Will Walmart’s new private clothing line have ‘staying power’?
Will a new more upscale men’s and women’s private clothing label help elevate Walmart’s fashion sales? That’s the question after the retailer announced the launch of Free Assembly, a new 55-piece line offering “high-quality pieces” at prices between $9 and $45.
The new brand, according to a blog post by Denise Incandela, SVP of women’s group, elevated and online brands for the retailer, was created by Walmart’s in-house design team. The line will be available in 250 select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.
“At its core, this new brand is born from thoughtful, simple design, quality fabrics, modern silhouettes and styles updated for today,” Ms. Incandela wrote. “It’s as timeless as it is versatile, with wardrobe staples that are easy to mix, layer and assemble freely. These are pieces designed to have staying power.”
Fresh Assembly is part of a concerted effort by Walmart to raise the profile of its apparel and accessories business in recent years. The retailer has added more than 1,000 apparel brands to its online selection, launched exclusive brands such as EV1 from Ellen Degeneres, Scoop and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. It has also partnered with thredUP to offer previously owned fashion merchandise at a fraction of the original prices.
Ms. Incandela praised the work of Walmart’s in-house design team, which designed the Free Assembly line. The team is led by Dwight Fenton, whose previous design experience included work with Bonobos, J.Crew and Old Navy.
“There’s really nothing else like it on the market,” said Mr. Fenton about Free Assembly. “We’ve created something familiar enough that anyone can see themselves in the clothing, but unique enough that it has a twist and is intriguing. And, when you consider the style and quality we’re offering for the price point, Free Assembly is truly unmatched in the industry. In fact, I don’t think there’s been a great new modern brand offering this level of quality for such incredible prices — and at this scale — since the mid-1990s.”
Brett Briggs, Walmart chief financial officer, told attendees of Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference earlier this month that expanding its inventory and selling more apparel and home goods products on walmart.com has helped boost the retailer’s profit margins.
- Introducing Free Assembly: A Modern Fashion Brand for Women and Men, Found Only at Walmart – Walmart
- Get to Know Dwight Fenton, Our Brand Builder in the Making – Walmart
- Walmart Inc. (WMT) Management Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha
- Is Walmart about to become the king of online resale retailing? – RetailWire
- Will Walmart become a fashion destination in 2020? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart’s Free Assembly line be a hit? Do you think the retailer’s moves in apparel are helping to improve its fashion image? Will this lead to higher sales and market share?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Will Walmart’s new private clothing line have ‘staying power’?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Fashion is fickle and so picking hits is unpredictable, but what is clear is that Walmart is serious about advancing their apparel business. These new moves certainly won’t hurt Walmart’s fashion image, and I suspect that they will help – perhaps considerably.
Retail Industry Analyst
It is hard to imagine Walmart apparel appealing to fashion conscious consumers, but they are making some smart moves to change the perception of their apparel selection. Early in the pandemic, consumers had very limited options for purchasing apparel in physical stores as many apparel stores were not considered essential and were closed for a couple months. I have heard through word of mouth stories that shoppers were surprised what styles they found at mass merchants and many more consumers are open to buying clothes at Target, Costco and even Walmart. Walmart continues to impress me with their strategies and it will be interesting to see how the Free Assembly line performs.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Walmart is big in apparel, but this is mostly because of its size and reach. It is an easy and convenient option for existing customers to buy basics, but it does less well at taking share of wallet from more fashion-focused shoppers. Introducing more fashionable own-labels is a potential way of increasing market share. However Walmart needs to think about how the assortment looks in-store and online and how it will reach new customer segments that currently don’t associate Walmart with fashionable clothing. As Target has shown, own-labels can be really successful but it takes great execution as well as great product to make them work.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is a move keeping in line with the brand promise – everyday low prices. Clearly this is not aspirational. The idea is to get more of the wallet share from their existing customers. And I think it will work. Mid-market retailers like Kohl’s might be the ones that will be impacted.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Hey, fashion works for Target why not Walmart?
Walmart has been talking about fashion for a while now; its clothing has been featured on BuzzFeed and in other media – if I didn’t know the video in the article was for Free Assembly I would swear it was a Gap ad. Walmart is on a roll, I have no doubt it will make fashion work in its stores.
Retail and Consumer Strategist - Open to new opportunities
Just as Target, Amazon and other leading retailers are reaping the benefits of having their own private label fashion brands, Walmart is entering the competition at the right time. Walmart, which may have historically not been synonymous with fashion, are taking the necessary steps to change their brand perception and appeal to the Gen X and Millennial consumers who influence the family shopping decisions.
Walmart will have to learn, adapt and evolve their fashion operating model based on how the market responds. If they are able to provide quality clothing at the right price for the value driven consumer, the private label brand may just have some staying power.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Walmart.com’s target customer is different than the in-store customer. They are targeting families with incomes at $100,000 plus in metro areas. Therefore this move to offer more expensive apparel lines makes sense in terms of the product offering and price. They will learn from it and take the data for future brands both in-store and online. Walmart continues to offer new and interesting ideas and concepts on a weekly basis these days.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
This is possibly a weakness in the Walmart portfolio. I rarely see anything more than a t-shirt or running shorts in their inventory that is appealing. Taking this step will certainly boost sales. But will it bring new shoppers to the store and will they become repeat shoppers? The answer to this may be the answer to the success of Walmart’s apparel line. I am guessing the answer is no.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
For as long as I have been in retail (too long, I think sometimes), retailers have looked at higher-end products (especially fashion) as an opportunity to gain more gross margin dollars in each sale.
For as long as I have been in retail, none have succeeded.
I suppose there’s no harm in experimenting, but I don’t see any opportunity for success.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
While this is certainly an uphill battle for Walmart in the hearts and minds of the fashion-conscious consumer, they have clearly learned from the Target private label playbook! Clearly Walmart has witnessed Target’s success in this area and wishes to mimic that. They have created interesting copy and multimedia visuals for this new line on Walmart.com that may appeal to a new audience. They will need to focus on getting those consumers to their website as the target for this apparel line might not be the usual Walmart customer. I feel this is a good start and if supported by strong marketing to drive the fashion consumer to their website they may see some gains in apparel sales from this effort. Interestingly, if you didn’t know this was Walmart, you might think you were watching Gap or Old Navy promotional material!
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
I went through this almost 20 years ago while working at one of their store design firms when they decided to up their game with the merchandise and apparel category design. The products and upgrades to flooring, fixtures and signage were really, really nice. Back then, it backfired because their core shoppers felt that the more upscale approach was translating to higher overall store cost. Corporate slowly backed away from it and I recall the overall disappointment, but it made sense – Walmart has never been associated with quality or cachet, and their core shoppers wanted to keep it cheap and accessible.
I wonder what motivated this move during a time of such unprecedented financial strain on the middle and lower classes? The store experience (in many locations) is still bare bones and is also not ready to support a more upscale product and price point — at least not in the ones I shop often. I like the idea, but I question the timing and feasibility. I suppose we’ll know soon enough!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Ms. Incandela knows what she’s doing. That said, Walmart is going to need a lot more than 12 women’s pieces to get people excited about this line.