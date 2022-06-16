Should analytics drive category planning?
Recent studies indicate artificial intelligence has not yet delivered the promised time and labor savings benefits to the space and assortment optimization process.
According to Symphony RetailAI’s “Retailers’ Views of Modern Planning Tools & Solutions” study, macro space planning was cited by 72 percent of grocery retailers as critical to category planning needs, followed closely behind by assortment optimization, 67 percent; and micro space planning, 65 percent.
The study, conducted by RSR Research, found nearly 40 percent agreed assortment optimization was the most urgent system to be replaced. Thirty-one percent cited a desire to utilize cloud-based solutions for store clustering and planogram automation.
“The grocery industry has never been more complex, and the stakes are high to get category planning processes right to keep pace with change, grow sales and margins and outpace the competition,” said Cheryl Sullivan, general manager and chief product officer, Symphony RetailAI, in a statement.
IDC’s “Next-Gen Merchandising Solutions” study, which came out in January, said merchants and category managers are facing new pressures, including space constraints caused by the rise of small-format stores and the scaling of omnichannel services.
IDC’s accompanying survey found that, for 42 percent of retailers, space and assortment is their top priority for investment in merchandising technology. While 65 percent consider artificial intelligence (AI) to be essential for merchandise analytics applications, half said the primary intent of investing in AI for merchandise analytics is to drive efficiency through automation.
In a column for the Harvard Business Review, Marshall Fisher, UPS Professor of Operations and Information Management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, wrote that techniques he helped develop with several retailers over the last few years show analytics are providing “tremendous opportunity” to improve revenues and profits, including helping identify substitutes and figuring out the right metrics to use in clustering stores.
He wrote, ”Assortment-planning processes vary greatly across retailers and product segments but have one thing in common: They rely too much on human judgment and not enough on hard data that might allow a retailer to predict how customers will react to a change in the assortment.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are merchants still relying too much on intuition rather than analytics to guide assortment and space planning? What’s holding back progress — or is a data-first approach overrated?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The number of SKUs and complexity of identifying subtle signals in the data make merchants’ job even more difficult. Part of the challenge is in the amount of data merchants must analyze, but the other challenge is in how the data is being analyzed. SKU-level sell-through has been the key measure, but these data need to be combined with other data to truly find new insights that traditional sell-through data alone cannot provide. Additionally, merchants need to do this analysis faster than ever before to adjust to changing conditions, product availability and changing consumer buying patterns.
Co-founder, RSR Research
It’s all about timing. We are slowly emerging from the singularity of a pandemic. I think it’s a bit early to presume that AI or any kind of forecast engine is going to accurately predict demand (see Target’s inventory position).
I know I must sound like a broken record, but I think for the next several months, at least through the end of the year, we’re going to have to use a combination of gut feel and guesswork. I am not at all sure where this is all going to settle out.
Then, for sure, use analytics!
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The issue reminds me of the debate over baseball teams: Are managers and GMs too reliant on analytics at the expense of “gut instinct,” or vice versa? Putting a roster together (and making in-game calls about pitch counts, “the shift,” and so forth) probably requires a balance between the two approaches.
Should the same balance apply to inventory optimization? The answer is yes. Relying too much on data analytics can stifle the kind of risk-taking that most retailers need to grow. On the other hand, the lack of any data-based assortment planning can make the store look like a mess.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Data first is the new mandatory. This is like the John Henry vs. the machine folklore — and we know how that ended (look it up). Smart merchants need to rely on data and machine learning to help guide them through the complexities of supply chain/product availability, regionality and promotional strategies. I lived through the data push back and let me tell you, the machine won every time. The true balance is to incorporate the human art with the machine science. We truly can all get along.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The mistake many are making is confounding AI with analytics. Analytics may well be critical to category management, but AI is only one of many analytical techniques and by no means a proven one.
Founder, Grey Space Matters
The problem of having more data than insights is getting old, especially in retail, especially in 2022. There are tools to integrate data – sales, customer, inventory and stores – but a lack of prioritization and an abundance of resistance to change for too many retailers.
There is no silver bullet, whether AI alone, or even traditional analytics coming from the right brief. With all due respect to Google and its “sentient AI”, winning requires the right insights, the right tools and the right human(s) to interpret, be creative and test/learn (quickly!).
Further, too many merchants fail to factor in customers to merchandise planning and assortments. Understand customers, plan and allocate for them. Stores can still be a denominator, but they can’t be the only one. Customers buy.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
AI should be helping retailers make better decision and not just providing greater efficiency through automation. With the need for retailers to use every inch of space productively and really understand what is happening in their stores it is imperative that they use AI base solutions for planning and assortment; it is impossible for humans to manage this amount of data in a productive manner and make the right decisions. What retailers need is to get to the lowest level of detail, not clustering stores but working at the individual store level to get the very best results, then coordinating that merchandise planning activity with the supply chain planning, inventory and delivery scheduling and they can really show great results.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, too many merchants rely on their gut rather than metrics to guide assortment decisions. Some retailers even double down on “the way we’ve always done things.” It’s 2022. It’s time to replace guesswork with data for accuracy and efficiency.
Data laggards are often constrained by budgets and overwhelmed when deciding which innovations to prioritize. Retailers that invest in analytics gain a competitive edge in pricing, promotion and assortment strategies.