my employer) Verizon.
Content Marketing Strategist
In 2023, more retailers will warm up to checkout-free tech for in-store convenience, speed and loss prevention.
Paula’s right: using JWO to buy a drink at a sports venue is different from buying a full grocery basket. Case studies with quantifiable results will boost demand among grocery retailers, helping cashierless tech gain momentum.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
To me the biggest red flag is the fact that there’s no support for retailer implementation by Amazon. If retailers can’t deploy this technology without confusion, it’s simply creating inefficiencies instead of solving for them. I have been a big believer in JWO, and I still am, but retailers have to feel empowered to test it, not discouraged.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Checkout-free solutions certainly still have to prove their ROI and most demographics want retailers to fix other challenges like out-of-stocks and make shopping more personalized first. There is a good analogy to scanning, which took about 20 years to become ubiquitous. Just Walk Out won’t take that long, but rather it will move slowly along in 2023 in select markets and will still be far from a tipping point at the end of the year and likely the end of the following one.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
Not significant, but a breakthrough, for sure. This technology takes out the worst part of the supermarket shopping experience, the line at checkout or the line at self-checkout. It will take some time (just like self-checkout did) for consumers to catch on, but it will happen!
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Customers want a frictionless experience, and Amazon is one of the leading companies that has provided the technology, both online and in-store. It was predicted several years ago that Amazon would make its technology available to other retailers. It’s still early in the game, and the retailers that take advantage of the offer will be considered early adopters. Amazon will quickly find more ways to create a frictionless installation for the retailer once they have more locations. Not only do I think this is the future of retail, I also believe Amazon will be a leader of the technology. Will it happen in 2023? That may be too soon for widespread adoption, but you’ll notice that more stores are using it.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Just Walk Out technology is interesting. However it is not something customers are crying out for and, given the cost of implementation, that makes it a bit of a dud. It is also typically Amazon to focus on technology rather than the wider experience of the store and the offer. That’s a big mistake. People’s primary drivers of store selection are on factors such as price, location, range, service and so forth – being able to walk out without having to check out is way, way down the list.