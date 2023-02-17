Is Neiman Marcus right to focus on the top two percent of its customers?

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus’s CEO recently made a statement about the type of customer that the luxury department store operator wants to attract. Some sales staff believe he is putting out the wrong vibe, which might end up hurting the retailer.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus, said in a Fortune interview earlier this month that the retailer plans to focus on the two percent of its customers that make up 40 percent of its sales, those customers being its wealthiest, the New York Post reported.

“We are no longer about selling everywhere on the price spectrum, from clearance to high-end jewelry,” Mr. van Raemdonck said in the interview. He characterized it as preferable to have regular shoppers spending $27,000 per year vs. single-visit transactions with no guaranteed customer return.

In the wake of the controversial statements, top sales reps at the retailer were “horrified,” according to the Post. An anonymous sales rep told the Post about a customer who spends around $5,000 each year being “personally offended” at Mr. van Raemdonck’s comments. “What about the future millionaires?”, the sales rep asked, alluding to the role of the aspirational luxury shopper in Neiman Marcus’s customer base.

The stated focus on the ultra-wealthy luxury customer seems to be in conflict with Neiman Marcus’s recent strategic moves.

For instance, In September 2021, Neiman Marcus partnered with streetwear publication Hypebeast to create a shoppable virtual showroom featuring exclusive sneakers from 11 luxury footwear brands, according to a press release. The styles were available for purchase on neimanmarcus.com and at 37 select Neiman Marcus brick-and-mortar locations.

Research shows that the earning power of the luxury streetwear customer differs significantly from the high-end luxury customer.

Two surveys covering a total of 40,000 customers and 700 industry workers recently conducted by strategy& (a subsidiary of PwC) in conjunction with Hypebeast found that 70 percent of streetwear customers make $40,000 a year or less. However those same customers were willing to spend on big-ticket purchases in the space. Fifty-six percent said they spent an average of $100 to $300 on a single purchase, and 32 percent of Japanese respondents in particular spent $500 or more on a single purchase.