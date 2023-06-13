Should Pandemic-Protecting Plexiglass Be Retired?

Source: Twenty20

H-E-B is removing the plexiglass protective partitions, often called “sneeze guards,” from its checkout counters installed at the height of the pandemic following their removal from many other retailers over the last year.

The protective shields were designed to block virus-containing droplets – released by coughing, sneezing and speaking – that might otherwise hit cashiers interacting with shoppers. Shields were also placed at deli counters, customer service desks, pharmacies and other customer-facing areas across retail.

The Texas-based grocer told Mysanantonio.com that the “temporary plexiglass was never intended to be a permanent fixture.”

“After receiving input from our store partners (employees), the decision was made to remove the temporary plexiglass,” H-E-B said.

H-E-B also noted that its decision aligns with the moves in early May by the World Health Organization and the U.S. government to end the emergency status for COVID-19 after more than three years.

Shields began being removed from some retailers in the spring of 2022 as infections declined. Publix began removing its barriers in March 2022.

An article from the Montreal Gazette from February 2023 found some grocers still had the shields up, but others were dismantling them. Costco Canada removed the barriers in early February, but a spokesman told the paper they were storing them “in case we need them in the future.”

A Reddit discussion from December 2022 found a wide majority applauding removing barriers. Some noted that the panels made it hard to communicate with cashiers and others derided their effectiveness.

Some studies have questioned the ability of shields to stop the spread of airborne pathogens and posited their risks in impeding ventilation. Other studies have concluded that barriers can reduce exposure depending on their design and positioning.

Other pandemic reminders can still be found at retail, including some stores offering hand sanitizers and wipes. Masks aren’t mandated but are encouraged in some places.

Authorities caution that COVID-19 remains a threat with the virus circulating and new variants emerging. “The emergency phase is over, but COVID is not,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, told The New York Times.