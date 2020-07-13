Starbucks becomes latest retailer to make masks mandatory
Starbucks last week joined a small group of multi-state retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks for entry across all locations.
The mandate, to begin July 15, is part of Starbucks’ “continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being” of employees and customers during the pandemic, the coffee giant said. The chain will provide drive-thru, curbside pickup or online delivery service for those without masks.
Starbucks joins seven other multi-state retailers enacting a storewide ban: Costco, Apple, H-E-B, Dollar Tree, Verizon, AT&T and Menards. The majority of other retailers follow local guidelines.
Approximately 20 states have a statewide mask mandate, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed that everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.”
The question of mask requirements in recent weeks has only been accelerating as a political hot button. On Friday, a USA Today article noted that lawmakers in more conservative states in the South and West have strongly opposed mask mandates. The article pointed to incidents of shoppers rebelling against wearing masks going viral on social media “as some right-leaning Americans have called masks a tool of oppression, Democratic conspiracy, and even sacrilege.”
In a letter sent last week to the National Governors Association, RILA president Brian Dodge urged governors not to charge store employees with the primary enforcement of mask mandates or fine retailers for customers’ non-compliance. “Retailers are using extensive signage at entrances and through the store to enforce safety policies, and we recommend this be the role of retailers and employees — to clearly communicate policy, but not physically confront customers,” he wrote.
The letter also called for a uniform approach across states, noting that “conflicting orders and guidelines from counties and municipalities create confusion for employees and customers, and ultimately leads to conflict.”
Finally, Mr. Dodge urged individuals not encumbered by a medical condition to wear masks when shopping or in public places. “Wearing a mask is about respecting others and preventing the spread of a deadly disease. This should no longer be up for debate,” he wrote.
- Navigating through COVID-19 – Starbucks
- Starbucks will require customers to wear masks – CNN
- RILA Letter To National Governors Association – RILA
- As coronavirus surges in Republican territory, so does rage over masks – USA Today
- Should face masks be mandatory for shoppers? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Starbucks’ move to make masks mandatory for in-store customers likely heighten or lessen the risk of confrontations from shoppers? What practical solutions do you see to avoiding conflicts over masks while ensuring the safety of shoppers and customers?
Join the Discussion!
22 Comments on "Starbucks becomes latest retailer to make masks mandatory"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Starbucks along with other forward-thinking retailers are putting safety first. I suspect that Starbucks’ customers will be agreeable to the rules and compliance will likely be high. The more prevalent face mask wearing is, the less of an issue this will become. Face mask wearing is becoming normalized, and I suspect the awkward and unhelpful confrontations with people not wearing them will diminish over time.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s not just confrontations between shoppers and store associates — it’s also confrontations between masked and unmasked shoppers that are becoming a problem. Costco, for one, has had few reported incidents because its policy is so straightforward. Starbucks is doing the right thing, in the absence of any consistent governmental approach to the issue even as the numbers of cases rise in many parts of the country. It looks like it’s going to be up to private businesses to “flatten the curve” once and for all, if enough of them follow the lead of Starbucks, Apple and Costco.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
As someone who lives in an area where confrontations are high, this bad behavior from anti-maskers is short-lived. Back in the pre-COVID-19 days, I used to tell my young children they can make the getting ready in the morning routine as difficult or pleasant as they would like, but they would still end up at school. Anti-maskers are like children, it’s taking them a while to understand that they will wear masks – it’s up to them how difficult that journey will be.
So yes, there may be short-term resistance at Starbucks, but I predict it is a short-term issue. And I’m sorry that they, and any other retailer, are still having to deal with such selfish consumer behavior.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
A perfect description…” Anti-maskers are like children.”
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Thank you, Gene. It’s also the nicest description I have.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is Starbucks’ decisions. Most customers will not have a problem with this. There will be a small group of customers that won’t agree and believe that this violates their rights. Starbucks (and any other brand) must be willing to lose those customers if they make a decision like this – and they are. The policy must be clear and visible to customers. Managers and employees must be trained on how to handle conflicts. There may be extreme circumstances where law enforcement may need to be brought in, especially if the situation threatens the safety of employees and customers.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
It should be simple: no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Sadly, the federal government, fueled by social media and our hyper-partisan climate, has turned a public health issue into a culture war. I agree with Tom’s suggestion that a more unified and consistent approach to mask mandates across states is the key to higher compliance — and fewer confrontations. Here’s hoping many more retailers soon follow the lead of Starbucks, Costco, et al, and we can end this headache for store associates everywhere.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sadly, I am sure that this will lead to some conflicts. A small minority seem to be hellbent on creating a huge fuss over masks. This is unpleasant for other customers and especially for staff. However it’s really simple: if you don’t like a retailer’s mask policy then don’t visit and go elsewhere or stay home. Despite the hassle it may create, Starbucks has a right to enact whatever policies it sees as necessary for keeping its staff, customers and the community safe.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
What the laissez faire policy of the federal government and many governors of states did not accomplish regarding the control of the coronavirus, certain, more conscientious institutions will take upon themselves. Because of their constant exposure to customers, retailers need to be very concerned with the welfare of customers and employees alike (servers’ lives are also important). What the federal government and states will not do, Starbucks and other retailers will. If some customers do not like the restriction, they have the freedom of choice to buy overpriced coffee elsewhere.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
This fits Starbucks’ MO and their customers will appreciate it. Clear and consistent rules are the best policy for all retailers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Again corporations step in when there is weak leadership at the top. Masks should have never been made into fundraising or clickbait for some. They should have been mandated from the start, as in New York. We can’t look back but until there is a vaccine, more retailers should jump on the bandwagon – especially now as the Texas governor has finally reversed his course and mandated wearing masks.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
RILA is absolutely correct that enforcement should not rest on the shoulders of private industry.
As more states make PPE a requirement, it will become moot and no longer a burden for retail or other establishments to bear the brunt of confrontation.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think Starbucks is thinking about customer safety which is the right thing to do. It is still in awkward stage (dealing with those that don’t want to wear masks) but I believe that will subside as wearing masks for the short term will become the norm.
The opening of dining rooms has not lessened the use of drive-thrus. The lines at drive-thrus have actually increased here.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Good for Starbucks! For those with an issue, there’s Starbucks’ drive-thru.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The masked/un-masked behavior of people, cities, states and countries has become the biggest study of how to prevent disease ever in the history of the world. The results are conclusive — absolutely without question.
Starbucks and all the others are going in the right direction to protect their customers and employees. No mask, no entry, no confrontation.
Sadly it seems that some who refuse to wear a mask are spoiling for a confrontation. A little de-escalation training might be appropriate for managers to stop people at the door who think it is their right to infect others. Hopefully the un-masked will start to understand where they are not wanted and will simply pass by. Will they then start wearing masks? I doubt it.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The place to inform customers regarding your mask policy is before they enter the store. Retailers should post easily readable and highly visible signage that states wearing a mask is required to enter the store. I am sure there is far better wording but I see this as the same type of communication as “no shirt, no shoes, no service.”
While I doubt many will take the added step of putting this requirement in their ads they could state that they are following state rules (where it is applicable) in their ads and on their apps. I agree with Mark that over time this will become far less of an issue.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Safety first, period. It is Starbucks’ responsibility to protect its baristas. Don’t like it? Move on.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Seriously, what took them so long?
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
CEO, rDialogue
This might heighten the risk for confrontations, but that is SBUX’s prerogative and good for them. Science and facts can continue to be a source of debate while cases and deaths mount, but every other leading country in the world has done better than the US in terms of managing the pandemic. Given our federal government’s utter failure here, it’s up to the states, municipalities and the private sector, including SBUX.
There will continue to be confrontations but as more people adopt the common sense solution of wearing a mask, we will all be better off and closer to a world sans COVID-19.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants