Walmart is closing tech hubs and bringing IT workers back to the office
Walmart is closing technology hubs in Austin, TX, Carlsbad, CA, and Portland, OR, and requiring workers to relocate to primary office locations in San Bruno, CA, and at the retailer’s headquarters in Bentonville, AR.
Workers affected by the decision were notified last week in a memo from Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer, reports The Wall Street Journal. The retailer will pay relocation expenses for workers affected by the decision and give severance to those who choose to stay put.
Relocating workers are being asked to return to offices two days a week, although some will be allowed to continue working on a full-time remote basis. Workers at Walmart’s headquarters have worked in-person five days a week going back to last year, according to the Journal.
Robert Munroe, Walmart’s director of global communications, told Reuters, “Everything is variable; there is no set date that [this transfer] must be completed.”
It’s not clear at this point if Walmart’s decision to close the three hubs is its one and only move or the beginning of a major change. The retailer currently operates 11 tech hubs in the U.S., including the three being closed, and six others outside the country.
Walmart has allowed its corporate technology staff more leeway when it comes to returning to the office. The Journal reports on a LinkedIn post written by Mr. Kumar in 2020 when he addressed the topic. “We’ve decided that even as restrictions are lifted and other groups in Walmart eventually return to their offices, we will take our time, and think about how we can invent the workspace of the future.”
Many companies have decided to bring technology and other office workers back in person as concerns around the dangers of COVID-19 ebb. Business Insider last month developed a list of companies that now require employees to report to their offices on at least a part-time basis. Included on the list were Apple, Citigroup, Disney, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan, Salesforce, Starbucks, Twitter and Uber.
A ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 business leaders found that 90 percent plan to require employees to return to the office at least some of the time in 2023. Twenty-one percent plan to separate from workers who refuse to come back to work in person.
- Walmart to Close Three Tech Hubs, Tells Tech Staff to Return to Offices – The Wall Street Journal
- Walmart to close three U.S. tech hubs, relocate staff – Reuters/MSN
- Here’s a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office – Business Insider
- 9 in 10 companies will require employees to work from office in 2023 – ResumeBuilder.com
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart’s decision to close three tech hubs, relocate workers and require them to report to the office at least twice a week increase productivity within its IT group? What effect, if any, do you think it will have on Walmart’s tech worker recruiting and retention efforts?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Walmart is closing tech hubs and bringing IT workers back to the office"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There will certainly be a short-term impact on the employees affected by these changes, but it’s simply a reshuffling in the grand scheme of things. Walmart burnished its tech credibility by opening these tech hubs, and now it has to walk back this narrative somewhat. However overall, this change doesn’t mean that Walmart is no longer interested in tech innovation, it merely means that it’s doing it in a different way.
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
Measuring IT productivity is no easy task especially on the operations side of the house. However requiring workers to be in the office two days a week and allowing some to remain remote doesn’t sound like they’re trying to solve a productivity problem (yet). Ultimately, there is productivity in IT and elsewhere that is dependent on or improved by in-person interaction so I believe that the trend to return to the office will continue and I don’t think it will affect employment as much as some predict.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I don’t see this as increasing productivity — more like having the opposite effect. IT is a project-driven department with a set of tools that allow collaboration and transparency. Many commuters spend 2+ hours a day on their commute and have grown accustomed to the work-from-home environment. Some have purchased homes outside the normal commute as well. This is a hard pill to swallow and will make recruiting that much harder. I’m not sure that everyone’s dream of “the workspace of the future” will be in a cubicle in Bentonville, Arkansas. Let the rush to San Bruno begin! (Or keep working from home and be more productive.)
Co-founder, RSR Research
This is fascinating. There is some data (haven’t seen it lately, or I’d cite it) that says a lot of the benefits of outsourcing are lost because of communication issues.
I think a hybrid environment is right for tech teams. Get your tasks, go home and do them, and then come back in to review results.
The choice between Bentonville and California is an interesting one. Both have things to recommend and both have downsides.
I think if Walmart pays enough, it will do fine. It’s a great resume builder, for one thing.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Wait — some workers must relocate, and once they’ve moved they can continue to work remotely full time? And other relocated workers only have to come to the office two days a week? I moved my family several times over the course of my career and it is no small endeavor for a family to go through. Having said that, it sounds like Walmart is being fair by paying either moving expenses or severance for those who don’t want to move. Some of the short term details might not mesh, but I’m going to trust that Walmart has a long term plan to achieve the in-office/remote work balance that best serves both the business and the employees.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Walmart may be gambling that the recent wave of tech layoffs will convince its IT workers to relocate from Austin or Portland to Bentonville, Arkansas. (Or to hire from the pool of newly available tech experts.) Sorry, but I don’t see it happening; the attractions of working remotely (at least part of the time) in a high-demand city like Austin are too much to overcome.