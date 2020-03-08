Trader Joe’s says ‘never mind’ on private label name changes

Trader Joe’s announced earlier last month that it planned to rename a number of private labels, such as Trader José’s and Trader Ming’s, that some deemed racially insensitive. The announced move came around the same time that an online petition on Change.org called for the grocery chain to make the change. Within a few days of its first announcement, Trader Joe’s posted another on its site that it was not planning any brand name changes, contending that its labels were not racist. The chain’s decision-making was based on input from its customers and employees, not petitions, according to the statement.

“Decades ago, our buying team started using product names, like Trader Giotto’s, Trader José’s, Trader Ming’s, etc. We thought then — and still do — that this naming of products could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures,” the announcement reads.

The company said products that don’t meet its requirements are discontinued. Those that do will be kept on its stores shelves for customers to buy and enjoy.

“Recently we have heard from many customers reaffirming that these name variations are largely viewed in exactly the way they were intended­ — as an attempt to have fun with our product marketing. We continue our ongoing evaluation, and those products that resonate with our customers and sell well will remain on our shelves.”

When news of the online petition first hit, a statement issued by Trader Joe’s led many to conclude that the chain took the issues raised in the online petition seriously.

At the time, Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, said in a statement, “While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Trader Joe’s suffer any pushback from customers for its clarification that brand name changes will not be tied to online petitions? Do you think the chain is making the right decision regarding the brands that at least some find racially insensitive?

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
48 minutes 14 seconds ago

This is like Bezos’ wobbly answers to Congress last week – customers don’t care. That said, it is a bit of a head-turner at a time of head-turning news cycles. Not sure why Trader Joe’s didn’t vet this prior to announcement #1. The lesson for all of us is to slow down, analyze, then make one consistent point.

Ian Percy
Ian Percy
22 minutes 27 seconds ago

Reminds me of the the old saying from carpentry — think twice, speak once.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
44 minutes 58 seconds ago

Yes there will be pushback. Ten people will stop shopping at Trader Joe’s because they are not changing the names, nine of whom never shopped there in the first place. Good for Trader Joe’s!

Dick Seesel
Dick Seesel
43 minutes 17 seconds ago

As I said when this issue first came up, I see a big difference between “Trader Jose’s” and brand names like Uncle Ben’s or Aunt Jemima — with their echoes of antebellum house slaves. I don’t think Trader Joe’s is guilty of the same sort of conscious tone-deafness (unless I’m being tone-deaf myself). The company may get some pushback from the petitioners, but it seems to have the support of its own employees and customers.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
42 minutes 41 seconds ago

No, there will be very little pushback here. The point is that there was absolutely no ill intent when naming these products and the vast majority of consumers appreciate that fact. While I think companies must be sensitive to issues of race and should deal with any genuine discrimination, they simply cannot pander to every petition or complaint. To do so would be distracting and would undermine running the business. Trader Joe’s should listen to its customers, note the petition, and then make a decision that it feels to be right. Anyone that doesn’t like that decision is free to vote with their feet!

Al McClain
Al McClain
39 minutes ago

This decision may not stop many people from shopping there, but it’s still an unforced error by a retailer that so many have respect for. As Bob said, it’s better to slow down in the first place, then announce a reasoned decision. Better still to get rid of product names that are in the gray area of possibly making fun of groups and/or cultures, even if you just do it because it’s the right thing to do.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
36 minutes 36 seconds ago

There’s ample evidence of racism in our society — but the idea that Trader Joe’s is feeding it just doesn’t ring true.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
36 minutes ago

I imagine the referenced petition came from people who do not shop at Trader Joe’s.

Sadly I think petitions like these, which target institutions for being racially insensitive with no basis (as opposed to ones like The Washington Redskins), demean the seriousness of real racial insensitivity. Surely those who are opposed to today’s movement to make people more aware of racial insensitivity will use this petition to mock the entire movement.

I don’t know how much agreement I will find from my BrainTrust colleagues but my son-in-law, José, is pleased.

Peter Charness
Peter Charness
20 minutes 12 seconds ago

A bit of light-heartedness has been part of Trader Joe’s brand all the way through to the Fearless Flyer. As a retailer in the community they are one of the best at making their guest’s shopping experience both light-hearted and safe. I agree a little more “stop and think” before making the first statement was in order, but I think they are on the right path now.

