Are donation requests at the checkout worth the shopper anxiety they cause?
A new university study finds being asked to donate at cash registers heightens anxiety for shoppers, despite good intentions.
Interviews with 60 shoppers conducted by researchers led by Ohio University probing how they felt about being asked checkout solicitations found:
- About 40 percent expressed negative feelings associated with anxiety, such as feeling “pressured,” “annoyed” and “concerned about being judged.”
- Another seven percent conveying negative sentiments from a mental standpoint, including feeling “guilty” or “bad.”
- About a third were neutral, expressing sentiments such as “indifferent.”
- Only about 20 percent described positive feelings, such as “nice” or “compassionate.”
An online survey found a similar pattern.
The study found such anxiety decreases during solicitation episodes when customers agree to donate, however, this occurs only when requests are made by frontline employees rather than self-checkout technologies.
Researchers noted that surveys show that consumers want brands to support causes. Engage For Good found that U.S. checkout charity campaigns raised $605 million for assorted causes in 2020.
A 2014 survey from Good Scout that found 55 percent of respondents liked being asked to give charity at checkout, although 60 percent of Boomers didn’t like being asked. Of the respondents who didn’t like being asked, the top reasons they still gave was feeling guilty, 35 percent; “the cashier asked me,” 21 percent; and peer pressure, 12 percent.
Studies conducted in 2020 by Howard University found altruistic people may react negatively to point-of-sale solicitations because consumers see it as “a violation of their social contract with the retailer — a contract built on the principle of reciprocity, whereby the two parties equally contribute to and benefit from the exchange,” according to the Harvard Business Review.
Retailers could rebalance the exchange by strongly publicizing their commitment to the charity through in-store signage and by training associates as charity ambassadors, offering high customer service overall, and by making donations simple, such as rounding up a bill.
Efua Obeng, a professor at Howard University, told HBR. “Rather than haphazardly launching campaigns, retailers must strategically craft them to ensure success.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see donation requests at checkout as more of a positive or negative to the in-store shopping experience? What suggestions would you have to reduce the anxiety some shoppers feel about being asked?
6 Comments on "Are donation requests at the checkout worth the shopper anxiety they cause?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Even though the intention and causes are good, donation requests at checkouts are annoying. It’s a simple question that usually requires a yes or no answer, but it puts some consumers under pressure. It’s the same with any other kind of selling at registers – such as WHSmith’s constant attempts to flog discounted chocolate bars to people who don’t want them.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Overall I’d say donation requests are positive if they are done in the right way. As the survey results show, people have mixed feelings about donations at checkout. While I appreciate the retailers’ desire to support a cause that’s important to them, and to solicit their customers for support, this needs to be done in a low-pressure, light-touch way. The shopper should not be too inconvenienced by the request, and making the donation should be done very quickly. Slowing down checkout lines for any reason will not improve the shopper experience and it can hurt conversion rates. Retailers need to be careful about how they balance their philanthropic aspirations with their customers’ store experience.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I’m with Neil Saunders. Giving is good but this execution runs counter to the concept of a frictionless and speedy checkout. It can be annoying to the customer and certainly delays the process, even if only by seconds.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I’m all for making donations, but I see these donations as a negative interaction. I want to contribute, but I don’t know where the money is really going. What percentage goes to the retailer for administration of the program? Maybe educating the consumers about the program would work, but the way it is presented today doesn’t work for me.
Also, asking for donations during checkout is just bad timing. It slows down the line and turns the experience awkward in an instant. As the Howard University study found, customers already choose to do business with retailers who do good. Asking again at checkout implies that the shopper is not yet doing their share.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Donation requests, if handled appropriately, should actually make the shopper feel better about the retailer. One locally owned grocer always asks about rounding up to the nearest dollar at checkout, with proceeds supporting causes like the Humane Society, Children’s Hospital and so forth. They avoid controversy and there is no shame in saying “no, thanks.”
I also feel skeptical about any study drawing conclusions from a survey base of 60 shoppers, but that’s a discussion for another day!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I thought this was terrific when it first started. I made several donations. Nothing huge, but I thought, “Hey, it’s for a good cause.” Now it has turned into a solicitation every single time I check out at the grocery store. Which is three to four times a week. C’mon.