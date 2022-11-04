Locals fight to keep warehouses out of their neighborhoods
Amazon.com in mid-March canceled plans to open a four-story warehouse in Churchill, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh, after local residents complained about the potential for excessive pollution and traffic.
“I think it’s a classic ‘David slayed Goliath’ story, right here in small Churchill borough,” Jennifer Korona-Huffman, of Churchill Future, the opposition group, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. “Our community is safe for now. We don’t have to deal with the negative environmental fallout from a project such as that mega warehouse that was slated to be built here in our residential community.”
Churchill Future filed an appeal following approval of the $300 million project by the Churchill Borough Council in late December after more than 60 hours of hearings. The 2.9 million square-foot distribution center was expected to support an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 jobs and generate $11.7 million in annual tax revenue.
Amazon said in the statement, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that its decision to withdraw was “based on our operational needs” rather than opposition pressures.
A Wall Street Journal article said similar protests have erupted over planned distribution center projects outside Madison, WI, as well as in Southern California and eastern Pennsylvania as many such facilities are opening in residential areas.
While the protests in most cases have failed to derail the projects due to the promised job creation and economic benefits, related litigation and public relations can drive up costs and any resultant new taxes, regulations or moratoriums on further construction to appease opponents can limit the projects’ potential.
The industry is in the midst of a building boom of major and micro-warehouses to support e-commerce’s rapid growth and expectations of speedy delivery. Complaints have cited the increased traffic, the impact of heavy-duty trucks on local roads, air quality issues from idling vans, noises from unloading, and construction’s harm to wildlife and the environment.
Tom Ahern, a partner at the Wellesley Hills, MA-based corporate public affairs firm Five Corners Strategies told the Journal that, while residents warmly welcome the Amazon van pulling into their driveway with their coveted item, “everybody wants to make sure that the warehouse from which it’s coming is one town over.”
- Amazon ditches plans for distribution warehouse in Churchill – Pittsburgh’s Action News
- Stop the building of a distribution warehouse in a residential Churchill Borough – Change.org
- Amazon withdraws plans for controversial distribution warehouse in Churchill – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Churchill Future files land use appeal against Hillwood’s Amazon project at former Westinghouse property – Pittsburgh Business Times
- Americans Are Pushing Back on the Warehouse Construction Boom – The Wall Street Journal
- Enfield Residents Speak Against Planned Industrial Development – Patch
- Amazon faces local opposition to warehouse in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park – The Real Deal
- Amazon seeks to build a distribution center in San Clemente – Los Angeles Times
- Are ultra-fast delivery services bad for neighborhoods? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will local opposition be a minor or major hurdle towards building the warehousing and infrastructure necessary to support e-commerce’s growth? What are the most common negative side-effects from distribution centers on communities and how can they be reduced?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Locals fight to keep warehouses out of their neighborhoods"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Small communities that think of themselves as quaint and unique are going to resist these mini-warehouses and most often will win. They control their local boards and know what they want. They will be concerned about changing the visual character of their community and the additional automobile traffic that may come with the distribution facilities — unless the carriers can learn to hide these facilities under a faux façade and minimize truck traffic.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Yes, the warehouses should be in residential areas but be built in a mixed-use way to truly achieve last-mile fulfillment. However this isn’t the blocky/ugly building and truck idling facility of a typical warehouse. In order to be as close as possible to the last mile, new thinking is necessary. Mixed-use buildings and embracing the local area is the best way to get closest. So, Amazon warehouse in a basement and three levels and a Top Golf on top? Why not?
Managing Director, GlobalData
In order to support fast delivery, Amazon wants to be proximate to the residential areas it delivers to. However there are externalities associated with big warehouses, including elevated traffic levels. It’s really up to each community to decide what’s right for them. The ironic thing, however, is that some of the people who object will also enjoy the speedy delivery that Amazon provides.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Classic NIMBY (not in my back yard) thinking. Because of course I want all of the benefits and none of the costs or inconveniences. Having said that, congestion and pollution are very real detractors, and businesses aiming for proximity to dense populations are going to have to balance those factors.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Local opposition to growing e-commerce operations is reminiscent of the “Keep Walmart Away” movement. Yet coming out of the COVID-19-fueled e-commerce scramble, major U.S. retailers are now dedicating significant money, time, and energy to developing delivery-focused alternates to traditional stores. Opposition efforts are counter to the consumer desire for faster and better delivery. You can’t have your cake and eat it too!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Any Plan B locations where the tax base voices win out over the NIMBYs will be, by definition, less efficient for Amazon. Of course this is nothing new to Walmart. They went through this decades ago as they were saturating the country with new locations.
Building MFCs is a different story. There is a huge difference between a 3 million square-foot Amazon distribution center and an MFC. Beyond the size, there’s location. MFCs are ideal for adding same-day distribution capabilities in urban areas. Amazon is clever. If they have too many rejected locations for their massive DCs, maybe they’ll figure out a way to scale down in order to divide and conquer.
CEO, New Sega Home
This isn’t limited to just small communities. We already saw a similar situation in NYC with Amazon’s pull out from the Long Island City HQ plan. Amazon has a PR problem with worker benefits and will continue to face these challenges in more active and “woke” communities regardless of their population size.