Rendering: IHOP

IHOP has announced plans to open a new fast-casual restaurant concept called Flip’d by IHOP that features an all-day menu “inspired” by the chain’s signature items. The first Flip’d opening is planned for next spring in Atlanta.

“In looking at what exists today in terms of fresh, fast menu options — particularly at breakfast — there’s still tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Jay Johns, president of IHOP, in a statement. “After talking extensively with consumers in large cities across the country, we designed Flip’d by IHOP to deliver on what folks told us they want and need from a trusted brand like IHOP in a fast-casual setting, putting an emphasis on quality ingredients, speed, to-go and delivery.”

The new concept will measure about half the size of a standard IHOP and have neither wait staff nor seating. Customers will order from the restaurant’s menu at a digital kiosk or at the counter. Patrons will also have the option of ordering online for either pickup or delivery. IHOP plans to expand the Flip’d concept to other cities, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York and others, following the opening of the Atlanta location.

Items on the new concept’s menu will take their taste profile cues from IHOP favorites, such as its pancake items, redesigned for better portability. Flip’d by IHOP’s Pancake Bowls, for example, will include made-to-order pancakes served in a to-go bowl with added toppings: scrambled eggs, cheeses, bacon pieces and fresh berries.

“Millions of Americans are settling for sub-par breakfast foods that are either microwaved or have been sitting under a heat lamp because they’re forced to grab something while at their usual coffee spot,” said Mr. Johns. “With Flip’d by IHOP, guests don’t have to compromise — now they can get freshly-made, all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a hand-crafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes.”

Additional items on the Flip’d by IHOP menu include a “Build Your Own Pancake Bar,” made to order breakfast burritos and bowls, Ultimate Sandwiches like Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, grab-and-go salads and wraps as well as freshly-squeezed orange juice, coffee and specialty espresso beverages.