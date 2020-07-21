Can Trader Joe’s shake off its racist branding tag?
Trader Joe’s has announced that it plans to rename its private label items branded as Trader Giotto, Trader Jose and Trader Ming’s after an online petition signed by more than 1,500 on Change.org called the names racist.
The grocery chain claims that it had undertaken the process of renaming the items even before the petition was launched last week.
“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, said in a statement.
Ms. Friend-Daniel said that Trader Joe’s expected to have the label changes “completed very soon” but was unable to provide an exact date. “Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process,” she said.
The petition brought against Trader Joe’s and the chain’s response are part of a larger movement to foster racial sensitivity and equality in the wake of protests around the country that followed the death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis.
PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats (Aunt Jemima) and Mars (Uncle Ben) are among food companies that have announced name changes and rebranding of products that were said to perpetuate racial stereotypes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has Trader Joe’s image been damaged by charges of “racist branding”? How do you assess Trader Joe’s response to the charges?
22 Comments on "Can Trader Joe's shake off its racist branding tag?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t see any real damage being done to Trader Joe’s from this. The intention of the sub-brands was clearly lighthearted and was not intended to offend. The company acted when people complained and petitioned and is making changes to become more sensitive and appropriate. Bottom line: Trader Joe’s is a good company that has great food at great prices, and it listens and responds to customers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Agree completely, Neil. The vibe at Trader Joe’s is fun, not menacing. I don’t see any lasting repercussions either.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The racial tension in the US is palpable and any brand/retailer that includes an ethic tone is having to do some serious reflecting on how they need to respond in the current climate. Trader Joe’s, like so many others, will need to think carefully about how they manage this, but whatever they do, any modicum of racist branding needs to be expunged, period. While Trader Joe’s response was reasonable, I believe they missed an opportunity to make an even stronger statement.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
The names have been in place for a very long time. As mentioned in the article, I believe it was a poke at being light-hearted when naming their product lines, but now is the right time to make the name change and the company is being transparent about the need to change. Good for them.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
No damage and no, they should not change. There’s nothing racist about using an Hispanic name for Hispanic food, an Italian name for Italian, etc. Those 1500-odd signatories need to get over it.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Trader Joe’s has passionate shoppers. I’d be interested how many of 1500 actually ever shopped there, but I digress. I’m glad they had started the review prior to the petition. There is no harm done. Progress moves forward.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
The Trader Joe’s customer is very loyal and very committed to the brand. I don’t see this as a long-term issue at all. I am, however, very torn on the removal of anything that is perceived as having a racial overtone. Will this, in fact, have a negative effect on the racial equality movement? If you have to name or brand everything with “Joe” instead of “Jose” for example, will people not have any exposure to ethnic names in the products or services we are buying? As a middle-aged white guy, I can’t purport to know what is offensive and what isn’t, but this question has popped into my head as I’m seeing all of these issues raised.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
At first sight, it sounded patronizing.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
No, this is a temporary event that has impacted several retailers and brands in this wave. Their branding is whimsical and was not intended for any harm and an overwhelming majority of consumers understand that. Using Joe in different languages helped described the product based on the food’s traditional origin and heritage in a fun and unexpected way that ties to their light-hearted approach to packaging. Trader Joe’s has responded accordingly and already has the wheels in motion to rebrand the products. Two of their core values of Kaizen (getting better every day) and Produce Wow Experiences will guide them forward through this branding crisis.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
These kinds of things blow over in a week now when the next celebrity says something or someone tweets a photo of themselves from elementary school. The culture that surrounds this kind of momentary rage is as fickle as the wind.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
On second thought, I don’t like the brevity of my first comment. I do think it is proper and right what Trader Joe’s is doing in their response.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m personally sympathetic to matters of systemic racism and abusive policing, but making noise about an issue like this runs the risk of trivializing the important issues. These sub-brands don’t trade in the same kinds of stereotypes as Aunt Jemima or Uncle Ben’s, unless I’m missing something. But if TJ’s was already in the process of renaming these products, it’s their prerogative.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I consider myself to be sensitive to the insensitive. But someone is carrying this one to the extreme. When I have noticed their branding, it has been with a smile, not a cringe. I think my son-in-law (José) would find it kinda cool. I would be disappointed if they make any changes.
Maybe, I am not sensitive enough?
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
It was Stephen M. Covey who came up with the brilliant insight that, “We judge ourselves by our intentions and others by their behaviour.” That seems to apply here. I have no doubt that the “intention” of Trader Joe’s was totally benign regarding product names. Okay sure, perhaps in the current environment they would (and will) do something different, but there’s this unavoidable implication that this has some evil intent.
What amazes me is how a mere 1,500 “signatures” can cause such uproar. (If only that would work on a governmental level!) I’d like to see the ethnicity of those names. I also expect an uprising by the Society for the Integrity of the Name Joe. Apparently there are 8,975,100 potential signatories globally.
Fortunately, if you look up “class” in the dictionary you’ll see the Trader Joe’s logo. They will do what’s right and most of us will shop there forever.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
As always, spot on Ian. I thought the same things.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Trader Joe’s has always been recognized as an inclusive brand. The action they are taking, whether you agree or not, shows that they are in tune with their customers.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Trader Joe’s is making a good branding decision and is unlikely to see any damage from this, given their strong loyal customer following. If anything, this may bring the brand to the attention of shoppers who had yet to visit a Trader Joe’s and now may do so.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Trader Joe’s has done an exemplary job of opening-up different world cuisines to non-foodies. TJ’s offers everyone a low-cost opportunity to try cuisines from countries across the globe. From a different perspective, it is fun to try dishes from other countries and ethnicities. How should TJ’s label ethnic dishes? Will ethnic restaurants be next?
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The short answer is no. Customers are exceedingly loyal to the Trader Joe’s brand and will continue to be so. Assuming the “we are already on it” statement is accurate, it shows that they had already become aware of the issue and were addressing it before the petition.
President, Humetrics
A lot of noise about nothing. I would like to know what their Hispanic customers and their Italian customers and their Chinese customers think about them changing the name.
Contributor, The Motley Fool
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
I think the brand names are lighthearted and not offensive in any way. I bet that a poll of Trader Joe’s shoppers would reveal the same. However, these are tense times. The world will not end — and neither will true racism — if the brand names are changed. I don’t predict any long-term damage to Trader Joe’s.