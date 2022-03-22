Has ‘consumer’ become a bad word?
The term “consumer” is reportedly facing some backlash as over-consumption takes the blame for many environmental issues.
Writing for Quartz, Cassie Werber noted that “consumer” is used interchangeably for “person” in business publications, research and journalism.
“The argument for its ubiquity is fair: All humans consume, even if our consumption is limited to food, water, and the other things necessary for survival. Many of us consume a lot. But there’s a small, growing group that’s beginning to reject the term, together with what it’s come to mean about our society, and the kinds of economies we aspire to. Fundamentally, they say, we shouldn’t view people through the lens of what they acquire, devour, or use up.”
Retailers often use “consumers” or “shoppers” to speak broadly in business terms while referring to their own patrons as “customers” or “guests.”
Questions about the usage of “consumer” have been heard before.
As noted by The Guardian, the late Welsh socialist writer Raymond Williams wrote in 1962 that while it’s natural to refer to consumers to measure production’s link to economic activity, as the word’s use grows, “it becomes increasingly obvious that society is not controlling its economic life, but is in part being controlled by it.”
Lately, qualms over its use reflect environmental concerns. Brand messaging detailing the effect of consumerism and encouraging more conscious and responsible buying habits have become more common since Patagonia’s “Don’t Buy This Jacket” ad arrived in 2011.
GlobeScan’s third annual “Healthy & Sustainable Living” study found 73 percent of consumers globally agreeing consumption needs to be reduced to preserve the environment for future generations, with 52 percent feeling guilty about their own negative impact.
Academics are also reportedly more uncomfortable with how “consumer” translates.
“Oddly, some members of our community cringe or sneer at the word consumer,” the editors of the Journal of Consumer Research wrote in a January editorial.
The editors stressed that insights into people’s choices when they are “acting as ‘consumers’” provides a better understanding into the negatives and positives of consumption. The authors wrote, “We see pressing problems in the world that have their root in consumption practices.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should brands and retailers stop using the word “consumer” or be more careful about how it is used? Does the word run counter to sustainability messaging and goals? Is a feasible replacement available?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Really? Maybe it is my age, but this borders on ridiculous.
If you want sustainability and goals, then the CONSUMERS should CONSUME less. Changing words does not help the communication in any way. In fact, it may confuse it.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Well, I was just about to write a post starting with the exact same words. Literally.
Given that 67 percent of our GDP is consumer-driven, it makes the sensitivity to the word even sillier. It’s not your age. This whole PC thing is really getting out of hand. You can have conscious consumption. Just like you could (if you wanted) have conscious capitalism. Focusing on the precise word is a waste of time.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
…and Bob Amster makes three! Same thought, same concern. In the words of Arte Johnson: “Very interesting, but stupid.”
COO, Mondofora
“Consumer” will always be a beautiful word in my lexicon.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Come on! A consumer by any other name is still a consumer.
Managing Director, GlobalData
To be blunt, this is pointless nonsense – most of which is totally illogical. People who consume things are consumers. Wringing our hands over the use of the term does not change that simple fact. And, regardless of views or stances on the environment, all of us have to consume to some degree. If we didn’t, we would die because we can’t live without food, water and other essentials. Moreover, there are many different types of consumer. Some are more sustainable, some more frugal, others are wasteful. The broad term doesn’t diminish those nuances. And the type of society we have reflects the sum total of the values of all consumers. The consumer, or people, are in full control and, in a free society, always will be.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I see “consumer” as a neutral term without the negative implications of the Quartz article. The term “user” as a replacement is just an exercise in semantics. Given that most retailers refer to “shoppers,” ” customers” or “guests,” this seems like a pointless argument since the term is used mostly to track broad patterns of — dare I say it? — consumption.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The retailers who refer to their customers as guests maybe is the ultimate in word nonsense.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Consumer is more of a term used in business conversations, measuring numbers of, actions of, and how they consume today and how they will consume tomorrow. In this context, I think the term consumer is fine. In today’s world, friendly terms like guests are probably more appropriate. Honestly, I have never been scolded for using the term consumer. After all, we all consume. Right?
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
“User” is way worse than consumer.
One of the most frustrating things working with brands and retailers is the tendency to separate themselves from consumers and talk about consumers in these really negative ways.
On the flip side, we’re asking a lot of consumers right now – to be understanding of labor shortages, supply chain issues, etc.
There are bigger fish to fry than semantics.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
I agree, we have bigger fish to fry than to look through a negative lens to focus on the consumers that over-consume. Most consumer purchases are based on needs, while some might be excessive, we shouldn’t assume the word is bad. There is a conscious consumer social movement that is based around increased awareness of the impact of purchasing decisions on the environment and the consumer’s health and life in general. This is one of the reasons we are seeing growth in used or rental-based stores.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
So now we’re going to try to cancel “consumption?” Instead, how about we talk about the what, how, how much, when and where of consumption? Informed consumption. Smart consumption instead of more consumption. “More” has driven our economy for a long time. We don’t have to keep up with or have more than the neighbors, but that’s what we have been messaged for many decades. That is now officially *so* last century.