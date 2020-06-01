Photo: Getty Images

Domino’s received some ridicule for selling $30 pizzas to New Year’s Eve celebrants at Times Square, which blew up on social media because it came from Bill de Blasio, New York City’s mayor.

Responding to a New York Post article on Domino’s $30 pizzas, Mr. de Blasio tweeted, “Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos.To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”

The pies cost about double what a regular $14.49 large cheese pie costs at Domino’s.

Yet the responses to Mr. de Blasio’s tweet ran overwhelmingly negative. Many pointed out that Domino’s locations are locally-owned since they’re franchised. Referencing the article, a few noted that the particular Domino’s franchisee had been selling pizzas to New Year’s Eve revelers for 15 years and other local restaurants were copying the practice.

The inflated prices also weren’t seen as out of line. One response read, “When’s the last time the mayor went out for a pie in NYC? One will run you $30 on a good day, albeit it’s not Domino’s. The markup is not exactly highway robbery.”

Another read, “If the $30 was too expensive then nobody would have bought it. The market worked perfectly here, people who really wanted pizza got it despite the chaos of NYE in Times Square.”

The Post story also found those buying the pizzas didn’t mind the higher prices. They weren’t allowed to leave once they were in holding pens and many arrived early in the day. One partyer told the Post. “If he comes back, I will buy some more.”

Dynamic or surge pricing often occurs during emergency situations such as hurricanes and blackouts when demand exceeds supply and exorbitant price hikes are frequently criticized. Still, the public may be getting more comfortable with dynamic pricing with fares on Uber and Lyft linked to the supply and demand of vehicles and dynamic pricing occurring more frequently online.