Source: MenHateShopping.com

A newly launched website, MenHateShopping.com, targets stylish men who “hate shopping in brick-and-mortar stores or searching the internet, trying to figure out what to buy.”

The site offers apparel, footwear, grooming products, bags, and bar and kitchen appliances.

Among the men-friendly features promised:

Curated offerings: Every product sold on the site is “MHS Certified,” meaning selected by in-house fashion experts based on style, comfort and price. MenHateShopping.com said in a statement , “Unlike most e-commerce sites, MenHateShopping doesn’t overwhelm users with thousands of mediocre brands and products.”

Grouped matching assortments: “6-Packs” of products are grouped together for easy purchase, such as the Quarantine Essentials 6-Pack that contains six barware and grooming products useful for stay-at-home entertaining. Other 6-Packs include Night Out Essentials and Fall Essentials.

Shopping advice : Recommendations are offered on how to shop for your significant other, including advice on sizing, jewelry, flowers, lingerie and anniversary gifts.

Sites such as Bonobos and Trunk Club were also inspired by the notion that men are more mission-driven while women tend to favor browsing and the social aspects of shopping.

A number of university studies over the years have concluded that the majority of men are utilitarian shoppers, taking a functional approach in looking to efficiently fill basic needs. More women are seen taking a hedonic approach that places a higher value on the emotional satisfaction (pleasure) of shopping.

Focused utilitarian purchases are found to be more susceptible to the effects of time pressure and options overload than hedonic ones.

MenHateShopping.com’s CEO Eric Carp said in a statement, “We know that time is the most valuable resource in today’s world and our team is ready to help users find what they need quickly, saving countless hours of frustration.”

Utilitarian purchasing tendencies may apply largely to apparel shopping as men have displayed hedonistic tendencies in seeking out tech gadgets. The site’s launch comes as men’s fashion purchases have recently been outpacing women’s purchases, driven by social media, a strong streetwear trend and more options.