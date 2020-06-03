Instacart just leaves deliveries at the door as customers hole up against the coronavirus
Instacart announced yesterday a new feature — Leave at My Door Delivery — after seeing increased demand from customers in recent days as a result of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The delivery service has been testing the feature in recent months and decided to give customers the ability to opt-in. Instacart reports a significant jump in deliveries over the last week to customers in California, New York and Washington, the states where many of the virus cases have been reported to date.
Whether other services such as DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats will follow Instacart in offering deliveries sans an exchange between driver and customer remains to be seen. A spokesperson for Grubhub told CNN Business, “This is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including assessing and analyzing the potential impact on our business.”
Demand for delivery is only expected to increase as many people look to reduce their contact with others. A survey of U.S. consumers conducted on Feb. 25 and 26 by Coresight Research found that 27.5 percent were already limiting their visits to public areas as a result of the outbreak.
Reports of delivery delays have surfaced in recent days as consumers do more of their shopping online. Same-day services, in particular, seem to have been somewhat overwhelmed by the increased demand, with Amazon Prime Now, Instacart and others limiting delivery windows or instead offering next-day service.
The New York Times reports that as of last night there were 215 reported cases of people infected with coronavirus across 20 states. There have been 14 fatalities in the U.S. to date.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will retailers deal with the increased demand for deliveries resulting from the coronavirus outbreak? Do expect many customers will stick to their shift to online shopping online once the current emergency has passed?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is going to be difficult to manage for retailers. As demand for online buying increases, service levels and delivery times will ultimately be impacted and perhaps even significantly. While online purchasing will be helpful, home delivery does no good if supply shortages mean that there’s nothing to buy – or at least nothing that you need to buy, like hand sanitizer or face masks.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
As more consumers opt for online orders and delivery from grocers, the biggest challenge will be to keep up with demand. If the coronavirus gets extremely bad, it will be difficult to get delivery drivers to continue and grocers will need to actually hire more drivers or expect third-party delivery services to increase their driver workforce.
Consumers are creatures of habit. When consumers get accustomed to ordering groceries online, this may be the catalyst that spurs online grocery shopping to take hold. Beyond grocery, the coronavirus will also increase online shopping in general, which will have an extremely damaging impact on malls. Malls are already in a very difficult situation and this makes it worse.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Instacart’s leave it at the door policy is excellent. Many people are concerned about the coronavirus, and taking all precautions possible is wise. Recently, many archdioceses have suspended priests offering Catholics the blessed cup and have banned shaking hands during the sign of peace. There is nothing wrong with precaution. This virus will end, and hopefully it will end soon. When that happens, the majority of people will resume the life they had prior, but a few will continue their new practices not so much because of fear of contracting an illness but most likely because they prefer it, as in the case of shopping more online for the convenience.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Of course this temporary outbreak will drive short-term behavior, however, I think consumers will appreciate home delivery for product categories that they may not have experienced in the past. Therefore, retailers will see a more sustained move toward increased home delivery over the long-term, and must adjust staff and logistics to support that.
CEO, Luxlock
I agree, late adopters will realize the value and fuel long-term last mile initiatives. However, I also see this increasing the risk for theft; especially in more urban and high concentration areas.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Quite simply this has the potential impact of 9/11 on our economy as multiple systems and businesses are presented with vague options to mitigate the consequences.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Oh, come on. People just seem to love hysteria. Four months after the World Trade Center attacks an Iowa newspaper ran a huge headline that said “9/11: The Day That Forever Changed Iowa.” We’ll probably see this kind of overreaction for months.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Dealing with the upswing in demand will be difficult, especially if delivery workers get sick or feel they need to limit their own exposure. The likelihood is that demand will outstrip supply and retailers will need to limit delivery options. The other concern is that online delivery is way less profitable than consumers buying in stores, so there will be some erosion of the bottom line.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I have to say that Instacart is addictive. I started using it because I had knee problems and now — I just use it. It’s easier.
And FYI, Amazon Fresh already just rings the bell and walks away. It’s one reason I don’t use them anymore. Whole Foods Market has lost all my business because it stopped using Instacart when the contract ran out.
Instacart or Shipt plus a local grocer is a real winner for the top line.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
No industry will be immune to the potential impacts of the coronavirus including e-commerce, food delivery, and other services that require face-to-face interactions. While every single business and service provider will be impacted by the potential chaos from the coronavirus, now is the time to be pragmatic and come up with solutions, such as what Instacart is offering, to protect both the workers and customers.
Customers will have to temper their expectations, and there is a likelihood that their delivery won’t be exactly when they want it, especially as companies are ramping up their fulfillment services teams to meet the expected increases in online shopping.
President, City Square Partners LLC
This is an excellent idea and I expect other delivery services to follow. Retailers can always find a way to handle increased demand. However, if your employees don’t show up for work or the supply-chain slows, causing shortages, there is not much a retailer can do. There is another human dynamic going on here that can cause home deliveries to slow down — increased purchasing of shelf-stable groceries as people stock-up or hoard product. A family has to eat and use this stuff eventually. This could create retailer sales slumps as we move through 2020.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is a smart move by Instacart, and one that will have long-term ramifications for its business as well as for its partner retailers. As the urge to hibernate grows, online shopping will grow as well. For shoppers who have a positive experience, it’s likely that they will continue to shop online. That’s a major risk for retailers, as Instacart will get the credit for that experience, while supply problems will be blamed on the retailer.
Retail industry thought leader
I think this outbreak will permanently accelerate both home delivery and telecommuting. This is a real challenge for retailers but luckily this is happening in a non-peak season for most retailers. Changing your business model and your process is not an easy task and is exponentially more complex the larger the retail organization. Many home office personnel can work from home but the in-store challenge is daunting. How do you staff a store in an already tight labor market when a challenge like this happens? Will this increase BOPIS as well as home delivery? Never a dull moment in retail.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Once someone gets accustomed to the convenience of online, it will be hard to go back.
I have told the story several times here on RetailWire about my wife’s first experience with Zappos. Her words were, “why would I never go to a store again?” Don’t worry, she still goes to a store occasionally. But I just asked her to estimate what percentage of her apparel purchases are online. Her answer, “90 percent or more.”