Will John Lewis or Publix win the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge?
Episode three of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge includes one of the most highly anticipated spots of the holiday season, and one that fits the spirit of the season, even if it is not all about December 25.
British department store retailer John Lewis’ “The Beginner” has been viewed nearly 3.2 million times on YouTube after just 12 days on the social media site. The mini movie tells the story of one man’s attempt to learn how to skateboard. We’ll leave it at that to avoid getting into spoiler territory.
Publix’s “A recipe for what matters” is a conventional 60-second spot that tells the story of family, albeit with a Thanksgiving focus. The commercial has been viewed more than 7.4 million times on YouTube since going live two weeks ago. The Publix spot doesn’t fit the technical definition of a Christmas commercial challenge. RetailWire hopes you will indulge us in this editorial decision.
- The Beginner | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2022 – YouTube
- Publix: A recipe for what matters. – YouTube
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the holiday spots from John Lewis and Publix? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers?
1 Comment on "Will John Lewis or Publix win the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Both John Lewis and Publix strike a sentimental theme which somehow seems appropriate for this holiday season.
I like the impact of the John Lewis advertisement and the fact it highlights an issue and a cause which is very important. In tough times, I think people will respect this and recognize the good the company is trying to do. However I have to say the ad will not resonate with everyone and it really doesn’t link much to John Lewis’ products or offer.
Publix’s spot resonates far more. It shows the passing of time and how Thanksgiving changes as kids get older and families change. It also links to food, which is what Publix is all about.
So my vote goes to Publix. But my respect goes to John Lewis for doing something worthy and a little different!