Is it time for retailers to move beyond fulfillment and on to experience?
Omnichannel. Cross-channel. Harmonized Retail. Harmonic Retail. All of these terms were thrown about and used interchangeably at the 2020 FutureStores conference in Miami last weekend.
Through several sessions and many speakers, contributors and panelists, regardless of the word they used, the message was the same: It is critical to have a seamless brand experience across channels in today’s retailing environment.
Seamless, however, does not mean identical. It’s all about being where your customers are, when they want you to be there. The customer will decide when, where and how they want to transact with a brand. As Brian Kennedy, VP of operations for Ministry of Supply said, “We are at a point where customers are now leading us.”
For so long, omnichannel really was about distribution and fulfillment. Buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS), ship from store, endless aisle, curbside pickup — to name a few. But what does it mean now? One panelist put it this way. “Customers are looking for convenience or solutions.” Rather than focusing on any one stage, retailers need to take note of the entire customer journey and tailor experiences accordingly across channels.
Here are some examples of how retailers are viewing omnichannel and how they are serving their customers in new ways.
- Zak Normandin, the founder and CEO of Iris Nova, shared how its Dirty Lemon brand, an all-natural beverage, is leveraging chatbots and SMS to sell at scale through conversational commerce.
- Bonobos, a digitally native brand owned by Walmart, has over 60 physical locations that serve as showrooms. Customers can try on apparel in-store and merchandise is shipped to their homes.
- Shari Rossow, VP retail operations & in-store services from Best Buy, referenced its “Brick, Click, Knock, Ring” view of omnichannel. This encompasses how customers move from the store to online to interactions in their home with Geek Squad and even phone interactions. Best Buy places a big emphasis on post-purchase behavior through their repair and installation services.
Regardless of the name, retailers need to meet the moment and create tools and experiences for customers to transact with them when they want and how they want.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the need for a new term to replace “omnichannel”? How can retailers move beyond distribution and fulfillment methods to create an end-to-end customer journey across channels?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I see omnichannel and multichannel as industry shorthand to describe a connected or cross-channel approach. This is necessary as, traditionally, retail operated in the physical space with online bolted on – something that was (and sometimes still is) reflected in the way retail operations were configured. However, as far as the customer is concerned the term is redundant. The customer doesn’t think in terms of channels, they operate seamlessly across multiple touchpoints and ways of interacting with brands and retailers. Unfortunately, making the process effortless and invisible to the consumer requires an enormous amount of work in bringing everything together behind the scenes!
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
If you ask five retailers what “omnichannel” means you may get five different answers. They understand the gist of it, but there are too many uses. Consider the terms batted around in last week’s conference referenced in the article above. In the end, we all know what we want it to mean. The customer doesn’t care what they call it. They just want that easy and “seamless” experience. Let’s not get hung up on what we call it and focus on one thing: the customer experience.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
In specialty retail it is still an uphill climb. Many 100+ store chains are still dealing with legacy POS as a major hurdle – therefore limiting their ability to get a solid read on customer and transactional data. With respect to the other question, I would love to replace omnichannel with just: retail.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The last thing we need is another name for the same old (but reliable) thing. “Omnichannel” is still very representative of how the retail landscape looks at this time. If we want to use a different name, we don’t need a new one, we already have “unified commerce.” “Unified” is the umbrella for all the channels and the systems working together to provide the superior “customer experience.”
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
I see no problem with the term omnichannel. The challenge is that the number and type of channels continue to increase. I hope no retailers read this article as an admonition to move on from fulfillment to customer experience. Customers are demanding both – meaningful experiences as well as seamless, quick delivery. Addressing both issue requires different sets of skills and is not an either/or proposition.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Actually, retailers may need to move back to experience, not beyond to it. And as Ray Riley says, let’s just call it retail. When some of the largest retail chains in the country don’t see a need to do omnichannel (hello CVS), they may need to realize that shoppers want one way to deal with a retailer. That there may be multiple ways to interact with a retailer is fine – why limit a shopper’s choice? But all ways need to end up at the same place – a sale.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Agree 100 percent. The industry has defined omnichannel over the past few years but at the root of it is a sale. You see a lot of retailers dipping their feet in the waters to redefine the customer experience – a lot of hits, some misses, but there is movement in redefining how to make the customer experience more meaningful to get people off the couch and into a brick-and-mortar store.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company