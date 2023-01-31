What does Amazon know about delivering groceries that others don’t get?

Photo: Getty Images/krblokhim

It’s going to become more expensive for Amazon Prime members to have their groceries delivered by Amazon Fresh.

Prime members who have gotten their groceries delivered for free with a minimum purchase of $35 will now have to spend at least $150 if they want to avoid paying a fee starting on February 28. Amazon Fresh will charge $9.95 for orders up to $49.99. Those placing orders between $50 and $99.99 will pay $6.95, and orders between $100 and $149.99 will come with a $3.95 fee.

An Amazon.com spokesperson said the company is making the change in order to hold down the prices of items it sells online and to help cover the costs associated with the service, such as investments in technology and equipment.

“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer delivery window for a reduced fee,” the spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The move is another public acknowledgement by Amazon.com that it does not see a way to deliver groceries profitability without fees. Amazon-owned Whole Foods has been charging Prime members $9.95 for deliveries in as little as two hours going back to 2021. The chain provided the same rationale for its delivery charge.

Prime members who buy their groceries from Amazon Fresh and who are enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will be able to continue shopping on the site but may find it prohibitively expensive since they will have to pay for delivery out-of-pocket instead of using their electronic benefits transfer cards, Engadget reports.

The added grocery delivery fees for the Fresh service follow Amazon’s decision last year to raise the price of an annual Prime membership to $139 from $119.

The retail and technology giant recently introduced RXPass, a new subscription plan that enables Prime members to buy generic prescription medicines for more than 80 common health conditions and get them delivered to their homes for $5 a month regardless of the amount ordered.

A Walmart+ subscription from Amazon’s rival costs $98 a year and offers free same- or next-day grocery delivery from local stores with a minimum purchase of $35.

Kroger’s Boost subscription program offers free same-day delivery on grocery orders of $35 or more for $99 annually. Boost members okay with getting next-day delivery of their groceries pay $59 a year.