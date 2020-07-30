What didn’t Jeff Bezos know and when didn’t he know it?
A Republican representative from Wisconsin may deserve some social media mocking for not knowing the difference between Facebook and Twitter after yesterday’s “big tech” Congressional hearing. What, however, can you say of Jeff Bezos? Amazon’s CEO offered less than satisfactory answers to questions about his company’s vetting of third-party sellers and its alleged use of sales data to compete directly with the marketplace vendors and brands it claims are so important to its business.
Rep. Lucy McBath (D – GA) questioned Mr. Bezos about the information that Amazon requires third-party sellers to provide in its efforts to prevent the sale of stolen goods on the site. When asked how his company verified that information supplied by third parties was accurate, he said, “I don’t know the answer to your question.”
Mr. Bezos would not be the first CEO of a company not to know “how the sausage is made,” so to speak, but his lack of a ready-prepared answer is startling since it was common knowledge that the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods on the platform would be on the list of questions he would be asked.
For the record, Amazon introduced a program earlier this year that involves in-person verification of third-party marketplace sellers. When the pandemic hit, Amazon shifted to a video call verification system.
Mr. Bezos also said in his testimony that his company will pursue action with law enforcement authorities when and if it becomes aware of sellers engaged in illegal activities using its marketplace.
In response to a question by Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) about a Wall Street Journal report earlier this year that Amazon has leveraged sales data from third-parties to launch competitive private label items, Mr. Bezos cited company policy that prohibits that activity.
“I can’t guarantee you that that policy has never been violated,” he said. “We continue to look into that very carefully. I’m not yet satisfied that we’ve gotten to the bottom of it, and we’re going to keep looking at it. It’s not as easy to do as you would think because some of the sources in the article are anonymous.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is ending the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods to Amazon’s future success? What about allegations that it is using data to compete directly with third-party sellers on its platform?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Ending counterfeit goods is an ongoing challenge, but I don’t think it’s impacted Amazon’s success in any material way. The allegations about competing directly with third-party sellers are more problematic. The fact is, sellers can choose to be on Amazon or not, however, given its size and place in online retailing, the choice for these sellers is difficult: sleep with the enemy (Amazon) or try to go it alone without the massive distribution from Amazon? This is not a new issue, and I was unsatisfied with Bezos’ answers to these questions.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Did he really not know the answers to those questions or was he displaying his version of CYA?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Jeff Bezos’ performance is disappointing, but expected. Apple, Amazon and Facebook bend over backwards to portray an image that they are not very big, and claim innocence or ignorance about indulging in anti-competitive practices. It is laughable.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Does Amazon care? Nope. Their goal will be one bill each month for your digital subscriptions, healthcare, banking, insurance, and even merchandise. Make no mistake the data is all Amazon is about as it digitally connects the dots to steal market share and keep customers close. Selling on Amazon is still a deal with the devil.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I have a problem with the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods on Amazon — especially because it violates the bond of trust between company and customer. I take less issue with using data to develop private label goods.
If you’re Macy’s, or Kohl’s, or Target, you evaluate the sale of products from your own suppliers — especially the national brands — in order to uncover trends and opportunities in your own labels. (And sometimes those branded suppliers lose shelf space to private label goods, just as they do in grocery stores.) Is what Amazon doing all that different, or is the issue its sheer scale and ability to read and react to the data?
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Mr. Bezos is fully aware that the Amazon brand is built on trust. Consumers trust the value received, the Prime service promise, the ease of enjoying the multitude of consumer offerings, and the trust consumers have placed in Amazon regarding their data. That is the background against which Mr. Bezos must confront his inner demons of crushing any and all competitors; he cannot ignore his company’s trust issues with third-party vendors while relying on the consumer trust he has worked hard to create and earn. Amazon cannot have it both ways.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Jeff Bezos has jumped the shark. This one-time entrepreneur has joined the ranks of untrustworthy company execs who deceive and obfuscate to protect the bottom line, all while claiming ignorance of his company’s misdeeds.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
If I am the CEO of a trillion dollar company with over 800,000 employees, I may tell a subordinate that we must vet third-party vendors. That person will send the message to the next level down, then the next and the next. Finally a team will be put together to establish a program.
I assume it is getting done. If I have any follow-up, the extent of it is asking that subordinate if it got done. End of conversation.
If I am asked how, I answer the question honestly: “I have no idea.”
I will add personally, nor should I have any idea.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Disappointing and disingenuous. He had to know going in that he would be expected to answer that question. It was a moment to either build trust or skepticism. So skepticism it is.