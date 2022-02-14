Will retailers find it harder to pass along price increases in the months ahead?
The Labor Department last week said U.S. inflation reached another four-decade high in January, accelerating to a 7.5 percent annual rate. Consumers haven’t fully felt the sticker shock so far, but they may very soon.
A healthy economy supported by stimulus spending has helped consumers ease the pain of steady hikes in prices across categories, but government subsidies connected to the stimulus have mostly ended.
Consumers, having indulged less on travel, restaurants, entertainment and sporting events, also had more money available to spend on consumer goods, but such discretionary spending has rebounded as the economy has opened up.
On Coca Cola’s fourth-quarter call last week, James Quincey, chairman and CEO, said crisis environments that involve “a lot injection of money into the economy” similar to the pandemic’s stimulus checks are often followed by continued inflationary pressures amid compressed incomes. In those environments, pricing power — whether through product innovation, marketing and execution — becomes more critical in pushing through price increases.
“It’s easier to do pricing in a stimulus environment where everyone else is going up,” said Mr. Quincey. “It’s much harder when there’s a real squeeze on incomes.”
Consumers may also become more price conscious as inflation pressures earn more headlines. A new study from Yelp’s Economic Average shows consumers’ concern with inflation is the highest on record.
Inflation is further expected to be a major theme around mid-term elections with accusations being made of corporate profiteering amid record profits across corporate America.
Many economists predict price growth will peak in the next few months before inflation slowly moderates, assuming no new COVID-19 variants arrive to sidetrack the economy’s recovery.
Speaking to Advertising Age, Gary Stibel, founder of New England Consulting Group and former P&G brand manager, believes marketers will have to work harder to hide price increases — shrinking packaging, launching loyalty programs or offering larger-sized value packs — or make noticeable product improvements to justify a higher price.
He further says marketers shouldn’t be afraid to talk about inflation and offer money-saving solutions.
“Too many brands are like deer in the headlights,” said Mr. Stibel. “They take naked pricing. They render themselves vulnerable.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will it become more difficult for brands and retailers to pass through price increases to offset inflationary pressures in the months ahead? What advice would you have for brands and retailers struggling to make pricing changes and adjusting their messaging?
Managing Director, GlobalData
As the heat comes out of the consumer economy it will become more and more challenging for many retailers to pass across price increases without consequence. The problem is that when faced with a squeeze on their finances households will cut back on volumes and that means some retailers and brands will miss out on their share of spending. The best way to hedge against this is to have a very compelling product or proposition that people want to buy. Other tactics include having clear tiers from value to premium so consumers can trade up and down as needed. Another, slightly more underhanded way is to disguise price increases with different formulations, pack sizes or added-value elements. An apparel retailer once told me that rather than simply bumping up prices to cover inflation, they embellished products with little features and designs that cost an extra, say $1.50 and then raised the price of the garment by $5.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Price increases will become unavoidable as product costs increase. For product categories that are seeing the highest cost increases, all manufacturers and retailers will be in the same position. To maintain profitability, it will be imperative for companies to pass the increased cost on to consumers with increased prices. In the end, consumers will be hit the hardest.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
For households with a good cashflow, value packing will work for both sellers and buyers. For households that count on the next paycheck, discretionary items and large packaging will diminish. Apparel will be made to last longer and high ticket items such as C-E and automobiles will wait until inflation eases. The luxury market may not even notice the difference. There is no single answer that covers all segments. The question is “what will the overall economy do?”
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
We are seeing grocery prices go up by at least 15 percent in several products, and as much as 40 percent in a few categories. Something that was 99 cents is now 1.39 or 1.49. I think retailers would have priced this to absorb some level of inflationary pressure for a few months to a year. If it does not get better, retailers have no an option but to pass that on.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The other option is to implement more sophisticated pricing strategies that present consumers with a more balanced cart. Certainly, prices will have to go up on some key items where cost increases require, but there will be room for prices to go down on other items, and savvy retailers that leverage smart pricing science can find competitive advantage by improving their price perception during inflation. I suspect my friend and fellow BrainTrust panelist Matthew Pavich may have more eloquent things to say on the matter, so I will simply close by saying do not underestimate the opportunity to find advantage with more balanced prices during times of inflation.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Pricing is a minefield for brands and retailers – too high and customers either reduce spend or seek cheaper alternatives, too low and a retailer risks bankruptcy. It’s especially difficult today because of the power of scale wielded by Amazon and Walmart that gives them a clear cost advantage, and the strategic shift of Dollar General and Five Below to offer a wider range of products at discounted prices. Forming partnerships with other companies is one of the best ways to create a broader ecosystem of products and services to offset price increases by adding convenience and value for shoppers. Partnerships also help spread the cost burden and potentially share some operational infrastructure. Many hands make light work – and more customer traffic.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Much of the current inflationary pressure is coming from energy prices and fuel, which are pretty inelastic items so more pressure will land on retailers and brands to hold back price increases or become much more creative in how they package their product. All products will be affected by raw material price increases plus the increase in operating costs from transport and wages. Companies cannot just absorb those additional costs so they will have to find ways of passing them on to the consumer, but the clever ones will do it in a way that is much less obvious. One major difference this time around is the presence of discount retailers, particularly in the food market where Aldi and Lidl offer a very real alternative at a lower cost for the consumer. They could accelerate their growth in the market taking more market share from the major players.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Of course it will be difficult to pass price increases on. Nobody wants to pay more. The public knows about the high inflation, so it will not come as a surprise to them. It’s time for retailers to take a look at opportunities to save a few dollars, which could be passed on to the customer.
Retailers should look to partner with vendors on ways to decrease costs. I’m not suggesting they “squeeze” the vendor, but instead find ways that won’t impact either side’s bottom line. For example, we had a client that worked with their overnight shipping company to save money on shipping. That savings – at least part of it – was used to offset price increases.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I find it ironic that Mr. Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, quips about the ease of passing along price increases when consumers are the ones who take it in the wallets. Moreover, Coke passed along one of its highest price increases in its history, 10 percent, but was there anything better, special and different about that can of Coke Classic? No. Unfortunately, for the next several months, pricing will increase on nearly everything and consumers won’t see relief until the end of the year. I hate to say this, but 2022 is going to be a very tough year for consumers and retailers will need to get creative in their attempts to balance the tricky relationship of increasing prices while maintaining consumer loyalty.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The single biggest hurdle for retailers to pass through additional costs is what other retailers do. Much of the current inflation is demand inflation, driven by robust consumer spending. If shoppers want something, they will buy it, but they won’t buy it here if the guy across the street is selling it for less.
The comment in the discussion carries a lot of value, “Consumers may also become more price conscious as inflation pressures earn more headlines.” The current inflation rate follows a year of 1.5 percent. The current inflation rate follows 10 years of the lowest inflation rate of any decade.
Where are we feeling it? Gasoline up 49.6 percent. That is a big deal but the price of gas is still lower than it was twice in the last decade. Eggs up 12 percent, not so much.
Global Industry Architect, Microsoft Retail
This is likely to be an ongoing issue moving forward. It could be that in the short-term prices increase but in the medium term it becomes a combination of this and pack-size reduction as we have seen in some categories over the past years.
Consumers are certainly likely to become value focused over the coming months particularly when pressures on their finances that they have very little control over – like heating, fuel and taxation – rise.