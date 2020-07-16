How murky has COVID-19 made retail data?
COVID-19 has made past purchasing data less relevant, impacting everything from loyalty program strategies to AI-driven product recommendations, personalized emails and merchandising decisions.
A few columns and blogs have explored the challenges marketers are having extrapolating pre-pandemic shopper intelligence to assess purchasing patterns as consumers have sheltered at home. Purchasing behavior amid the pandemic has also been too erratic to offer much future insights.
“In our post-stay-at-home reality, companies need to recognize that their existing predictive models, forecasts, and dashboards may all be unreliable, or even obsolete, and that their analytic tools need recalibrating,” Angel Evan, president at Particle Inc., a data analytics firm, wrote in a column in Harvard Business Review. “Although the objectives of a specific automated system or predictive model may not have changed, the input data and the users certainly have, which should cause companies to re-evaluate how outputs are interpreted and relied upon.”
Bryan Pearson, former CEO of LoyaltyOne and currently a strategic advisor, wrote in a Forbes column, “COVID-19 is causing consumers to change their once-predictable purchasing behaviors dramatically, and in doing so it’s undermining the traditional statistical modeling retailers use to help frame their inventories, merchandising and marketing.”
Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review, wrote, “What’s clear is that the pandemic has revealed how intertwined our lives are with AI, exposing a delicate codependence in which changes to our behavior change how AI works, and changes to how AI works change our behavior.”
Gary Saarenvirta, founder and CEO at Daisy Intelligence, an AI platform, wrote in a blog entry, “COVID-19 has broken customer shopping habits and historical trends. Retailers will not be able to rely on historical trends to understand the current landscape and adapt to ongoing change. Predictive modeling, by extension, will become less and less relevant. However, successful retailers will still need to invest in the ability to scenario plan with agility in order to run their businesses profitably.”
- Retailers Face a Data Deficit in the Wake of the Pandemic – Harvard Business Review
- Is Covid-19 Stymying Retail’s Intelligence – And Making AI More Critical Than Ever?- Forbes
- COVID-19: The End of Predictive Analytics in Retail – Daisy Intelligence
- Our weird behavior during the pandemic is messing with AI models – MIT Technology Review
- Has the pandemic changed shopping behaviors forever? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What challenges have sudden behavior changes caused by COVID-19 put on leveraging shopper data? Can marketers correct accordingly? Do you see long-term implications?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "How murky has COVID-19 made retail data?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
As the CEO of a retail analytics company, I can attest to the erratic patterns we are seeing in store traffic and conversion trends. Historical trends are out the window, and now the key is to remain flexible and monitor trends by day and even by hour. The key consequence of all this is that the interpretation of the data has become significantly more nuanced and complicated, so on top of everything else retailers are dealing with, they also now have to be even more careful with how they use and apply insights from their data.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The only thing predictable about consumer behavior during the pandemic is the unpredictable nature of it. However, harnessing the power of consumer shopping behavior, coupled with third-party market insights remains a valuable part of merchandising, assortment planning, pricing, promotion strategies, and execution.
The normal forecasting and buying models have to take into account the blips of unpredictability we are experiencing. What may have been perceived as an outlier has become the norm for the moment, with consumers leveraging digital commerce channels, spending less time in-store, and making very value-driven shopping decisions. It has become increasingly critical for retailers to have a holistic view of their consumers across all shopping channels.
Agility, flexibility and adaptability, powered by valuable consumer insights, will help win in today’s environment.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Depends on how long-term we’re talking. Three to five years: we’re looking at similar buying trends. Five+ years: It’s too early to tell. With Americans making decisions that will prolong the impact of the pandemic, current behavior changes could remain the norm for the foreseeable future.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
COVID-19 has made all the predictive models obsolete – that much is obvious. But what’s less apparent is the long-term impact. It will be months or more before shopping behaviors stabilize, which means that all the data being collected now is of limited value. The status quo is out as an option, and there is no new normal yet. AI models themselves will likely need recalibration. The one upside is that COVID-19 resets everything to zero, so retailers that have stayed away from analytics and modeling have time to get into the game – if they act quickly.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
The COVID-19 pandemic is an event much like a hurricane in respect to how it’s impacting retail; there have been severe commodity market cost changes, etc., but the difference is that this will last a lot longer than a hurricane or other natural disasters. Retailers (and the software vendors who depend on this data to perform analytics) will need take into account this period when planning next years budgets, sales and labor projections.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
So does this mean we are on the cusp of a return to the merchant who knows what sells and relying less on AI? I thought the whole point of AI was unmatched prediction-making ability.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Any model that relies on data patterns over time is presently useless. The big question for marketing research is, what will shopping patterns be like when everything is back to normal (if that ever happens)? Predictions run the gamut from “no differences from pre-pandemic shopping” to “everything is totally different.” I favor the former, which suggests that while purchase forecasting models may not be so useful, snapshot-based models will return.
President, Spieckerman Retail
If nothing else, the data sets that result from COVID-19 will be invaluable for potential future calamities. COVID-19 may seem like an anomaly as we’re living it now, but it also serves as a cautionary case study for any future events.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Data is only good when it is helping answer the questions key stakeholders are asking. The question is this – are the business leaders asking the data science teams questions that will lead the company towards the future? Or are they just asking the same questions as pre-COVID-19? If they are asking the same questions, the data is basically moot. However if they are asking questions about what the future of the company looks like, the data that can be culled from the past few months could actually be quite useful.