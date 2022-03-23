Will a robot chip away at Chipotle’s labor issues?
While ingredient scooping and burrito rolling remain in the hands of human staff at Chipotle for now, tortilla chip-making duties at the chain may soon be managed by robots.
Chipotle is beginning to pilot an artificial intelligence-based tortilla chip-making robot named Chippy, first in its innovation hub and then in select locations, to determine the value of a potential nationwide rollout, according to USA Today. Chippy is capable of automatically mixing tortilla chip ingredients and frying them, replicating tasks usually done by staff. The robot is a product of Miso Robotics, a startup which is also responsible for the hamburger-making robot Flippy 2 currently being piloted at White Castle.
Though picking and packing robots have quickly become common fixtures in the grocery world, moves to automate food preparation in the quick service restaurant (QSR) space have proceeded more slowly. Still, a number of robotic food prep solutions have been introduced to restaurant kitchens over the past few years.
For instance Creator, a restaurant known for its fully automated robot chef, reopened in summer, 2021 with a new iteration of its technology that allows visitors to customize their order via app, The Spoon reported.
More food prep robots appear to be on the way, as well. Startup Hyphen said that it will be deploying its salad preparation conveyor belt robot, Makeline, to five markets within the next two years, according to TechCrunch.
Restaurant robots have also been appearing in the front of the house.
Bear Robotics has deployed its robot Servi, which has so far rolled out food to 28 million restaurant tables to date, according to The Robot Report.
Flippy is probably the most famous of the food service robots so far. Its first iteration, which was deployed in regional fast-food chain Caliburger, inspired both excitement over the futuristic technology and fears that it would result in the loss of jobs.
Similar concerns arose elsewhere in the fast food world when McDonald’s announced, in 2018, that it would be expanding its self-service touchscreen ordering kiosks to all of its locations. Critics saw the move as threatening to automate away cashier jobs.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What roles do you see robots playing in restaurants over the next five years? What will this mean for how restaurants use human labor?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Eventually, robots could be running all functions in a restaurant. These examples are indicative of what’s already possible. I expect to see rapid advancement of restaurant robots as the cost and availability of labor remain challenges, and therefore make the ROI on deploying this sophisticated technology more acceptable.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
I’ve had my food delivered by a robotic server twice in the last two weeks. So if robots are bringing food, what’s to stop them from making food? Robots are likely the answer to labor shortages and, as long as you remember to charge them overnight, they don’t call in sick. Or post TikTok videos about bad customer behavior, steal from you, or violate the dress code. 🙂
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
Lol — you left out cough on your food!
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
At the MURTEC conference a couple weeks ago, several restaurants shared their robotics pilots and plans for the future. Most of the use cases discussed were in the front of the house such as delivering food and busing tables. Using robots for distributing food and dishes from the kitchen and back could enable servers to be near their guests at all times. This would go a long way in improving guest satisfaction.
Co-founder, RSR Research
In QSR, it might as well be all robots. It’s cheap, they pay poorly, and service is what it is.
In regular restaurants, I just don’t see it. The personal touch is important.
Content Marketing Strategist
To drive efficiencies, more restaurants and ghost kitchens will automate food preparation with robots. Robots will reduce labor costs, overcome worker shortages and serve more patrons faster.
Chefs will not be replaced; they will work alongside collaborative robots that perform menial tasks. As such, employees will gain more time to focus on service excellence.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Here’s the reality: robotics in restaurants and retail are here to stay as the price of people goes up and the number of people who want to work these jobs shrinks. To operators it’s all about the ROI. If they can cost justify, it will happen. And that is clearly the case with self-service ordering. Restaurants and retailers need to pick the right processes and partners to make this happen or else it will be time for “Danger, danger, Will Robinson!”
Chipotle could automate their frontline order-building process, but the customer experience would change completely. In some aspects, for the better. If Chipotle goes this route, though, one thing they should avoid is using androids—unless they license R2D2s, C3POs, and BB8s. But they’d pay much less for entry-level humans than for that.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
Things happen slowly here in the states. Mostly due to the sheer size and scope of many enterprises in turn demanding a huge capital expense. Go to Canada and you are handed a device to swipe your credit card or debit at the table to check out – no register or employee to man it required. Go to a McDonald’s and custom order your Big Mac with extra cheese and special sauce plus extra pickles from a kiosk plus pay at the same device. Self-service, less employees on the floor of the store and automation will significantly reduce the retail, restaurant and service industry workforce in the next 20 years. P.S. There always appears to be way too many employees working food prep at Chipotle.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Leveraging the power of robotics and automated processes is an emerging trend across the restaurant, grocery, retail, supply chain distribution, and fulfillment functions. Given the imperative to reduce the cost to serve, streamline operations, accelerate turnaround times, and optimize processes, we expect robotics to play an even more significant role for Chipotle and many other restaurant operations.
The robotics value proposition is mainly tied to those quick service restaurants that have now shifted their operating models during the pandemic to serve mobile orders, BOPIS, and curbside pickup. It is challenging to turn around orders quickly and efficiently without sacrificing quality, service, and value. It will take time to perfect this new model. However robotics do not have a place in the foreseeable future in the finer restaurants, where service, artistry, and the experience rule.
President, Humetrics
Robotics in the restaurant industry will help reduce labor costs and have a significant impact on reducing food waste and increasing customer satisfaction. Every item on the menu will always be prepared exactly the same way, and portion control will be perfect.
Overall a win-win.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Robots are making your phones, your computers and your automobiles. Certainly, those activities must be more challenging than anything that can be made in QSR.
Can we imagine an all robot QSR?