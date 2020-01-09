Will the late Prime Day sabotage or catapult holiday spending?
Amazon.com’s Prime Day, which traditionally takes place in July, is expected this year to land in October, possibly jumpstarting or rivaling holiday campaigns.
Indeed, Prime Day may be more popular than key dates during the Christmas selling season. Coresight Research’s weekly survey of U.S. consumers on the coronavirus fallout from August 12 found one-third expecting to buy on Prime Day, well above the one-quarter expecting to buy on Cyber Monday and 16 percent on Black Friday.
Amazon’s sales from the 48-hour Prime Day in July 2019 exceeded its Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.
Prime Day, which offers exclusive deals for Prime members, was delayed this year due to challenges Amazon has had filling orders due to the coronavirus crisis.
On its fourth-quarter conference call on July 30, Amazon said the event would take place sometime in the fourth quarter. The week of October 5th is reportedly a “placeholder date,” according to an email sent to third-party sellers obtained by CNBC.
Further COVID-19 outbreaks could push Prime Day into November which could cannibalize holiday sales to a greater degree. Peter Kearns, former Amazon executive and VP of partnerships at Buy Box Experts, told Fox Business that holding Prime Day in early fall would help Amazon “spread out consumer buying” and also “lessen the impact on associates around the holidays.”
In recent years, Amazon’s competitors also took advantage of the hoopla over Prime Day. A YouGov poll last year found Walmart, Target, eBay, Best Buy and Macy’s among the biggest beneficiaries from running special deals on the same dates.
In an article on Forbes.com from Kiri Masters, CEO, Bobsled Marketing, and a RetailWire Braintrust panelist, said she found that some sellers are seeking to avoid investing in Prime Day this year because it’s too close to their holiday plans. However, she believes the event will still offer opportunities to drive sales, acquire new customers and test strategies in a challenging year.
Ms. Masters wrote, “With the risks and unknowns all weighed and considered, the brands who push forward and invest in Prime Day are likely to see a good return — especially if their competitors are sitting this one out.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How disruptive might Prime Day be to holiday selling, and what difference would an early October vs. November date make? Would you encourage other retailers to run major campaigns around Prime Day or focus on traditional holiday campaigns?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I tend to think in terms of pent-up demand and availability of disposable income. Whether Prime Day is held in July or October, if consumers want to buy and have the money, they will buy. Big competitors to Amazon are not going to let this event go unmatched. The challenge will be to order the right goods in time for whenever the events take place.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think Prime Day will provide a major boost to holiday spending. However I do think it will distort and elongate the trading calendar. Essentially, it will mean the golden quarter becomes one big promotion fest starting in October. While all the deals and discounts may take their toll on margins, a longer holiday season is actually a plus. It will allow retailers to more easily manage the surge in digital demand which would otherwise put enormous pressure on fulfillment operations.