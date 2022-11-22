Will John Lewis or Publix win the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge?

Sources: John Lewis – “The Beginner”; Publix – “A recipe for what matters.”

Episode three of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge includes one of the most highly anticipated spots of the holiday season, and one that fits the spirit of the season, even if it is not all about December 25.

British department store retailer John Lewis’ “The Beginner” has been viewed nearly 3.2 million times on YouTube after just 12 days on the social media site. The mini movie tells the story of one man’s attempt to learn how to skateboard. We’ll leave it at that to avoid getting into spoiler territory.

Publix’s “A recipe for what matters” is a conventional 60-second spot that tells the story of family, albeit with a Thanksgiving focus. The commercial has been viewed more than 7.4 million times on YouTube since going live two weeks ago. The Publix spot doesn’t fit the technical definition of a Christmas commercial challenge. RetailWire hopes you will indulge us in this editorial decision.