What does it take to build a positive corporate culture?
Lesley Salmon, SVP, global chief information officer at Kellogg Company, says that she spends a lot of time thinking about her team and how to engage its members in ways that deliver continually improving results for the consumer packaged goods giant’s stakeholders.
Ms. Salmon does not believe that one-third of your life should be spent working at a job that has you constantly saying to yourself, “Oh no, I have to go to that place again.”
In an essay on building a positive corporate culture, Ms. Salmon quotes Sheryl Sandberg, the former chief operating officer at Meta and founder of Leanin.org: “Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.”
She calls having the opportunity to lead “a privilege” and believes that passion and empathy are the keys to helping team members get the best out of themselves.
Kellogg’s IT organization, she writes, has been built on four pillars: having a purpose, creating an environment of continuous learning, breaking down silos and having a winning strategy.
Having a shared purpose helps team members come to work with renewed energy on a day-in and day-out basis.
“At Kellogg, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” writes Ms. Salmon. “Our purpose is to create better days and a place at the table (or keyboard) for everyone. That sense of purpose is the bedrock for how we approach everything — from people, processes, technology and data — and, ultimately, how we’re creating the future of food.”
Intellectual curiosity and continuous learning are essential for growth, says Ms. Salmon. Kellogg, she writes, makes significant investments in skills and leadership development.
One team is the mantra at Kellogg, according to Ms. Salmon. “We (IT) are continuously breaking down silos, partnering, and experimenting with the commercial teams to drive business outcomes.”
She cited a 2020 example where a team member learned that more than two million in the UK are unable to read packages due to sight loss. The company added Navilens technology to its packaging to allow the site impaired to learn about ingredients using their smartphones. The technology is being brought to the U.S. next.
“We’re creating a workplace defined by personalized solutions, well-being and a focus on experimentation, culture and inclusivity. A team becomes the competitive advantage when you get this right,” she writes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think are the pillars upon which positive corporate cultures are built? What do you see as examples of positive corporate cultures at work in retail?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I have personally experienced how Kellogg has created an environment where personal growth is taken quite seriously. They are a client of ours and have seen where upskilling their sales organization on the use of data has allowed for corporate growth but at the same time making sure that their people grow as well. A company that only thinks about shareholder value at the expense of their people that make that growth happen will not prosper in the long run.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Value the team, respect them professionally and personally, and provide opportunities for growth and development. The rest are details.
COO, Mondofora
A potentially contentious topic, as there are as many ways to define and create culture as there are companies and leaders trying to manifest it. For me, culture is the actual result of hiring, organizational process, and the behavior that leadership presents, regardless of the mission statements or company vision. If you find yourself on a team that shares a vision, lives that vision, will defend that vision, and you are aligned with that vision, then you have found your tribe.
Content Marketing Strategist
Positive corporate cultures exude more team unity and respect, and less ego and competition. When people feel safe, they devote more energy into doing their finest work.
Target, Costco, Trader Joe’s and REI stand out for having a positive culture that permeates their entire org chart.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
A clear strategy, operational excellence and knowing one’s role in bringing it to life are key to productive teams. Swift action when individual agendas, incompetence or bad behavior arises does a great deal to keep good workers motivated and on track.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I am teaching an MBA course on leadership. The slide on my first PPT is “Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.” Then I tell the students the course is over. That is all you have to know.
Of course, that is not the end. The balance of the course is understanding people and tools to implement that first slide — how to get over all the hurdles one would encounter on the way to building the team.
The one thing that Ms. Salmon doesn’t address how difficult it is to build a unique culture in a company with an overriding culture that has been in place for years, if not decades. Legacy culture dies hard.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Clarity of the vision. Clarity of the brand promise and the strategic and tactical elements that support that vision. Clarity on the metrics that will measure success along the way. And finally, a process that embraces and resolves varying inputs, ideas and opinions. Conflict resolution. Not everybody is going to be right or happy 100 percent of the time. But they need to know they will be heard.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Aside from the obvious (treating employees humanely, leading by example, and so forth) I would add that empowering associates to make decisions is critical. This provides a sense that the job has real meaning, not just a series of tasks.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Over the many companies I’ve worked for, it’s very clear every company has its own culture. Some have been great, others extremely lacking with cheap talk from senior executives. Creating a great culture is the responsibility of everyone in the organization. Yes, the big nuggets come from the top, but everyone needs to hop on the train, live it, breathe it, and defend it every single day. If not, then a vacuum exists and before too long, silos of competing mini-cultures start to take root in the enterprise, killing the very essence of the so-called corporate culture. Of the big pillars, here are a few that are absolutely necessary: vision, purpose (why do we do what we do), teamwork, humility, servant leadership, empathy and a healthy dose of emotional intelligence.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Research shows that an effective corporate culture (an informal institution) is determined by the alignment and interactions between values, norms, and formal institutions (HR and governance). The values and norms guide employees’ actions in expected and contingent situations. Culture promotes the behaviors to successfully execute the company’s desired strategy and achieve its goals. For many companies, the values include integrity, adaptability, collaboration, community, and customer orientation.