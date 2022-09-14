Walmart and other retailers are canceling billions of dollars in orders
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s are among retailers that have recently said they are canceling some orders to better balance inventory levels, a replay of a strategy used at the start of the pandemic.
Other steps retailers are using to clear inventories as spending has slowed on some non-discretionary categories are employing markdowns and packing away products for the following year. The elevated inventory levels also reflect intentional over-buying to mitigate shortages and the easing of supply chain constraints.
One risk of canceling orders is straining or damaging relationships with trading partners. After the pandemic arrived, many retailers were called out for not honoring their contracts to pay in full for goods that were in production as well as for requests for postponements, discounts or delays in payment. Several issued statements assuring their commitments, with Levi’s and Gap offering low-cost financing to factories to weather payment delays.
The other risk is not having enough inventory to meet demand. Many retailers and brands indicated they missed sales opportunities during the 2020 holiday season due to overly-lean inventories as demand recovered more quickly than expected.
Second-quarter analyst calls found retailers aware of potential inventory shortfall risks from overly aggressive actions.
Christina Hennington, Target’s EVP and chief growth officer, said steps being taken by the discounter’s buying team include “rigorously reforecasting expectations for the balance of the year and beyond and determining where to reduce future receipts and orders. In some cases, it meant working with vendor partners to reduce our fall receipts in light of our updated expectations. It also meant quickly building compelling promotional plans to drive unit velocity for product we already owned, all with a focus on providing great value and generating excitement for our guests.”
John David Rainey, Walmart’s EVP and CFO, said it had cleared most summer inventory, was reducing exposure in electronics, home and sporting goods, and canceled “billions of dollars in orders” to realign inventories. He said, “Our actions in Q3 will allow us to make significant progress toward rationalizing absolute levels and mix, which will enable our stores to be well positioned ahead of the holiday season.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should order cancellations be a rare, last-resort option or regularly used as a tool for rebalancing inventories? What lessons, if any, should the order cancellations at the start of the pandemic offer?
Director, Main Street Markets
Join the club. I believe that most retailers are doing everything they can to get out from under the inventory levels they are facing in their stores. The unpredictability of the supply chain was a big factor – retailers tried to stay ahead of it but we still ended up on the wrong side of this situation. Regardless, retailers are doing their due diligence in rectifying this issue.
Content Marketing Strategist
Order cancellations strain supply chain relationships by slamming on the brakes. They should be rare.
Using continuous, collaborative forecasting methods can help retailers avoid the need to cancel orders and disrupt suppliers.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Order cancellations should certainly not become a habit. The cancellations that occurred over the last month or so were extraordinary circumstances as inflationary pressures peaked. Merchandise planning teams, buyer forecasts, and demand forecasting tools exist to avoid these types of major cancellations, and they’re a system retail should be utilizing optimally. The whole goal should be to make retail less hyper-reactive and more predictive so that we don’t end up in these scenarios.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Supply chains are a partnership, and since partnerships are, above all, based on trust and mutual support, this move could cause damage to all parties involved. Fallout from manufacturers scrambling to find ways to last minute buyers, or simply having to landfill unused raw materials, design or ad agencies losing contracts for content around new products, and consumers ultimately paying higher prices across the board because future supply prices are higher to offset the damage and contingency clauses resulting from order cancellations. And all of this could have been avoided with better use of data analytics and more agile business structures to allow retailers to make incremental adjustments more quickly.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
For Walmart and Target, canceling orders is easy and vendor backlash is unlikely. For smaller players, it’s a more complex dance. The wild card is a possible rail strike in the U.S. which will create added chaos. Start shopping for Christmas now.