How can meetings be made more effective?
A new survey finds that professionals spend more than one-third of their working hours in meetings and they see about 30 percent of them as unnecessary.
The survey from automated transcription service Otter.ai and University of North Carolina concluded that companies of 100 employees could save $2.5 million annually by reducing unnecessary meeting attendance, while those of 5,000 employees could save more than $100 million a year.
The authors encourage companies to shift their organizational cultures to reduce apprehension about declining meetings, commit to providing post-meeting notes to let employees feel better about skipping them and limit invites to only relevant employees.
In a column for Harvard Business Review, Rebecca Hinds, head of The Work Innovation Lab by Asana, and Robert Sutton, a management science professor at Stanford, revealed their “Fixing Meetings Playbook” featuring five ingredients for success:
- Adopt a subtraction mindset: The default for problem-solving has been found to be “to add something,” but the focus should be on reducing the number, length or size of meetings.
- Start with a clean slate: In experiments, purging calendars for 48 hours, evaluating each meeting and then repopulating calendars was found to be particularly effective at reducing less-productive meetings.
- Use data: Measuring the effort required (prep, actual meeting time, follow-up work) for each meeting versus value prompts participants to think more deeply about each meeting.
- Create a movement: Enthusiastic workers can spark ideas and reduce apprehension about changes.
- Don’t just subtract meetings — redesign them: Experiments showed 70 percent of time savings came from redesigning meetings. Steps include having fewer employees attend, replacing typical meeting sections (such as status updates) with written communication and shortening meetings.
In a column for Knowledge at Wharton, Donna George, author of “The 25-Minute Meeting,” recommended discipline (e.g., starting and ending on time, banning phones and laptops, limiting the number of people), a “tight meeting structure” and ending with clear next steps. She particularly emphasized preparation. She writes, “For every meeting you organize, finish this sentence: “At the end of this meeting, it would be great if…”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the core problems with the way meetings are held today? What tips do you have for making them more effective?
Merchant Director
Unfortunately some meetings accomplish nothing. Email or a tool like Teams could be used to garner opinions and views faster than sitting in a conference room for two hours.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
The best boss I ever had used to have two rules. First, a meeting with him couldn’t last more than 10 minutes (at which point he would walk out of the room) and, second, you couldn’t ask a question you didn’t have an answer to. What that superficially draconian approach did was force you to think through your position before a meeting and make sure you could express it succinctly. Might not work in every situation, or for large groups, but directionally it is spot on.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Long ago, I began setting meetings for 30 minutes or less whenever possible. And it made all our lives more productive. I have now started scheduling 15-minute meetings, and they may become my new standard. Less time per meeting = much more productivity per attendee, in my experience.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Steve Jobs used to hold important meetings by walking around outside with the person. Retail execs should consider such walking meetings, but inside a store. Image the insights! If retailers succeed in making their meetings more efficient, they can free up time to solve puzzles like returns and markdowns.
As far as issues with meetings, one bad habit is to close a meeting by setting up another one. Another one is to invite too many people to meetings, which means that every habitual follow-up meeting will also be overcrowded and less productive. Fewer meetings sounds like nirvana, too; that’s easy to say but harder to enforce. Actually, my biggest pet peeve is meetings that start late. Does anyone arrive on time anymore? We waste so much time waiting and repeating, it’s a wonder we get anything done. Start on time, end on time, and record all meetings to speed up the process.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Whether in-person or virtual, meetings are often unnecessary and amass costs that are difficult to justify. During the height of the pandemic, most praised the ability to remain connected via technology — but the “convenience” of meet-ups filled calendars and may have actually reduced productivity.
What tips do I have for making meetings more effective? It begins with three things: purpose, process, and payoff. If these factors cannot be satisfied, perhaps the meeting was not the best use of time.
Purpose: What must be accomplished (outcome)?
Process: Is a face-to-face (virtual or in-person) necessary to achieve the goal?
Payoff: Can the time be justified — what decisions will be made?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Too many meetings have too much breadth and not enough depth. They are status updates or a data review that could just as easily be read absent a meeting. Or a review of problems without enough probing for solutions. Different perspectives from different departments need to be put on the table and pressure tested. That’s usually uncomfortable for many participants. But that’s how solutions are born.