2023 could be the year of the recession that never happened

The economic recession of 2023 will not be televised. That’s because it appears unlikely to happen, despite predictions of its inevitability from economists, bankers, analysts and others.

The National Retail Federation’s chief economist Jack Kleinheinz last week said American consumers continue to spend moderately as they navigate inflation and high interest rates.

“A month into 2023, the economy is facing stiff headwinds and — with the exception of easing inflation — will likely face more challenges before it gets better,” Mr. Kleinhenz said in a statement. “The debate on whether we are in a recession will heighten over the next few months, just like last year. But while households will probably feel recession-like conditions this year, I do not expect that the downturn will be severe enough to become an official recession.”

Last week’s government jobs report showed that the labor market remains strong despite recent high profile layoffs at technology and financial firms. The economy added 517,000 jobs in January, multiple times higher than the 185,000 that economists were expecting. Many economists, including Mark Zandl at Moody’s, expect the January jobs number will be revised downward when it is updated. The national unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent.

Mr. Kleinhenz pointed to moderating sales in November and December as providing a rationale for the Federal Reserve Bank to refrain from big increases in the Prime rate, which could put the brakes on economic activity. “The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — eased to five percent in December, its slowest annual pace in over a year. That was down from 5.5 percent in November,” he said.

The Fed increased interest rates by only a quarter of a point at its February meeting after having raised the rate by half a percentage point in December.

The inflation rate remains the wild card in economic forecasts. Consumers have been adjusting their purchases to stretch their available dollars and retailers have been pushing back against price hikes by vendors who fail to make the business case for increases.

The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to improve as China further relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions and the European and U.S. economies perform better than previously expected, The Washington Post reports.

