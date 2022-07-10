Can retailers sustain their current delivery practices?
A global survey finds that only 38 percent of consumers feel retailers are doing a good job of using sustainable delivery practices. Over half, however, indicated they were quite/very interested in environmentally-friendly delivery methods and 54 percent would be willing to accept longer lead times for an environmentally-friendly delivery.
The survey of 8,000 consumers across nine European countries, Canada and the U.S., was commissioned by Descartes Systems Group.
According to the survey, environmentally-friendly delivery options that consumers would be quite/very interested in included:
- Combining all of a customer’s orders over a period into a single delivery at the end of the week, 50 percent;
- Having the seller recommend the most environmentally friendly delivery option, 48 percent;
- Picking up the order at a store, 47 percent;
- Combining all the customer’s orders over a period into a single delivery when there are multiple deliveries in the area, 47 percent;
- Having the seller rate the environmental impact of all delivery options, 43 percent;
- Using a drop box facility at a central location, 41 percent;
- Slowing down to make them more environmentally friendly, 39 percent.
In addition, 20 percent (27 percent for Gen-Z and Millennials) would pay more for a delivery from an environmentally-friendly company. A slight majority expect the information on carbon footprint of deliveries to be widely available in five years.
Fast and free delivery regularly tops the list of desires around online shipping. An X Delivery survey this year found that 62 percent of shoppers expect their orders to arrive in less than three business days when choosing free shipping.
Blue Yonder’s “2022 Consumer Sustainability Survey” found 86 percent of consumers willing to delay e-commerce deliveries for the sake of improving sustainability — if given an incentive. Consumers were also found to be willing to do their part for the environment by recycling, spending more on sustainable packaging or setting minimum spending requirements on deliveries.
Less optimistically, Digital Commerce 360’s recently-released annual look at shipping and delivery of online orders found only 17 percent of consumers all right with waiting longer and willing to combine products for sustainability reasons, seven percent favoring one retailer over another due to its sustainability practices, and just five percent willing to pay extra for sustainable delivery.
- Descartes’ Study Reveals 62 percent of Consumers Dissatisfied with Retailers’ Sustainability Efforts for Delivery – Descartes
- Retailers: Sustainability is Not a Challenge, It’s an Opportunity – Descartes
- The State of Shipping Report, 2022 Why Faster Shipping Matters – X Delivery
- Blue Yonder Survey Finds 86% of Consumers Willing to Delay Deliveries If It’s More Sustainable – Blue Yonder/Business Wire
- The Shopper Speaks: Saving money and speeding up delivery still matter – Digital Commerce 360
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How open do you see consumers being to waiting, paying-up, picking up and taking other steps to support sustainable online delivery? What do you think may be standard practice for supporting sustainability in five years that is less common currently?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Can retailers sustain their current delivery practices?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I believe that consumers are willing to accept more environmentally sustainable delivery options now. However it would be very helpful and encouraging if retailers presented delivery options that describe the environmental benefits.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I think the level of openness is a lot less than stated in the survey – there’s always overstatement on these kinds of questions and people want to look green, even if they’re not. That said, Mark Ryski’s point is a good one – if retailers want to take steps to appear more environmentally friendly, they could do a better job of giving shoppers options.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Consumers express concern but are the ones who use same-day, next-day and fast delivery. This is a classic case of what consumers say in surveys not always being reflected in their behavior! There are options, on Amazon for example, which allow people to group orders into one delivery rather than having multiple. Allowing that choice is sensible and I expect more retailers to follow suit. Some of the delivery ideas, such as grouping all orders into a single period at the end of the week, are interesting but I wonder how they’d work from a logistics standpoint if lots of people selected them.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
It’s important to understand that same-day shipping wasn’t driven by customer demand but rather by the retailers pushing to differentiate. The sea of boxes and trucks moving products to doorsteps is not sustainable – environmentally or financially. But moving backward is never an option so retailers will have to work very hard to communicate the value of bundling shipments, longer shipping times and in-store pickup to make it appealing as an environmental effort rather than out of need to improve profit margins.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There is a lot of encouraging news in these surveys. But there is also a lot to be worried about. The “86 percent of consumers willing to delay e-commerce deliveries for the sake of improving sustainability…” sounds great. Then comes the caveat: “…if given an incentive.” It’s frustrating that improved sustainability is not enough incentive in and of itself. It sounds rooted in race-to-the-bottom thinking. As long as there are retailers willing to offer fast and free delivery as a CAC or some kind of competitive edge, there will be plenty of customers who will be happy to participate. Unfortunately, answering a survey in a politically correct manner doesn’t necessarily have much to do with actual behavior.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Brands have to ride the fine line of providing the expected fast delivery while fulfilling and delivering those orders profitably and sustainably. As a consumer I do want my order quickly, but not when it means that I am receiving each small item in the order in separate boxes at different times! Providing delivery options such as grouping items into one delivery or delaying items for one assigned delivery day as Amazon does will likely be more of the norm over the next few years.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Often, I find in surveys like these that those who respond answer what they should instead of what they will do.
There is a window that Amazon sets, and others follow those set expectations. We have an “I want it now” culture, and people only go so far for the common good.
Where does the answer lie? It lies with the retailer. It is the choices the retailer makes in packaging, processing, and delivery. The good news is that those environmentally friendly processes can also be cost-effective.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Wait, three or four months ago, the topic du jour was quick commerce (delivery in 15 minutes or less) and now we’re seeing surveys saying 86 percent of consumers are willing to delay deliveries for the sake of improving sustainability, but only with an incentive? Hmmm. I’m a big fan of Amazon’s order bundling even if it means a slight delay. That makes sense for all stakeholders (retailer, consumer, environment). Additionally, retailers should spend time looking at packaging and processing innovation for friendlier options. There is huge upside in these areas.
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
It’s pretty clear that retailers and brands will have to take the lead on sustainability issues and do the right things, rather than relying on consumers individually to do them.