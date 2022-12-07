Amazon says it has built a better smart shopping cart
Amazon.com has introduced the newest version of its Dash Cart, a smart shopping cart that enables customers to skip a store’s physical checkouts and go right out the door. The retail and technology giant says this next-generation cart includes a number of enhancements that will make it easier and more convenient to shop.
Dilip Kumar, VP physical retail and technology at Amazon, writing on a company blog says the new carts are lighter than the previous version and are able to hold twice as many shopping bags as before (four compared to two). The carts have an added “delicates shelf” and a lower shelf for oversized packages.
“We doubled the capacity of the cart while maintaining the ability to quickly measure produce weight for certified accuracy and price,” wrote Mr.Kumar. “Consider stepping onto a scale, which usually takes a few moments to stabilize and produce a final weight. The Dash Cart stabilizes nearly instantly — we’ve created algorithms that can determine signal from noise, like the cart moving through the store (noise), so it can calculate weight (signal) without asking shoppers to stop the cart.”
The new Dash Cart is now weatherproof, which means customers can wheel it out to their cars.
“To test durability, we baked the technology in an oven and froze test carts in a giant freezer to ensure they would survive harsh weather conditions. We also dropped heavy weights into test carts’ baskets more than 100,000 times to ensure they would remain usable after impact — needless to say, we feel confident the Dash Cart is durable,” wrote Mr. Kumar.
Shoppers will see images of nearby items on the screens of their carts as they shop along with messages about the products and special deals. Amazon said it has “evolved” the ability of the carts to determine where they are located within the store.
The carts’ battery-life has also been extended, which cuts down on the amount of time they spend charging and make them more available for customer use.
Mr. Kumar said that the new Dash Cart, which has been available to customers in Amazon Fresh stores, will also be deployed in the coming months at a Whole Foods located in Westford, MA. Amazon intends to continue offering the technology at its new Fresh stores and plans more deployments at Whole Foods, as well.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the reasons that motivate people to use — and to not use — smart carts when they shop? Has Amazon built a better smart shopping cart?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am still not convinced by this. It seems like a complex, over-engineered solution which is very expensive for a full-line grocery store to implement. On top of this, I am not convinced that every customer wants offers and distractions popping up on a screen as they shop. A simpler solution is to allow consumers to use their phones to scan and check-out automatically.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
I agree with Neil. I am surprised more grocers and other retailers haven’t leveraged consumers’ phones to scan and pay automatically. It seems to be the most economical way to offer consumers shop and go convenience.
Content Marketing Strategist
Speed, ease and convenience make smart carts enticing to shoppers. We still love stores yet we’ve grown impatient with long waits in checkout lines.
Fast, accurate product identification and real-time content strengthen Amazon’s leadership in the smart cart space. Expanding access to this technology will help Amazon drive sales in physical stores.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
The advertising Amazon is able to do on the screens while users shop is the biggest win for the brand, in my opinion, as I worry about the accuracy and efficiency of this still. Self-checkout uses weight in a lot of instances, and it slows the process down considerably. I’m wondering why they’re focusing on this alternative to Just Walk Out technology because that is such a winner in my book – for retailers and shoppers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Some consumers will mistrust the accuracy of the carts’ count and retail price. Some (these will disappear by attrition) will avoid using a newfangled technology. The rest will embrace this technology over time. Some carts will be more intuitive than others. Other carts will be perceived to be completely accurate. Additionally, as more chains deploy these devices, the same consumer will be exposed to more variations on the theme until they are fully accustomed to it and are able to use more smart carts.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
These carts are not designed for Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods. Those venues are to prove the technology and shopper response. Be assured, Amazon would rather see their carts in Kroger than Whole Foods.
These carts have been designed for ease, convenience, and speed of the shopping experience.