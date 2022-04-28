Apple may be rethinking the role of its ‘geniuses’ in stores
Apple has pumped the brakes on hiring new associates to work its Genius bars in some stores leading to speculation that the tech giant may be rethinking how it deploys workers in its locations.
Bloomberg was the first to report that Apple has chosen not to fill open Genius positions in some stores. It has also not moved ahead with verbal job offers made to some individuals slated to work at the company’s stores. The news service reports that Apple has not put a widespread hiring freeze in place or laid off geniuses.
Apple’s reality along with many other retailers is that in-store shopping patterns have changed since the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company is assessing staffing levels and the functions that workers perform. Some stores in recent years have eliminated the use of Genius Bars and opted to put more associates on the floor to help customers.
The company has tested a flexwork model where store staff are able to work remotely some weeks and on-premises on others. Associates working at home handle online sales, customer service and tech support.
Apple yesterday launched its online Self Service Repair Store. The site gives customers access to repair manuals and genuine parts and tools for its iPhone 12, 13 and third–generation SE models.
The tech giant has made a concerted effort in recent years to diversify its service network using third-party providers. Apple said it has nearly doubled the number of independent repair providers for its products giving consumers nearby access across most of the U.S. Eighty percent of Apple customers, according to the company, are within a 20-minute drive to an authorized service provider.
Apple’s continuing review of its staffing needs comes at a time when unionizing activity is on the rise.
The company has hired the same law firm, Littler Mendelson, representing Starbucks in its fight to keep baristas organizing its coffee shops, reports The Verge.
Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta last week became the first to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. Over 70 percent of the roughly 100 workers at the Apple in Cumberland Mall signed authorization cards in support of joining the Communications Workers of America. It is the same union that represents workers at AT&T Mobility and Verizon, according to The New York Times.
- Apple Slows Hiring of Genius Employees at Some Retail Stores – Bloomberg
- Apple Store workers in Atlanta are the first to formally seek a union. – The New York Times
- Apple hires anti-union lawyers in escalating union fight – The Verge
- Apple’s Self Service Repair now available – Apple
- Can Apple and others make flex-work models work for store associates? – RetailWire
- Will new retail associate roles drive Apple’s sales even higher? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a need for Apple to rethink how it deploys associates in stores and remotely based on changes in shopping behavior accelerated during the pandemic? Do Genius Bars and the people who staff them still have a positive role to play?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Apple may be rethinking the role of its ‘geniuses’ in stores"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Geniuses are fundamental to the Apple Store experience. Shoppers so often go into Apple stores for the hands-on help. I don’t think it’s a smart move to reduce the number of associates on the floor, as they provide such crucial value to the Apple in-store experience.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The Genius Bar is the epitome of immediate gratification. It beats chat support by a mile. As a consumer I love it, although I don’t use it often. From Apple’s perspective, it may be more cost effective to use all in-store associates to perform the same function, plus sell and assist customers. Do we know?
President, Spieckerman Retail
Like most retailers, Apple is reevaluating the balance between high tech and high touch. It has the data to determine when automation can address common concerns and opportunities. The key will be for Apple to maintain the appearance of having Geniuses at the ready even as it prunes down personalization.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Apple’s shops look great. And most associates are very helpful and pleasant. The biggest problem? Finding someone to help! There are no registers and while there is sometimes a greeter at the door, you often have to wander around trying to catch someone’s eye to get help or to pay for something. Deploying fewer staff in store would exacerbate this problem and I don’t think it is very clever!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
In my tours of the mall, any mall, Apple is by far the most densely populated — with both shoppers and associates. And they sometimes have queues of people waiting to get in. So I doubt staff reduction is the goal. Staff efficiency and customer experience, absolutely. Add a union drive and a major review of staffing assignments and priorities is no surprise.
Co-founder, RSR Research
To be honest, over the past few years I haven’t found the Geniuses as bright and helpful as they were in earlier days. I don’t know if they had too much on their plate, or if expenses were cut, but I have found them frustrating. The details are too boring to repeat, but on one occasion I had to explain the guy that he wasn’t right and on another, my partner was sold a machine that was under-powered because, well, that’s what they had in the store.
This is vs. the older days in the 2010s when they were superb. So it sounds more serious than it will be. They’ve already reduced them.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Oh, come on. The Apple Store IS its geniuses. If I have a problem with my Apple product I can get help within a few hours. Take that away, and I honestly don’t know what will happen to the brand. (Remember when you used to leave your PC at a retail store for maintenance and pick it up a week later?)