Is Neiman Marcus right to focus on the top two percent of its customers?
Neiman Marcus’s CEO recently made a statement about the type of customer that the luxury department store operator wants to attract. Some sales staff believe he is putting out the wrong vibe, which might end up hurting the retailer.
Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus, said in a Fortune interview earlier this month that the retailer plans to focus on the two percent of its customers that make up 40 percent of its sales, those customers being its wealthiest, the New York Post reported.
“We are no longer about selling everywhere on the price spectrum, from clearance to high-end jewelry,” Mr. van Raemdonck said in the interview. He characterized it as preferable to have regular shoppers spending $27,000 per year vs. single-visit transactions with no guaranteed customer return.
In the wake of the controversial statements, top sales reps at the retailer were “horrified,” according to the Post. An anonymous sales rep told the Post about a customer who spends around $5,000 each year being “personally offended” at Mr. van Raemdonck’s comments. “What about the future millionaires?”, the sales rep asked, alluding to the role of the aspirational luxury shopper in Neiman Marcus’s customer base.
The stated focus on the ultra-wealthy luxury customer seems to be in conflict with Neiman Marcus’s recent strategic moves.
For instance, In September 2021, Neiman Marcus partnered with streetwear publication Hypebeast to create a shoppable virtual showroom featuring exclusive sneakers from 11 luxury footwear brands, according to a press release. The styles were available for purchase on neimanmarcus.com and at 37 select Neiman Marcus brick-and-mortar locations.
Research shows that the earning power of the luxury streetwear customer differs significantly from the high-end luxury customer.
Two surveys covering a total of 40,000 customers and 700 industry workers recently conducted by strategy& (a subsidiary of PwC) in conjunction with Hypebeast found that 70 percent of streetwear customers make $40,000 a year or less. However those same customers were willing to spend on big-ticket purchases in the space. Fifty-six percent said they spent an average of $100 to $300 on a single purchase, and 32 percent of Japanese respondents in particular spent $500 or more on a single purchase.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the value of customers outside of the top two percent for luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus? Will Geoffroy van Raemdonck’s statements alienate customers as some Neiman Marcus salespeople are concerned it will?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s perfectly reasonable for a CEO to define the market he/she believes they should focus on, but whether this is the right part of the market to focus on or not is up for debate. The concerns expressed by staff and customers are valid — narrowing the focus too much will certainly alienate some customers. But given this new positioning, that’s kind of the point. Neiman Marcus will need to proceed with caution on this move. Ultimately, the success or failure of this strategy will be reflected in their financial results, and this approach will likely cause things to look worse, not better in the short-term.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m not sure his comments were as well-worded as he might have liked (in hindsight) but setting a higher-end target market is not an unreasonable strategy.
Merchant Director
I believe if you have done the analysis and research to reach this decision, then you go with it. I believe Neiman Marcus will need to have some latitude to make any adjustments necessary.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The reality of the department store business is actually that most retailers follow the 80/20 rule: 20 percent of the customers make up 80 percent of the sales. Neiman Marcus has always catered to their top net worth customers, and this is just a refinement of what has made them successful. Every marketer does segmentation, but behind the scenes. With the data available to retailers these days, there is no reason to hyper-focus on annual spending alone. The top 2 percent is not a static group.
Bad customer moments can alienate this top tier, so it is essential to laser focus your efforts to keep them happy. Remember Julia Roberts as Vivian in PRETTY WOMAN, returning to confront the “saleswoman” who had kicked her out of the uppity shop the day before? “Big mistake! Big! HUGE!”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like the real growth opportunity lies in exploring the merchandising tweaks necessary to better address the next 4 percent to 8 percent of their customers. Still only 6 percent to 10 percent of their total. And yes, the comments sounded arrogant and snobbish. The point could have been made much more gracefully.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are aspirational customers that one day may be in the top 2 percent. They should not be downplayed. Next year’s 2 percent have to come from somewhere. The children of today’s top 2 percent could easily become the top 2 percent of tomorrow. They should not be ignored. Is this too simple?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Neiman Marcus should be focused on where and how their future customers will spend, not just the wealthiest 2 percent. What happens when the 2 percent stop shopping and don’t exist anymore? The reality is that the 2 percent are aging and won’t live forever. Households have evolved and they can’t count on the next generation who live in this 2 percent to shop Neiman Marcus as tastes are changing. New money and Gen Z have spending power. The focus should be on strategies to capture new market share and finding reasons why more customers aren’t shopping Neiman Marcus.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
“Elite” and “aspirational” have different connotations.
From a marketing perspective, so do “exclusive” and “restricted.” One will give you room to grow your customer base, and one will turn people off. Trying to make a brand exclusive to only a specific customer profile is not a very good growth strategy, in my opinion.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Retailers need to have a persona to focus on in designing their assortments. The top 2 percent is a perfectly good starting point. Aspirational 2 percenters may end up as buyers as well, and at sale time — well who knows who will be in the store buying the discounts. But having a firm vision of who to sell to is a great focus for assortment planning.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I imagine van Raemdonck was speaking to his team rather than the customer. There is a message that should resonate with every level of Neiman Marcus. Employees, not just the associates on the floor, should ask themselves if their actions reflect service to what a wealthy customer should expect. He did not say to ignore everyone else.
Decades ago, I went naively went into Bonwit Teller. I was treated in a very arrogant way. They assessed correctly that I could not afford anything in the store. Today I can afford almost everything they sell. I have never been back and likely won’t be.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Putting out a vibe is one subjective take, the reality of valuable customers aging out of the brand should be a wake-up call. Neiman Marcus has no doubt been aware of this problem for years (hence the brand alliances and other moves) yet Mr. van Raemdonck’s comments come off as regressive and elitist. Many of Neiman Marcus’s customers may never hear the statements, yet associates are all too aware. For commission-based salespeople, the message could be a real buzz kill.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Interesting strategy, and probably taken out of context, but if he’s serious about the top 2 percent — good luck with that. Especially in a dying business model (department stores). I can see top 20 percent or even 15 percent, but top 2 percent? And what do the “bottom 20 percent” think? “We’re not for you.”? I’ll reserve judgement until I hear more but boy, as it stands, see you later.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The hubris of this comment is shocking. Everyone wants the top 2 percent, and you get them not by announcing it but by customer service. This is the same guy who famously showed off his mansion while sending out pink slips. Imagine a Neiman Marcus salesperson who caters to those who just spend $10,000 a year. #tonedeaf