Best Buy connects strong sales to frontline worker performance
Customers returned to recently reopened Best Buy stores in the second quarter while continuing to place online orders at record levels for the consumer electronics chain. The retailer has also made an important connection between its frontline workers and sales performance – demonstrating that taking care of one will ensure good results in the other.
Best Buy released preliminary numbers for its second quarter earlier this week, reporting that sales rose 2.5 percent overall (two percent in the U.S.) and that online sales were up 255 percent year-over-year.
The consumer electronics chain, which first began opening stores to customers by appointment in mid-June with enhanced safety protocols, has continued to experience heavy demand for contactless curbside pickup of online orders.
“Strong consumer demand, combined with shopping experiences that emphasize safety and convenience, has helped produce our sales results to date,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry in a statement. “None of this would be possible without the effort and energy of our frontline employees working in stores, supply chain facilities and customers’ homes.”
In recognition of the contributions made by employees to its relative success in the middle of a pandemic, Best Buy announced that it is bringing back roughly half the 51,000 employees, mostly part-timers, that it furloughed when it had to close stores to customers. When the furloughs took effect in April, Best Buy extended healthcare coverage to all furloughed workers enrolled in its plan through Sept. 5.
The retailer, which kept 82 percent of its full-time store staff and field employees on the payroll even as it closed its locations to the public, also made news by announcing that it is raising its starting wage for hourly workers to $15 beginning on Aug. 2. Workers in non-leadership roles making at least $15 an hour will receive a four percent increase as the chain ends temporary bonuses it has been paying in recent months.
Ms. Barrie said the decision to raise wages for frontline workers “reflects an ongoing evolution and investment in how we compensate them for their critical work.” She added, “In the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, we made a number of temporary decisions, including providing appreciation pay to hourly field employees, and we’re now pleased to evolve to a more structural approach that significantly invests in paying and supporting them in ways that they have asked for and so clearly earned.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Best Buy is likely to emerge from the experience of the last several months in a stronger competitive position based on its preliminary second quarter results and employee rehiring and pay initiatives? Where do you see opportunities for the chain to build its business going forward?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Investing in frontline employees will make Best Buy stronger, and I’m delighted to see management acknowledge and importantly, invest in their people. For too long, many retailers have under-valued the contribution and importance frontline employees have to the success of the operation. Platitudes are nice, but Best Buy is putting their money where their mouth is, and that makes all the difference.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s always good to take care of your employees. It’s a hard lesson for retailers to learn, and it’s not quite a silver bullet, but it’s pretty darned close.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Best Buy staff are excellent. Every store I have visited is staffed by people who are extremely helpful and very knowledgeable. They are also naturally friendly. That makes it a pleasure to visit stores, but it also means that when advice is needed — which it often is when buying technical products — it is available. This, together with Best Buy’s excellent omnichannel service, has allowed it to hold its own against Amazon and other rivals.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Let’s remember that Best Buy has spent years developing their staff and store culture to the level it is today. This was not a C-19 catch up strategy. They were in a stronger competitive position before C-19, and are now stronger than ever. They invested in people and training and culture. And their brand promise and relevance now reflects that very worthy investment.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Even if some of its tactics seemed risky, Best Buy has taken a proactive approach to the coronavirus crisis and that alone is a differentiator. Best Buy surely has benefitted from the work-at-home movement and the opportunity to sell everything from furniture to electronic accessories. I would think that the service end of the business is thriving as well as consumers adjust to not having IT fixers at the ready. Showing appreciation for employees and walking the talk on re-hiring are icing on the cake that should pay off on the other side of the pandemic.