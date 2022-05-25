Nordstrom is staffed, stocked and ready to serve as store traffic increases
Happy days are here again. Nordstrom pushed aside the gray cloud hovering over retail the past week with a first-quarter earnings report that shows luxury customers are still shopping despite rising prices — and that everyone else is looking for a deal on the right merchandise.
The retailer reported that net sales were up 18.7 percent year-over-year, exceeding its pre-pandemic performance, as its full line store sales jumped 23.5 percent and Nordstrom Rack’s sales grew by 10.3 percent. Digital sales were flat versus 2021 as the chain reported more customers returning to its physical locations.
CEO Erik Nordstrom said yesterday on the company’s earnings call that a return to occasions such as social engagements, travel and a return to work helped boost sales, as did customers who “reevaluated and refreshed their wardrobes.”
Mr. Nordstrom said unique product selection and outstanding customer service were the keys to the company’s success in the most recent quarter.
“We were staffed, well-stocked and ready to serve customers as store traffic increased. And our dedicated employees delivered an experience that was clearly reflected in our store-level customer satisfaction scores,” he said. “Putting the customer first is in our DNA, and our teams continue to exemplify that spirit this quarter. We’ve always believed that service and selling go together.”
Mr. Nordstrom said that expanded omnichannel capabilities are another key to the company’s performance.
“Customers clearly value our interconnected model, with order pickup comprising 10 percent of Nordstrom.com demand this quarter, an increase of 200 basis points versus the prior year. In Q2, we’ll continue to scale our market strategy by expanding next-day order pickup capabilities to over 60 additional Rack stores in our top 20 markets,” said Mr. Nordstrom.
In-store pickup customers “spend three and a half times more” than those who shop exclusively in Nordstrom’s stores, said Mr. Nordstrom. “Buy online pick up in store also remains our most profitable customer journey and one of our highest satisfaction customer experiences,” he added.
Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman explained how the company is dealing with inflation.
“We took retail price increases this quarter in response to inflationary pressure and higher MSRP prices from our vendors. At Nordstrom Rack, through our strategic pricing actions, we raised prices on items with the lowest elasticities. Across both banners, we saw minimum unit impact from these pricing actions,” she said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Nordstrom’s full-line and Rack stores to continue doing well through the rest of 2022, even if inflation persists? How do the company’s two banners stack up against rivals in the department store and off-price verticals?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
These are encouraging results for Nordstrom, but I’d still be very cautious. High inflation will continue to be a drag on consumer discretionary spending. It’s hard to say if the positive results were more a function of pent-up demand returning or something more systemic that Nordstrom is doing. Nordstrom still enjoys a unique place in the market with upscale, off-price at Rack stores, which I suspect will be key to delivering results.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I have two comments about this.
No one knows which of these two factors is more powerful, but it will be interesting to watch.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I have been a competitor of and a seller to Nordstrom over the course of many years in retail. I have been a student of Nordstrom for all of those years. And simply put, Nordstrom has been one of the best run retailers for many decades. Truly customer-centric. The way they describe their interweaving of online and in-store experiences is a huge lesson for the entire mall. The execution of customer-centricity might be a moving target, but Nordstrom keeps evolving and schooling us all on what that really means.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Nordstrom has always been a good value for their customers. Typical Nordstrom customers are not looking for the lowest price at their full-line stores. While not inexpensive merchandise, there is always the balance of choice, quality, and a reasonable price. If inflation continues to be an issue, the discount options at a Rack store become more appealing. This is just simple economics.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Nordstrom has figured out the importance of physical stores to boosting e-commerce sales and profitability. Elevating their use of in-store pickup instead of spending big on next-day delivery is smart, not only because of the cost savings on shipping but because of the increased likelihood that customers picking up will also make additional purchases.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The Nordstrom results suggest some tailwinds for the retailer: First, its full-line customers are less vulnerable to inflation than shoppers at Target or Kohl’s. Second, its Rack stores are more likely to gain share during inflationary or recessionary times.
But the real momentum behind Nordstrom’s results comes from changes in shopper behavior — or, better stated, a revival of pre-pandemic behavior. Some of this comes from “return to work” (even if only a few days per week) and some of it stems from social gatherings and travel — but mostly it reflects the simple desire to shop in an inviting brick-and-mortar store again.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Nordstrom’s results were strong. However they come after a very prolonged period of contraction so, on balance, Nordstrom has not traded as well as a lot of other players. That said, headwinds are now blowing more favorably for the full price business. Demand for occasion and work apparel is rising sharply – this plays to Nordstrom’s strengths. On top of this, the more affluent consumer is more insulated from – although not completely immune to – inflation. The off-price business is improving but it remains down on 2019 which is underperformance relative to the rest of the channel.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I’m sure there will be naysayers saying “yeah, but…“ But this is extraordinary news at just the right time. Yes there will always be headwinds. For all we know we’re headed towards World War III but in this moment what we needed to hear was that the specialty retailers were able to recapture the customer in a big way. Hats off to Nordstrom and all they’ve done to make this happen.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Nordstrom and The Rack are the perfect combination of serving their customer with right price, right product and at the right time. Off-price is booming and full-price luxury sales are on the rise.
Nordstrom’s secret sauce is putting their customer in the middle of their retail end-to-end. Customer service and produce obsessed brand ambassadors and an assortment that is driven by insights and creativity is what other retailers need to strive towards. It’s not magic. It’s common sense. Meeting the customer how and where they want to shop is critical and Nordstrom is a winner.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Wow. Just reading this Nordstrom article made me feel really good.
These two banners are going to continue to rise with these mindsets. Remember, the Nordstrom client is better armed to do business in and out of their stores. Aggressive, sharp and wickedly smart product selections that hit dead center of their core customer will prove them very smart, even in times of inflation and and economic slow down. This is just what retailers need to do, in their own ways.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
A retailer never will be comfortable hiding under a clothing rack. It takes courage, guts and self assurance in making hard and sometimes risky decisions. And actually, to a degree, they must throw out the uncertainty and move forward with confidence. After all, who knows their business any better than they do? Keep the attitude up Nordstrom.