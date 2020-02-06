Nordstrom crushes inventory optimization
Despite its stores being closed for 47 days during the first quarter, Nordstrom was able to slash inventories by 26 percent year-over-year.
Among others in the apparel and footwear space that have reported, Dillard’s and Urban Outfitters also fared well, reducing inventories by 14 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Inventories were down three percent at Kohl’s and off one percent at Abercrombie & Fitch, while expanding 20 percent at Foot Locker and 10 percent at L. Brands, the parent of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.
How did Nordstrom do it?
First, Nordstrom decreased receipts by 30 percent, including reductions of approximately 80 percent in April and May.
Second, the retailer accelerated its promotional activities. Gross margins eroded to 11 percent from 34 percent with roughly half of the decline attributed to incremental markdowns, including a higher reserve adjustment of around $75 million.
Third, Nordstrom used its in-store inventories to fulfill online orders. For full-price stores, half of online orders were fulfilled from stores amid temporary closures, up from 20 percent typically. In mid-April, the company enabled store fulfillment of online orders from Rack. About 25 percent of Nordstromrack.com units are now being fulfilled from Rack stores.
On a conference call last week, Erik Nordstrom, CEO, said the inventory reductions put the company “in a favorable position to bring in newness starting in June.”
The inventory reductions also placed the retailer in a “reactive position” to be able to aggressively respond to an expected elevated promotional environment over June and July.
Nordstrom cancelled receipts at Rack in March through the second quarter, allowing the chain to take advantage of closeouts in the marketplace and be in a better position to help clear excess full-price inventory.
Mr. Nordstrom said his company’s increasingly diversified model — including e-commerce and Rack, which accounted for 60 percent of revenues last year — stands out as particularly beneficial as the overall department store sector struggles. “As retail continues to evolve, our flexible model supports a continued shift from what was predominantly a mall-based business toward a more diversified model that includes digital and off-price,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What lessons should Nordstrom’s inventory management execution offer to others? How much of a benefit will Nordstrom’s omnichannel capabilities and Rack ownership be as the department store sector faces a shakeout?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Flexibility and nimbleness is the key. Multiple sales channels (e-commerce, marketplaces and stores) and multiple distribution channels (micro-fulfillment) most certainly helped. Also it’s not without a trade off as discounts pushed the inventory but also impacted margins.
Overall, operational flexibility and a sharp understanding of trade offs seem to make a difference.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Retailers faced extreme inventory management challenges in the past few months, but there are some lessons to be learned from Nordstrom’s success worth applying in the “new normal.”
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One undeniable albeit obvious fact is that, with three distinct channels/formats i.e. full-price brick-and-mortar, off-price brick-and-mortar, and e-commerce, any retailer has at least one safety valve, sometimes two, to relieve the pressure of excess inventory. Nordstrom is not the only retailer in this position but it is a good position in which to be. All that notwithstanding, Nordstrom’s losses of more than one half a billion dollars for the quarter are not chump change.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Nordstrom was smart and proactive on several fronts. I’m guessing the single biggest contributor to the lower inventory was cancelling 80 percent of two months of receipts. That inventory didn’t magically evaporate. It’s sitting somewhere, just not on Nordstrom’s books. So there is more to the story. Nordstrom is in good shape. But cancelling 80 percent of two months of receipts means there is a meaningful list of suppliers that got hammered. The full story on the extended domino effect is not yet fully understood.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Exactly. The inventory from those cancellations is not going to magically disappear. It will eventually show up, likely at Ross or TJ, and at prices that will reduce sales and margin at Nordstrom Rack a little later on. Nordstrom had to do what it did, just as their suppliers will have to turn those cancellations into cash.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Hats off to Nordstrom and a ray of sunshine in the breathless pronouncements of the “department stores are dead” narrative.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Survival of the fittest: Nordstrom. Cancel an entire season of products from vendors. Diversify the business model. Take a punch in margins. Tighten the belt. Survive. This is Nordstrom. Agile reinvention, deflecting COVID-19, the economy, and now the terrible act of the Seattle Flagship being looted. This is Nordstrom strong, decade after decade. This is the reason Nordstrom is one of the most admired retailers in the world.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Nordstrom was able to pivot in the face of business disruption. Agility within its sales and distribution channels allowed it to shift its focus and mitigate losses – other retailers could learn a few things from Nordstrom’s moves.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Managing Director, GlobalData
One of the biggest lessons to come from this is that retailers with full control and visibility over their inventory can manage fluctuations in demand. Being able to fulfil online orders from stores and quickly move product to where it is most needed is key to success in an omnichannel world and helps reduce the need to discount and erode margins. We will see more retailers invest in this area as we emerge from the crisis.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Inventory agility is critical in the months ahead. Not every retailer has the same options available to them that Nordstrom does, but all of them would be well advised to reduce standing inventories.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Within the industry, Nordstrom has always had significantly higher turnover rates than other department store chains – hence you never saw giant clearance zones in stores. By utilizing stores as fulfillment centers for the future, sending what little closeouts mainline stores have to Rack and closing unproductive stores while localizing the assortments in the remaining fleet, Nordstrom should survive.
Digital and Physical Commerce Thought Leader, enVista
Nordstrom and other retailers that have good financial balance sheets have done well and will continue to do well post COVID-19. But their success is based upon key retail strategies and investments: 1.) multiple demand channels, 2.) supply chain planning and visibility and 3.) omnichannel fulfillment and execution. Nordstrom, Urban and I will add Walmart to this mix are retailers that have made significant process, organizational talent and technology investments in these three areas. It has allowed them to pivot, expose inventory (productive and non productive) and fulfill demand to anyone, any place at any time.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
As every seasoned retailer knows: don’t panic, control the pipeline of on-order product, cancel shipments where necessary, and turn the economic slow-down into an opportunity to eliminate aged products in the stores. This opens up major “open to buy”/”open to receive” dollars that freshen all stores. Very smart move. And lots of experts criticized them during this saga! Nordstrom knew what they had to do, and how to do it, all along!