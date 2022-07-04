Photo: JCPenney

JCPenney is giving up its flirtation with consumers that simply aren’t interested in shopping with the chain. The department store retailer is also rolling out a new campaign with one of its biggest fans to let current and former Penney shoppers know that “shopping is back” at the department store retailer.

Marc Rosen, Penney’s new CEO, said in a recent Wall Street Journal interview that the retailer is focused on core customers. These shoppers typically reside within households with a median income of between $50,000 and $75,000 and they are looking for affordable curtains, bedding and mattresses for their homes. They want their clothes to be comfortable and affordable, as well. The chain also wants its mix to reflect the diversity of its primary customer with a wider range of beauty products for different skin tones.

In comparing the latest Penney makeover to past efforts going back to Ron Johnson’s term as CEO, Mr Rosen said, “The biggest difference this time is we are loving those who love us. We need to give them more opportunity to come back and find things they love.”

No one loves Penney more than Penny James, the face of the retailer’s new advertising campaign. Ms. James is a fictional mother, teacher and “superfan” of the chain played by Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor.

The comedian is currently out front celebrating the chain’s 120 year anniversary as part of Penney’s “Shopping is Back” campaign.

The retailer said in a press release that the integrated campaign provides a fresh brand look in stores and online. Penney is celebrating its anniversary with a 30 percent-off storewide promotion. The chain’s reward members will earn an extra $10 bonus for every $50 they spend through April 12.

Ms. Villaseñor’s character is appearing in a series of video spots and taking part in the retailer’s cross-country “Shopping is Back!” Tour.

“The character of Penny James is a playful tribute to our customers and what they love about JCPenney. Shopping is back, and it’s time for JCPenney to be bold and lively, just like Penny,” Carl Byrd, vice president, creative & brand synergy, said in a statement.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will JCPenney succeed by “loving those who love” it? What is different about JCPenney now than in the past?