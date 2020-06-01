Did Domino’s gouge Time Square revelers?
Domino’s received some ridicule for selling $30 pizzas to New Year’s Eve celebrants at Times Square, which blew up on social media because it came from Bill de Blasio, New York City’s mayor.
Responding to a New York Post article on Domino’s $30 pizzas, Mr. de Blasio tweeted, “Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos.To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”
The pies cost about double what a regular $14.49 large cheese pie costs at Domino’s.
Yet the responses to Mr. de Blasio’s tweet ran overwhelmingly negative. Many pointed out that Domino’s locations are locally-owned since they’re franchised. Referencing the article, a few noted that the particular Domino’s franchisee had been selling pizzas to New Year’s Eve revelers for 15 years and other local restaurants were copying the practice.
The inflated prices also weren’t seen as out of line. One response read, “When’s the last time the mayor went out for a pie in NYC? One will run you $30 on a good day, albeit it’s not Domino’s. The markup is not exactly highway robbery.”
Another read, “If the $30 was too expensive then nobody would have bought it. The market worked perfectly here, people who really wanted pizza got it despite the chaos of NYE in Times Square.”
The Post story also found those buying the pizzas didn’t mind the higher prices. They weren’t allowed to leave once they were in holding pens and many arrived early in the day. One partyer told the Post. “If he comes back, I will buy some more.”
Dynamic or surge pricing often occurs during emergency situations such as hurricanes and blackouts when demand exceeds supply and exorbitant price hikes are frequently criticized. Still, the public may be getting more comfortable with dynamic pricing with fares on Uber and Lyft linked to the supply and demand of vehicles and dynamic pricing occurring more frequently online.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Was it appropriate or inappropriate for Domino’s to sell pizzas at inflated prices to New Year’s Eve celebrants at Times Square? Does the generally positive reaction indicate that consumers have become more open to dynamic or surge pricing?
14 Comments on "Did Domino's gouge Time Square revelers?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Context and place matters. You don’t get shocked at paying $6 for soda and $8 for popcorn in a movie theater, or 200 percent markups at theme park. The expectations are set. NYE at Times Square is even less restricting in terms of getting your own food. This is no monopoly or cashing in on vulnerability. Completely misplaced outrage and rightfully called out.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Is it appropriate or inappropriate for concession stands to gouge captive audiences at professional sports events?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It’s called supply and demand. If they’d have kept the pricing, they couldn’t have keep up with demand. Nothing here. Move on.
CEO, Luxlock
Dynamic pricing sits on a fine line between ethical and discriminatory. Pricing transparency will become more relevant for consumers as more retailers leverage the opportunity to increase margins; even just for a moment.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
It’s interesting that the person responsible for overseeing a $90 billion budget has such a limited understanding of economics. Maybe the mayor skipped class the day they studied the price elasticity of demand? While I have different feelings about taking advantage of people in times of crisis, I have no concerns with a pizza franchise raising prices for people who eagerly volunteer to spend all day standing in the freezing cold just to see a little ball drop. For those people, I say caveat emptor – or try Ray’s!
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I don’t support this type of pricing and most customers in my trade area don’t either — I was in Houston during a few hurricanes and I went out and did some price checks for standard items. I saw $27 for a 24-pack of water and gasoline at $15+/gallon. In a time of crisis (or need) people don’t need to be gouged. I realize that the Times Square price gouge is not a crisis, but I can tell you that Texas prosecuted or fined those retailers that did this to customers in a time of crisis.
Talk only gets you so far, states need to enact penalties for this type of extreme pricing. My 2 cents.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In short, no it didn’t. So long as it is open and transparent about pricing, Domino’s is entitled to charge what it wants for pizzas, and to flex prices if it needs to do so. If it is over-charging then consumers won’t use it. Frankly, I think there are far more important issues for Mr. de Blasio to focus on!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Anyone who goes to New York City and decides that Domino’s is the right place to buy a pizza has obviously never been there before.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Between 42nd Street and 57th Street and two blocks east and west there are probably over 100 pizza places that will deliver. This is NYC, why would anyone get a Domino’s pizza?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Unfortunately, this isn’t anything new. We pay more for an Uber during peak times, and we all know that a bottle of Advil that retails for $5.99 at home is going to cost at least $15 in a hotel gift shop.
Speaking of hotel gift shops, surge pricing is the latest way to increase revenue in Las Vegas casino shops. In 2019 some MGM properties stopped marking items because the price changes when consumer demand is highest. If you want to know how much something costs, you have to ask a store associate. Is it legal? Sure, but it’s not always ethical.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
It’s definitely not a crisis, and it is supply and demand, sort of, but it’s also taking advantage of people who are in holding pens for many hours, waiting for the ball to drop, without even bathroom access. Sure, we know there are lots of better pizza options in NYC than Domino’s, but lots of these folks were presumably first-time tourists with little to no city knowledge and they were in holding pens without any options. A better option would be for Domino’s corporate to offer free pizza to these tourists as a PR/goodwill gesture.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
The mayor needs a dose of reality. If this was done in the middle of a hurricane, flood, ravaging fire…then he’d have a point. But it was New Year’s Eve in New York City for Pete’s sake! This is a city where, on the most nothing of days, a simple sandwich costs more than feeding a family of four in most other places. The added costs of overtime pay, pizza production, delivery challenges, etc. easily justifies the increased cost.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
These folks were in holding pens for many hours, without even a place to go to the bathroom (I guess adult diapers sold well). So, they were literally a captive audience. They were also presumably almost all tourists, many no doubt first-time visitors to NYC. Domino’s corporate could have reaped some great PR by offering them free pizza, instead of the local outlet doubling the price. As an aside, pizza is one of the few things in NYC that is cheap, and much better than Domino’s.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
When you have a captive audience that is limited to no other options, price gouging is a far more common occurrence. It’s completely acceptable at sporting events, concerts and Broadway shows, and Domino’s did what all other companies do when there is a lack of supply and increased demand. This is a non-story.