Will IHOP fans flip out over its new fast-casual breakfast foods concept?

Rendering: IHOP
Dec 12, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

IHOP has announced plans to open a new fast-casual restaurant concept called Flip’d by IHOP that features an all-day menu “inspired” by the chain’s signature items. The first Flip’d opening is planned for next spring in Atlanta. 

“In looking at what exists today in terms of fresh, fast menu options — particularly at breakfast — there’s still tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Jay Johns, president of IHOP, in a statement. “After talking extensively with consumers in large cities across the country, we designed Flip’d by IHOP to deliver on what folks told us they want and need from a trusted brand like IHOP in a fast-casual setting, putting an emphasis on quality ingredients, speed, to-go and delivery.”

The new concept will measure about half the size of a standard IHOP and have neither wait staff nor seating. Customers will order from the restaurant’s menu at a digital kiosk or at the counter. Patrons will also have the option of ordering online for either pickup or delivery. IHOP plans to expand the Flip’d concept to other cities, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York and others, following the opening of the Atlanta location.

Items on the new concept’s menu will take their taste profile cues from IHOP favorites, such as its pancake items, redesigned for better portability. Flip’d by IHOP’s Pancake Bowls, for example, will include made-to-order pancakes served in a to-go bowl with added toppings: scrambled eggs, cheeses, bacon pieces and fresh berries.

“Millions of Americans are settling for sub-par breakfast foods that are either microwaved or have been sitting under a heat lamp because they’re forced to grab something while at their usual coffee spot,” said Mr. Johns. “With Flip’d by IHOP, guests don’t have to compromise — now they can get freshly-made, all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a hand-crafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes.”

Additional items on the Flip’d by IHOP menu include a “Build Your Own Pancake Bar,” made to order breakfast burritos and bowls, Ultimate Sandwiches like Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, grab-and-go salads and wraps as well as freshly-squeezed orange juice, coffee and specialty espresso beverages.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Flip’d by IHOP providing real competition for other restaurants and retailers fighting for market share in the breakfast category? Do you see Flip’d by IHOP eventually surpassing IHOP’s full-service restaurants as a contributor to the company’s financial results?

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
4 hours 26 minutes ago

This seems like an interesting concept, but the challenge will be getting past the IHOP legacy. The quick service restaurant space has no shortage of large, formidable competitors. This new concept seems like it has a chance at success – assuming it lives up to the promises the IHOP executives are making. It seems like Flip’d and IHOP are positioned to serve different markets and as such they should be able to co-exist. Whether or not Flip’d eventually becomes bigger than IHOP, only time will tell.

Richard Layman
Richard Layman
Urban Planner
3 minutes 13 seconds ago
I think it’s an interesting concept both as a way to deal with fast casual restaurants as competitors and for expanding the range of locations that they can operate, especially in core urban markets. That being said, it reminds me a bit of Sears Grand, a good idea marrying Sears and Kmart products, and focusing on non mall locations, that went nowhere, or various Kmart experiments in the 1990s like Builders Square, Designer Depot, etc. They could have worked but ultimately, under the control of Kmart execs not willing to do new stuff (at least for them), they didn’t work. (Maybe if Kresge would have kept the separate department stores it once owned here and there across the country, some of that DNA might have remained, e.g. Dayton Hudson vis a vis Target). Even McDonald’s has occasionally owned other concepts like Chipotle. So I wonder if they have the management expertise and commitment to change necessary to pull it off. But I think it’s interesting that they are trying. On another note, I saw Popeyes… Read more »
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
4 hours 24 minutes ago

I like the idea – a smaller footprint with an emphasis on speed and on pancakes and some differentiating items from the larger units. What’s not to love?

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
4 hours 20 minutes ago

Full disclosure – I love IHOP. But IHOP is not an urban thing, nor is it a fast food thing, nor is it even vaguely a healthy-eating thing. Its customers appear to be aging, if my IHOPs are any indication. It will certainly attract some attention just for the newness – you can bet the McDonald’s and the Taco Bell crowd will check it out. Atlanta may not be the place to test it though – foot traffic is light relative to other cities (no trains). Don’t bet the rent money on this concept.

Dave Nixon
Dave Nixon
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
4 hours 17 minutes ago

My prediction: In a few years, they will make a one-letter change to their name from “Flip’d” to “Flop’d” in an attempt to generate buzz to save this concept.

Do we REALLY need another QSR food concept like this from a brand not known for having expertise in this space? That’s a big brand perception hurdle to jump over for me.

Stephen Rector
Stephen Rector
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
4 hours 14 minutes ago

When I think of IHOP, I think of a treat for myself on the weekend when I have time to linger over a cup of coffee. Flip’d by IHOP is going to need to use some clever marketing to tell the customer that they have fast, “on the go” offerings to have current customers try the concept and to gain new ones.

Carol Spieckerman
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
4 hours 12 minutes ago

IHOP may have caught grief for previous experiments but hey, at least they’re trying new things. With breakfast bowls proliferating in grocery aisles, Flip’d is an awesome way for IHOP to own breakfast with an efficient, customer-friendly concept. Maybe they’ll jump on the bandwagon and add meatless (Beyond, Impossible, etc.) and/or eggless (e.g., JUST Egg) options as well.

Laura Davis-Taylor
Laura Davis-Taylor
Co-Founder, HighStreet Collective
1 hour 16 minutes ago

I’m with Carol here … and being that I live in Atlanta, I can’t wait to try it!

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
4 hours 5 minutes ago

Even it wasn’t an extension of IHOP, I like it. It’s a fun name and ties in well with the pancake theme of some of the menu items. (I can’t wait to try the pancake bowl!) IHOP is an iconic brand. It needs to keep up with the changing customers – as in new generations of customers. This is a great way to reach them at another level and location. I’m glad to see IHOP is working to keep their brand relevant.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
4 hours 5 minutes ago

I wouldn’t have tested this concept in Atlanta (D.C. or New York City have way more foot traffic) but this concept will be a winner. IHOP is all but absent from cities, so the menu will be fresh and new. Looks like a winner to me.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
4 hours 2 minutes ago

Other than bakery items, your fast breakfast choices are egg sandwiches, egg sandwiches and egg sandwiches. I like the idea of Flip’d, and I like the idea of pancake breakfast bowls, but mostly I like that IHOP is trying something brand new.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
3 hours 58 minutes ago

If doughnuts can play in this space, then so can pancakes. And wait a minute … hmmm. Burgers get “flip’d” too … right?

David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
2 hours 31 minutes ago

The article indicated that Flip’d was positioned as a fast-casual concept, but said it had no seating. That sounds more like fast food and it sounds like some of the items might not be as convenient to eat in your car or while you drive, like other fast food breakfast sandwiches.

I love the name, but am skeptical of the positioning. Hopefully Flip’d doesn’t become a Flop’d concept.

Harley Feldman
Harley Feldman
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
2 hours 17 minutes ago

Flip’d is a good idea. People are always looking for a quick breakfast regardless of time of day. If the execution at Flip’d is quick and the food tastes good, it should be successful. If Flip’d is successful, it will provide a smaller margin than the full service restaurants and probably never as much as the full service restaurants.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
2 hours 1 minute ago

The most successful restaurant companies have a variety of concepts, each serving a specific market/need. Great to see IHOP take a fresh approach to a hot day part.

Craig Sundstrom
Craig Sundstrom
CFO, Weisner Steel
55 minutes 28 seconds ago

A restaurant without seating? Sorry, no, I don’t think so. It may well find a market, but I’m betting the market is small … just as food trucks have been a nice complement to — not replacement for — restaurants.

