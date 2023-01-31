What does Amazon know about delivering groceries that others don’t get?
It’s going to become more expensive for Amazon Prime members to have their groceries delivered by Amazon Fresh.
Prime members who have gotten their groceries delivered for free with a minimum purchase of $35 will now have to spend at least $150 if they want to avoid paying a fee starting on February 28. Amazon Fresh will charge $9.95 for orders up to $49.99. Those placing orders between $50 and $99.99 will pay $6.95, and orders between $100 and $149.99 will come with a $3.95 fee.
An Amazon.com spokesperson said the company is making the change in order to hold down the prices of items it sells online and to help cover the costs associated with the service, such as investments in technology and equipment.
“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer delivery window for a reduced fee,” the spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.
The move is another public acknowledgement by Amazon.com that it does not see a way to deliver groceries profitability without fees. Amazon-owned Whole Foods has been charging Prime members $9.95 for deliveries in as little as two hours going back to 2021. The chain provided the same rationale for its delivery charge.
Prime members who buy their groceries from Amazon Fresh and who are enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will be able to continue shopping on the site but may find it prohibitively expensive since they will have to pay for delivery out-of-pocket instead of using their electronic benefits transfer cards, Engadget reports.
The added grocery delivery fees for the Fresh service follow Amazon’s decision last year to raise the price of an annual Prime membership to $139 from $119.
The retail and technology giant recently introduced RXPass, a new subscription plan that enables Prime members to buy generic prescription medicines for more than 80 common health conditions and get them delivered to their homes for $5 a month regardless of the amount ordered.
A Walmart+ subscription from Amazon’s rival costs $98 a year and offers free same- or next-day grocery delivery from local stores with a minimum purchase of $35.
Kroger’s Boost subscription program offers free same-day delivery on grocery orders of $35 or more for $99 annually. Boost members okay with getting next-day delivery of their groceries pay $59 a year.
- Amazon Raises Price Minimum for Free Online Grocery Delivery – The Wall Street Journal
- Amazon to start charging Prime members for Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries under $150 – USA Today
- Why Amazon’s grocery shoppers have to spend more for free delivery – Quartz
- Amazon Fresh will soon require a minimum order of over $150 for free delivery – Engadget
- Whole Foods goes from free to $10 grocery delivery fee for Amazon Prime members – RetailWire
- Amazon looks to undercut rivals with monthly Rx prescription plan – RetailWire
- Amazon Frequently Asked Questions (SNAP) – Amazon.com
- Meet Walmart+ – Walmart
- Kroger Boost – Kroger
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you expect Prime members will react to Amazon’s new requirements for free grocery delivery? Will other grocers need to raise delivery fees and minimum purchase requirements if they want to be profitable?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "What does Amazon know about delivering groceries that others don’t get?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Reality is setting in and it’s time to pay. No company can afford to provide services and lose money – not even the mighty Amazon. As all retailers tighten their belts, eventually this gets reflected in higher prices and fees charged to consumers. Amazon is a price leader, and so I absolutely expect that other retailers will also increase fees in pursuit of profitability.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Amazon “does not see a way to deliver groceries profitability without fees.” Boom. Simple. And I think every grocer has similar if not identical awareness. So once again Amazon leads the way and pioneers an effort other retailers can copy. Only this time it’s about adding fees rather than going down the “free” rabbit hole. I can almost hear the audible sigh of relief coming from the retail community. And customers will of course be outraged, but I think will soon realize how good they had it there for a while. Once again it turns out that free is not free. And convenience can be somewhere between expensive and very expensive. “Free” was a great customer acquisition and retention tool for a long time, but the math of profitability cannot be repealed indefinitely.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
The “final mile” continues to be a profitability and logistics channel for all retailers. While Amazon has developed its delivery platform, the costs of doing so are prohibitive. Obviously, some Prime members may discontinue their plans, however, I expect most will stay. The one limited attribute we all share is time. The Prime convenience will trump the added fees.
For other retailers, this issue is already present. While many of these retailers invested in technology to allow for home delivery, they cannot escape the rising costs. In fact, Amazon raising prices will give them permission to do the same.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This surprised me. Amazon, for the first time I can remember, is now not the most competitive player in a business they’ve been trying to build out for a while. Many grocers, most notably Walmart, now have membership plans that provide grocery delivery for free, at a far lower threshold than Amazon. Will these services also raise fees to match Amazon, or will they keep their pricing and aggressively promote their offer? There might be some opportunity here to take market share from Amazon, which is not something that happens very often in many categories.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Delivery has always been a negative drag on profitability for grocery chains, even Goliath Amazon. I’m not surprised by this and you’ll see others jump on this train quickly. If you shop Kroger and don’t mind next day day delivery, the Boost $59/year program is enticing. Assuming you buy twice per month, you’ll only pay $3 for delivery on every one of your orders (assuming you purchase more than $35/order, which is not hard to do given today’s inflated product prices).
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Grocery is a different animal from online. Everyone has figured that out. Everyone can now raise their prices.
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
We all know it’s easier to lower prices than to raise them and raising them from FREE will likely cost Amazon some customers. However, we need to understand the composition of their grocery customer base. Are they predominantly Prime Members? If they are, the alternatives aren’t comparable because Amazon Prime offers more than just groceries.
Ultimately, Amazon has proven its expertise and dominance in fulfillment and I wouldn’t bet against its calculations. I would guess that other grocers will follow suit unless they’re willing to continue funding a loss leader or have finally beaten Amazon at its own game.
Content Marketing Strategist
Prime members’ initial disappointment may inspire them to fill their grocery baskets to keep their deliveries free.
Amazon knows its numbers, so this move is telling. If Amazon is increasing delivery fees, rival grocers are likely to follow.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It will be interesting to see if Prime users push back on this … they seem willing to absorb cost increases so far. At what point does frugality win over convenience?