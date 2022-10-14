What’s holding back creativity in marketing?
The biggest impediment to creativity is not a lack of direction or failure to be bold enough, it’s a risk-averse culture, cited by 51 percent of marketers, followed by short-term-focus (48 percent), according to new research from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).
Other barriers to creativity specified in the global survey of 640 client-side marketers were too many decision makers, 44 percent; budget cuts, 40 percent; poor measurement, 30 percent; lack of talent (within agencies), 29 percent; over-emphasis on efficiencies, 26 percent; lack of belief in creativity, 24 percent; and lack of talent (within client organization), 23 percent.
Of the respondents, 82 percent felt “creativity is marketing’s most potent weapon,” yet only 28 percent regard it as critical to their success.
Natalie Lam, chief creative officer APAC and MEA, Publicis Groupe, said in the study, “It’s a tough job to be a client nowadays because there’s a long checklist of things you must do: the KPIs, the ROIs, measurement, checking the boxes — oh is this purposeful enough? Are we featuring enough diversity? … Everybody’s time is finite. So, once you check all the boxes, there’s very, very little time and effort and energy left for true creativity.”
Sir John Hegarty, cofounder of the British agency, BBH, believes an obsession with data has led to marketers “stalking” consumers rather than inspiring them.
“Creativity is the oxygen which drives business,” Mr. Hegarty told MarketingWeek earlier this year. “Unless you engage with that, you won’t go on developing, you won’t go on innovating.”
A 2020 study led by professors at the University of Waikato found the reason “great” creative ideas from agencies don’t get pitched to clients is disagreement over whether it’s “appropriate.” The researchers wrote in the Journal of Advertising Research, “Particularly for highly original ideas, if the idea isn’t expressed in a way that [senior agency executives] will recognize as work that ‘fits established patterns’ and ‘has stood the test of time,’ it most likely will scare risk-averse clients.”
Studies have shown that the more creative an advertising campaign, the more likely it is to create a lasting impression on a consumer.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the greatest barriers to creativity in advertising and marketing campaigns? Where do marketers need to focus to boost their creative performance?
3 Comments on "What's holding back creativity in marketing?"
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Deloitte also published a white paper with Cannes Lions about the demise of creativity. Merging marketing and sales under a chief revenue officer has partially contributed. Marketers feel more like lever-pullers than creatives.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The biggest barrier to creativity in everything today, not just advertising, is fear of what will happen on social media if your attempt at being off the wall is misunderstood.
Retribution can ruin a company, so most brands choose to play it safe. Sadly, cancellation is real.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Impatience might be the greatest barrier. We hear all the time about how quickly marketing has to move – but you notice that the biggest companies are not making big decisions at the snap of a finger. When we stress speed, we take the focus away from creativity. When we focus on data, we’re expecting to see changes quickly – marketing doesn’t usually work that way. Slow it down, change the time frames, and test new ideas to see their value.