Kroger CEO says customers are ‘rethinking their shopping’ habits
Kroger is finding that grocery shoppers are trading down and shifting to store brands as U.S. inflation hits a four-decade high, and seeing a particular shift from lower-income households.
“Rising inflation has consumers rethinking their shopping and eating habits,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO, last Thursday on Kroger’s first quarter conference call.
He added, “While customers continue to cook more, we are seeing different shopping behaviors based on how individual customers are experiencing the current inflationary environment. Many customers continue to shop premium products throughout the store, including Private Selection, Murray’s cheese and Deluxe Meal Solutions. For other customers, whose budgets are more directly impacted by food and fuel inflation, they are actively looking for ways to save. We’re doing everything we can to help this customer stretch their budgets.”
For instance, customers “aggressively moved” to pork amid rising beef prices during the quarter and more cautious spending drove smaller basket sizes.
“What we’re finding is customers were coming in more frequently before, but they’re not buying as many items on each shop and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Mr. McMullen. “We’re also seeing customers, especially customers that aren’t as sensitive to their budget, upscaling with, or buying bigger packs, especially earlier in the month depending on when people are getting money.”
Kroger is further reporting that its owned brands are outpacing national brands as consumers seek value. Said Mr. McMullen, “When the economy is tight, our brands always gain share.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that food-at-home prices in May rose 11.9 percent over the last 12 months, the largest increase since April 1979. Among the categories seeing the biggest spikes were eggs, up 32.2 percent; chicken, up 17.4 percent; milk, up 15.9 percent; coffee, up 15.3 percent; and ground beef, up 13.6 percent.
CNBC noted that while consumers may be trading down for food, demand for concerts, movies and travel remains healthy due to pent-up demand as pandemic restrictions ease. Luxury spending is also holding up well.
Marshal Cohen, NPD’s chief retail industry advisor, told CNBC, “There is a tug-of-war between the consumer’s desire to buy what they want and the need to make concessions based on the higher prices hitting their wallets.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How have you been seeing inflationary pressures altering grocery shopping habits? How may grocery behavior be different from past similar inflationary periods?
3 Comments on "Kroger CEO says customers are ‘rethinking their shopping’ habits"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
In many ways what we’re seeing in grocery has played out many times in the past when inflation has gotten out of control. When costs go up, people change their spending habits and that’s clearly, and perhaps most immediately seen in grocery spending. It’s hard to say if today’s inflationary spending trends will be similar or different from the past, but part of it will depend on how long the inflationary period lasts – at this stage it looks like we’re in for a long summer.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Good quality private label will be the winners as well as Costco overall and their private label brands. Go to Costco on a weekend or even on a Tuesday to see for yourself how inflation has impacted shoppers.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Watch for consumers to more actively play “grocery games,” such as buying gift cards to get money off gas or groceries and really leveraging the store’s loyalty program as the inflation squeeze continues through the year.