Can one site make men love, not hate, shopping online?
A newly launched website, MenHateShopping.com, targets stylish men who “hate shopping in brick-and-mortar stores or searching the internet, trying to figure out what to buy.”
The site offers apparel, footwear, grooming products, bags, and bar and kitchen appliances.
Among the men-friendly features promised:
- Curated offerings: Every product sold on the site is “MHS Certified,” meaning selected by in-house fashion experts based on style, comfort and price. MenHateShopping.com said in a statement, “Unlike most e-commerce sites, MenHateShopping doesn’t overwhelm users with thousands of mediocre brands and products.”
- Grouped matching assortments: “6-Packs” of products are grouped together for easy purchase, such as the Quarantine Essentials 6-Pack that contains six barware and grooming products useful for stay-at-home entertaining. Other 6-Packs include Night Out Essentials and Fall Essentials.
- Shopping advice: Recommendations are offered on how to shop for your significant other, including advice on sizing, jewelry, flowers, lingerie and anniversary gifts.
Sites such as Bonobos and Trunk Club were also inspired by the notion that men are more mission-driven while women tend to favor browsing and the social aspects of shopping.
A number of university studies over the years have concluded that the majority of men are utilitarian shoppers, taking a functional approach in looking to efficiently fill basic needs. More women are seen taking a hedonic approach that places a higher value on the emotional satisfaction (pleasure) of shopping.
Focused utilitarian purchases are found to be more susceptible to the effects of time pressure and options overload than hedonic ones.
MenHateShopping.com’s CEO Eric Carp said in a statement, “We know that time is the most valuable resource in today’s world and our team is ready to help users find what they need quickly, saving countless hours of frustration.”
Utilitarian purchasing tendencies may apply largely to apparel shopping as men have displayed hedonistic tendencies in seeking out tech gadgets. The site’s launch comes as men’s fashion purchases have recently been outpacing women’s purchases, driven by social media, a strong streetwear trend and more options.
- MenHateShopping.com Makes Online Shopping Quick, Easy and Painless – MenHateShopping.com/PRWeb
- Men and Malls: It’s Not Shopping, It’s Research – The Washington Post
- Why Men Don’t Like Shopping and (Most) Women Do – Psychology Today
- Hedonic and utilitarian motivations for online retail shopping behavior – Journal of Retailing
- The Rise Of The New Male Power Shopper – Forbes
- What Men Want – Analyzing Their Shopping Behaviors – Small Business Trends
- Purchase decision and purchase delay of hedonic and utilitarian products in the face of time pressure and multiplicity of options – Emerald Insight
- The Rise of the New Male Power Shopper – First Insight
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should e-commerce sites, if possible, offer different selling approaches to men versus women? Does the notion of men being more utilitarian and women more hedonistic as shoppers translate to online shopping as much as in-store?
Join the Discussion!
2 Comments on "Can one site make men love, not hate, shopping online?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Analyst
Men are typically more utilitarian shoppers than women, especially for apparel. It isn’t that men hate shopping online, it is more about efficiency. Men want it to be easy to find what they are looking for and also ensure that they are getting a fair price. It is actually not much different than the shopping preferences of a lot of women, especially busy moms. It is all about convenience. To appeal to the need for convenience, savvy retailers organize their products in logical categories on their websites and offer filters to narrow down the choices and make shopping quick and easy.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is some truth in the fact that men and women shop differently, however those stereotypes are much less applicable to younger generations than they are to older demographics. That said, there is nothing wrong with focusing a proposition around men’s needs and more retailers probably need to make an effort with this. In the physical world, Target’s new male beauty and grooming areas – which have gone into some stores – have proved to be popular additions and are helping to increase penetration and revenue from male shoppers in this category.