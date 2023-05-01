Can enhanced self-checkout stop shrink?
Self-checkout may be quick and convenient, but it is not uncommon for retailers to find that the technology allows an unacceptable level of shrink. Just Walk Out, scan and go and other new forms of contactless checkout run the risk of providing even more room for shoplifting. Recently, to combat the problem, some vendors have been building solutions utilizing computer vision which they anticipate putting an end to self-checkout’s shrink problem.
In-store cameras that use computer vision to catch theft at an enhanced rate and self-checkout kiosks that use analytics to determine if the item being rung up is the correct one, are some of the solutions that vendors are developing to prevent shrink at the self-checkout line, according to The Motley Fool.
A video on YouTube demonstrates how a computer vision-enabled system can automatically select one variety of apple over a similar one, preventing a customer from having to select a SKU number from a list and possibly entering the wrong one — accidentally or intentionally.
The need for some solution, whether technological or operational, that will reliably cut down on shoplifting, is growing as major retailers like Target and Walmart experience huge losses — in the hundreds of millions, in Target’s case, according to the New York Post.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) placed shrink at around $94.5 billion for 2021, or 1.4 percent of retail revenue. Shrink experienced a massive 47 percent surge in 2020 after growing steadily at a compound annual rate of seven percent between 2014 and 2019.
The problem has also grown alongside inflation as shoppers find themselves more motivated to cut costs by any means necessary, according to Loss Prevention Magazine. In the second half of 2022, U.S. retailers reported a 26.5 percent increase in organized shoplifting, and UK retailers reported an 18 percent uptick in theft. In nine out 10 cases, shoplifters targeted self-checkout registers. The industry also saw an increase in first-time shoplifters with no criminal background, leading experts to believe that higher costs are driving people to steal.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is technology the answer to reducing shrink at self-checkout stands? Do the results typically justify the expense of deploying these systems?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I believe that technology will ultimately reduce shrink at self-checkout — the key word here is ultimately. Self-checkout represented some 30 percent of grocery transactions in 2021, so it’s not going away. When it works, it works well, but the shrink issue is very problematic (read costly) for retailers. Self-checkout has been around for 30 years and it’s only gaining more transactions. It will get better and in this case, technology is the answer.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Technology can help with shrink but, at the end of the day, human oversight is still the most effective deterrent to shoplifting. Costco’s receipt checkers at store exits and live cameras that indicate real time monitoring will deter more people from stealing at self-checkouts than more complex solutions.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The way that the industry is complicating self-checkout with technology is beginning to look like the U.S. tax code. It may be time to go back to the achievable through simplicity.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Honestly, I don’t think so. If the shoplifting is really being done by organized crime rings, they will simply find new ways to defeat new technologies. I don’t see the reward being worth the expense.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Several of the latest self-checkout models have incorporated computer vision and AI to increase the accuracy of scanning and ensuring all items are scanned. This should help reduce shrink and the same technology could be used at cashier checkout lines to speed the scanning process and increase the accuracy of difficult items like produce.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
President, SSR Retail LLC
Enhanced checkout systems will be able to reduce honest mistakes like misidentifying produce, but it won’t help with the real problem of dedicated thieves. Any new technology will soon be met with a countermeasure. The only way to change that is human interaction, which might ultimately cost less than trying to make the tech work.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Self-checkout is here to stay. Retailers who use it must incorporate some level of human interaction along with the tech to keep shrink from radically increasing. Computer vision can help, but it’s very expensive and not all retailers have the financial wherewithal to purchase and implement it.