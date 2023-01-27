Tractor Supply is just getting started with its market share grab

Source: “Helping Hand” ad spot, Tractor Supply

It’s good to be Tractor Supply. The retailer is on a multiyear winning streak, posting record sales and profits and grabbing market share from a long list of competitors.

Tractor Supply yesterday reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter were up 20.7 percent and comps increased 8.6 percent as it saw gains in both the number of transactions and the average ring. The chain’s annual net sales rose 11.6 percent and its same-store numbers improved by 6.3 percent.

CEO Hal Lawton speaking yesterday on the company’s earnings call said, “We’ve now posted three consecutive years of exceptional sales growth. The highlight of this phenomenal track record continues to be the consistency of our results and the broad-based strength of our performance. Including new stores in the 53rd week, our revenue on a three-year basis has increased about 70 percent, with a three-year comp stack of 46.5 percent.”

Mr. Lawton said that Tractor Supply has used the past three years to make key investments that have positively affected its top and bottom lines.

“We’ve invested nearly $1.7 billion in our stores, distribution centers, technology and other strategic initiatives as part of our Life Out Here strategy. We also have significantly improved our operating capabilities, including relaunching our Neighbor’s Club program, creating our field activity support team, expanding our mobile footprint and delivering on the increased volume of our consumable, usable and edible products,” he said.

Tractor Supply increased its overall customer satisfaction scores for all four quarters of 2022.

Mr. Lawton said in an interview yesterday with CNBC that Tractor Supply’s position as a lifestyle retailer puts it in competition with “thousands and thousands of different types of retailers.” The chain, he said, has been making market share gains across the board in both dollars and units.

Tractor Supply’s CEO is hopeful about consumer spending because of his chain’s “Life Out Here” positioning and his view that “inflation has peaked.”

He added, “We’re seeing less cost of goods increases in both frequency and in magnitude. The freight market is starting to turn and we’re optimistic that as we head into 2023 inflation will begin to moderate.”

Tractor Supply broke ground on its tenth distribution center in the last quarter to further support higher volumes in existing stores, plans for new locations and its acquisition of the Orschein Farm and Home chain.