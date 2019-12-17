Why is Amazon banning FedEx ground delivery?
Starting Dec. 18, Amazon will begin temporarily restricting marketplace sellers from using FedEx’s ground services for Prime orders. Follow-up reports speculated whether the ban was due to FedEx’s under-performance as Amazon attests, a continuing delivery turf war or Amazon’s ambitions.
In an email sent to third-party sellers Sunday attained by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon said the ban will last “until the delivery performance of these ship methods improves.” Amazon declined further comment.
Some third-party sellers complained of the last-minute change just before the peak of holiday selling and the likely higher rates UPS would demand.
FedEx said in a statement, “While this decision affects a very small number of shippers, it limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history, and may compromise their ability to meet customer demands and manage their businesses.”
Yet two sources told American Shipper that FedEx Ground and its FedEx Home Delivery sub-unit have faced challenges meeting Amazon’s on-time targets. John Haber, a supply chain consultant at Spend Management Experts, told Bloomberg that FedEx has struggled meeting seasonal demand.
The ban follows FedEx’s announcement in August that it was ending its ground delivery contract with Amazon after terminating its express U.S. shipping contract with Amazon in June. In a statement at the time, FedEx said the change “is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market” and followed the expansion of ground delivery to seven days a week. Some saw FedEx increasingly uncomfortable partnering with a growing logistics competitor and wanting to position itself as the go-to courier for non-Amazon retailers.
Contradicting some reports, however, a source close to FedEx told American Shipper Amazon ended the ground delivery portion due to spotty delivery performance.
Amazon is building out its own shipping and logistics network that now delivers about half of its shipments, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley and Rakuten. Third-party retailers, accounting for 58 percent of Amazon’s retail activity in 2018, pay Amazon commissions on each sale. Many also pay Amazon for warehousing and delivery, also offered by FedEx.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you believe is the reason behind the restriction Amazon temporarily imposed on marketplace sellers from using FedEx’s ground delivery services for Prime? Do you see either Amazon, FedEx, third-party sellers or consumers being hurt or helped by the ban?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This looks like delivery brinkmanship between two of the biggest players. The timing of the announcement is curious – restrictions start December 18? Why wouldn’t Amazon wait until after the holiday selling season to make a change in delivery options? Amazon certainly has the right to limit use of a delivery partner for poor service levels, but I’m struggling with how the situation can be improved by banning FedEx ground leading into the holiday season – I think the timing is bad for consumers and third-party sellers. There’s a lot more to the motivations for this move than poor delivery service levels.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I really believe it’s pure spitefulness on Amazon’s part. The timing is utterly awful for its sellers, and will generate surprisingly bad press for the giant.
I think the bloom is starting to come off the Amazon rose. It’s not going to hurt FedEx — people know how long they take to deliver. It’s going to hurt third party sellers, and … it’s going to hurt Amazon because it comes off as being incredibly venal.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Amazon is eliminating the middle man and passing the savings on to customers and the extra profits onto themselves — simple as that. It was only a matter of time anyway and the writing’s been on the wall for years, so I’m not sure what the surprise is. There’s like 30 Amazon blue trucks in my ‘hood all day long lately. More of them than either UPS or FedEx. Guess that says it all.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
An article yesterday spoke of how Amazon is delivering its own packages in dense cities and using FedEx, UPS, et al to deliver to more costly rural destinations. As they often do, Amazon is cherry-picking where they can save money while making it difficult on others.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Paula is on it. This seems to be more about Amazon establishing itself as a carrier than about everything else. The timing couldn’t be worse (they could have made this statement in July or August). Despite all the talk about sub-par performance on the part of FedEx, it could easily be about Amazon trying to gain market share by hurting the leading competitors.
Director, Retail Market Insights
Regardless of the motivation or strategy, the timing of this move will cause far more pain for the small business selling in the Amazon Marketplace than for either of the two giants fighting it out at the very top of the logistics food chain…