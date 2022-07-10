Can retailers sustain their current delivery practices?

Photo: Getty Images/ablokhin

A global survey finds that only 38 percent of consumers feel retailers are doing a good job of using sustainable delivery practices. Over half, however, indicated they were quite/very interested in environmentally-friendly delivery methods and 54 percent would be willing to accept longer lead times for an environmentally-friendly delivery.

The survey of 8,000 consumers across nine European countries, Canada and the U.S., was commissioned by Descartes Systems Group.

According to the survey, environmentally-friendly delivery options that consumers would be quite/very interested in included:

Combining all of a customer’s orders over a period into a single delivery at the end of the week, 50 percent;

Having the seller recommend the most environmentally friendly delivery option, 48 percent;

Picking up the order at a store, 47 percent;

Combining all the customer’s orders over a period into a single delivery when there are multiple deliveries in the area, 47 percent;

Having the seller rate the environmental impact of all delivery options, 43 percent;

Using a drop box facility at a central location, 41 percent;

Slowing down to make them more environmentally friendly, 39 percent.

In addition, 20 percent (27 percent for Gen-Z and Millennials) would pay more for a delivery from an environmentally-friendly company. A slight majority expect the information on carbon footprint of deliveries to be widely available in five years.

Fast and free delivery regularly tops the list of desires around online shipping. An X Delivery survey this year found that 62 percent of shoppers expect their orders to arrive in less than three business days when choosing free shipping.

Blue Yonder’s “2022 Consumer Sustainability Survey” found 86 percent of consumers willing to delay e-commerce deliveries for the sake of improving sustainability — if given an incentive. Consumers were also found to be willing to do their part for the environment by recycling, spending more on sustainable packaging or setting minimum spending requirements on deliveries.

Less optimistically, Digital Commerce 360’s recently-released annual look at shipping and delivery of online orders found only 17 percent of consumers all right with waiting longer and willing to combine products for sustainability reasons, seven percent favoring one retailer over another due to its sustainability practices, and just five percent willing to pay extra for sustainable delivery.