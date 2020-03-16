Which retailers are less vulnerable to the coronavirus and whatever comes next?
Last week on his company’s fourth-quarter conference call, Todd Vasos, CEO at Dollar General, said he expects his chain’s proximity to consumers to be beneficial should calls for social distancing continue amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The retailer’s stores are within five to seven miles of over 75 percent of U.S. households.
“The most important thing here is that we’re a small box shop close to your home,” said Mr. Vasos. “I think in times like this, where people are probably less apt of travel, we believe that we’ll get our fair share of that consumer base, because they just don’t want to travel to the big box or don’t want to travel great distances.”
Asked about the impact of a potential downturn, Mr. Vasos expects Dollar General to benefit similarly to 2008’s Great Recession as consumers traded down. “The great thing about that is, maybe she visited us back in ’08 and ’09 and some obviously may not have come back,” said Mr. Vasos. “When she comes back, she is going to see a completely different box that’s even more enhanced then she saw before. So, we will watch it carefully, but we think we’re well-positioned as we move forward here.”
E-commerce overall is expected to benefit as consumers avoid crowded places. Wells Fargo, as per a note on March 11, is among those not believing the online gains would offset reports of double-digit declines in-store traffic.
“COVID-19 and initial plans for its containment present some clear downside risks to the consumer spending outlook, but it would be premature to expect consumer spending to crater. Many categories of spending are resilient, even in the most uncertain times,” Wells Fargo analysts wrote in the note, according to Retail Dive.
Sellers of staple products are expected to see more demand than those selling non-discretionary items, should the economy weaken or head into a recession. At a press conference Friday detailing the federal government’s response that included top retail company executives, Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, vowed the chain will remain open “to serve the American consumer who’s rapidly stocking up on household essentials.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which retail channel and retailers appear best positioned to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak? What do you think is the likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak and other factors will push the U.S. economy into a recession in the coming months?
8 Comments on "Which retailers are less vulnerable to the coronavirus and whatever comes next?"
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
There’s no question we are headed for a recession. The impact of school and business closings and overall uncertainty from coronavirus for most of America will no doubt create a recession. Grocery – and those selling food – are best positioned to withstand the storm as they are essential.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
In the thousands of retailers we track store traffic in, they almost all fall into one of two groups: essentials and non-discretionary. For essential retailers like grocery, pharmacy and household – traffic is predictably up. For non-essential categories, traffic this last weekend was down in the 30 percent to 40 percent range. As most experts agree, the situation in the U.S. will get worse as testing increases. This will likely continue to put pressure on retailers and especially retailers in the non-essential goods category. Even if a cure was discovered tomorrow, it would probably still take months to restore business to “normal” levels. I expect that we’ll be dealing with this through most of 2020.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe food stores in general will be best positioned to withstand what is coming. Clothing and other specialty stores will have a hard time. Restaurants will be bounce back once the bans are lifted.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Clearly, this is a growth opportunity for m/e-commerce. People need essential goods, stores are closing, food stores have empty shelves, and many will be at home working remotely, so even those that are limited online shoppers will have little choice but to embrace it more. With panic buying driving food sales, this will be the (very unfortunate) shot in the arm online grocery sales has waited for. And of course, the major players will gain the most, but smaller sellers with high-demand goods will do well too.
But for those merchants that operate physical stores as their primary, especially for non-essential verticals, the digital gain is very unlikely to offset the physical store losses.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Face it, we’re going into a recession. When they announce mall owners like American Dream are closing and this morning that Wynn and a bunch of other Vegas properties are closing, it is a evidence we are in uncharted territory. When people can’t work, can’t feel safe, and 70 percent of our economy is built on the consumer, it only points to decreasing demand. That’s why the Dow dropped 2500 at open today. Hopefully it will be short-lived and we can make up some of the ground lost in Q3 and Q4. And while it is due to a lack of leadership at the top, all we can do now is concentrate on minimizing the impact on people in the ICU in 14 days.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The obvious – grocery stores, and any stores that are selling consumables – will actually see revenue growth as consumers shift spending from restaurants and stock up on groceries and consumables. The challenge for these companies will be their ability to dramatically ramp up curbside and delivery services as consumers will avoid going into stores.
For all other segments there will be a huge shift to online shopping, but it won’t compensate for the loss of in-store purchases as consumers will curtail their spending in the face of uncertainty.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
If we continue to spend at a normal rate (rather than hoarding staples) so businesses have a relatively normal revenue path, and buy gift cards at the local businesses to be used when the virus threat passes, in order to give the small businesses a steady cash flow to pay their staff, etc., the likelihood of a real recession will be drastically reduced. However, mass cooperation in that way may be difficult to execute.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It will be a fool’s errand to predict the winners and losers. It all depends on the strength, resilience and flexibility of the supply chain – to take advantage of the pent-up demand once the dust settles, as well as to be positioned well for future events. Can they manufacture or procure items that are more in demand? Even in the non-discretionary category, if the supply chains are weak, it will be tough to bounce back once they sell through the inventory.