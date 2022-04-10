Robo-pharmacies will transform how Walgreens operates its business

Getty Images/jetcityimage

Walgreens continues to open automated pharmacies as it moves towards its goal of having 22 of the facilities in operation across the country by 2025.

The drugstore giant, in the past, has said that it expects that robots will fill the majority of prescriptions at 8,500 of its 9,000 or so pharmacies once all the fulfillment centers are operating at capacity. It currently operates eight such facilities.

Robots cut the current workloads of pharmacists in stores by 25 percent, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. The chain says the machines will free up pharmacists to spend more time interacting with customers in providing consultations, engaging in outreach, administering vaccines and prescribing medications. Pharmacists in stores will fill medications that are time-sensitive as well as those classified as controlled substances.

“This frees up the capacity of our most skilled professionals,” Rina Shah, a group vice president overseeing pharmacy strategy at Walgreens, told the Journal. “We looked at our system and said, ‘Why are we filling prescriptions the way we did in 1995?’”

A shortage of pharmacists has placed added pressure on drugstores that have had to compete for talent. Walgreens, like others, have offered significant signing bonuses to recruit pharmacists. Even with that, about a third of the chain’s pharmacies have had to reduce their hours of operation.

The use of robots in pharmacy operations is well established as pharmacy benefits managers have offered automated mail-order fulfillment for years. Walgreens doesn’t immediately plan to fill mail order prescriptions using its system but expects to do so in the future.

The drugstore giant’s robo-pharmacies have plenty of retail competitors with both CVS and Rite Aid automating the process of filling prescriptions. Smaller pharmacy chains and independents are also looking to automate fulfillment.

Adolf Makia, a pharmacist working at a Walgreens in Texas, told the Journal that the company’s automated fulfillment center in Dallas had cut his workload by 40 percent. He uses that time to connect with customers by calling them to discuss their use of prescribed medications and he also helps connect patients with doctors working at the VillageMD medical office next to the pharmacy.

Walgreens has been rapidly scaling VillageMD clinics inside its stores and expects to have 1,000 in operation by 2027.