Will locals choose Brooklyn over Bezos?
With a tagline “Shop Brooklyn, Not Bezos,” Cinch Market is a newer online marketplace aggregating the inventory of local Brooklyn businesses to support same-day delivery.
The platform emerged from the ShopBrooklyn Movement, which is designed to help local stores partner to better compete against national online sellers, such as Amazon.com. The end-goal, according to its website, is keeping “our neighborhoods strong and money in our community.”
Cinch Market, launched in June, cited three beliefs. From the website:
- Community > Profit: Businesses don’t pay to join the team. The community sends them orders and they’re asked to share (up to) nine percent of the sale, to help cover costs of delivery, etc.
- Take Good Care of Each Other – Delivery staff are paid $20-$25 an hour (plus tips).
- We Are Better Together – There is no “secret” to this mission. Using scale lets us reduce costs for everyone. When we team up, we all succeed by keeping money in our community.
Described as an “Everything Store,” CinchMarket.nyc offers only about 20,000 items from 31 stores, compared to “hundreds of millions” promised from Amazon. However, about 30 additional stores will soon be added to provide a deeper range of Brooklyn-based product, according to a Wall Street Journal profile. A Manhattan-based portal is set to launch later this month.
The service gives consumers an easier way to purchase locally, as doing so has increased in appeal during the pandemic. Customers are charged a $5.95 delivery fee that’s waived for orders over $59. Orders placed by 10 a.m. are delivered that day.
For businesses, the nine percent fee compares to the 15 percent cut Amazon takes on the majority of product sales. Stores expand their reach and benefit from one-stop online shopping.
“I have a beautiful website but I don’t get any hits from it,” Anthony Fauci, co-owner of Runnin’ Wild Toys in Carroll Gardens, told Brooklyn Paper. “On Cinch, shopping is easy. That’s the beauty of places like Amazon, where you can get your gift card, your children’s school supplies, your shoes, all in one place. It’s just like you’re standing in a mall.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the potential pros and cons of the Cinch Market business model? What will be vital to its success?
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a great initiative and it underlines how, with some creativity and thought, small businesses can compete against Amazon and other big chains. One key advantage is that the offer will likely be more curated than Amazon, which can be hard to shop because of the sheer volume of choices. For these retailers, I think playing on a sense of community can create a point of difference – especially if other aspects of the proportion are already optimized.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think if the price and timing is right, yes, this taps into consumer sentiment.
The challenge will definitely be being profitable and creating awareness. Consumers will like it.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I wish them luck. It is hard to market two brands at once. I wonder how many people will discover new places to shop from it and how the business model works paying people $25 an hour to deliver, but it’s great to see the creativity.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is a co-operative model of business, and I will be watching with interest. With a non-profit approach, in theory it could be a win-win for all stakeholders. But how scalable it is remains to be seen. It could work really well for certain categories – particularly grocery, locally produced and uniques.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Shop Brooklyn, Not Bezos – you know I love this!
Giving consumers an easy way to shop locally is a smart move on the part of these retailers, and they aren’t alone. Pike Place Market in Seattle does something similar with curated Market Boxes that offer a rotating mix of product each week.
I see so many pros in this program, the key will be convincing retailers to join.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I think the pros of the concept are the local community, the proximity and the social good aspects. I hate to say it but on the con side, it seems like a novelty — great hype in the early stages but not financially viable over time. I hope that’s not the case because it’s really creative and helps the smaller shops get exposure.
Vital to its success will be awareness and being able to fulfill on their promises and success for the shops involved. I wish I lived in Brooklyn, I’d be getting some bread from Amy’s Bread right now!
Amazon should watch out for these guys, the risk Amazon’s run is the ‘Innovator’s Dilemma’; a little idea from Brooklyn could easily be ignored but you can’t deny the underlying insight that people think Amazon is big, bad, ugly, etc. But for now, when push comes to shove, most Americans just want the cheapest option.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I love this idea. Cinch Market gives people a real, viable and local alternative to the big monoliths. I think the Brooklyn Market is especially well-suited to the initiative and I suspect this will be very successful. I wish them well and will be following closely.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Definitely a great initiative and in line with promoting local businesses but to compete against giants like Amazon where there a millions of products and literally everything available, Cinch Market has to add on as many stores/products as possible, provide excellent customer service to resolve issues and play on the quality of the products they have.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
It scores on the twin benefits of contactless delivery and local patronage. That’s a great start. It is an online version of the local bazaar. It won’t hurt Amazon, but it will give local retailers who have suffered from reduced traffic an opportunity to recoup.