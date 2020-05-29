Is purposeful giving an answer to retail’s inventory glut?
Retailers across the U.S. forced to close stores due to the COVID-19 outbreak have watched their inventories pile up. The inventory to sales ratio in the country hit an almost 11-year high in March, according to a recent report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The situation is expected to look even worse when the April report is made public in the coming weeks, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Apparel retailers and brands with closed stores have resorted to a number of tactics to move excess inventory.
Kohl’s, among many (most) others, offered deep discounts to online shoppers. The net result was that the chain’s gross margin in the first quarter fell to 17.3 percent, down from 36.8 percent for the same period in 2019. Even at sharply lower prices, Kohl’s was unable to generate nearly enough volume to offset the loss of customer traffic in stores. In the end, the chain’s net sales fell 43.2 percent.
Others have chosen to repurpose existing inventory at a time of societal need. Banana Republic, Old Navy and Blade + Blue are among businesses that have used remnants from clothing typically sold on store racks to make face masks.
Some may be considering mothballing seasonal inventory from this year and take another shot at selling it in 2021.
Another option is for retailers to donate excess inventory to philanthropic organizations.
The arguments for taking this approach is that it helps fill a need made worse by the growing number of unemployed in the country. Government figures show 40.7 million have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March. The resulting goodwill created with the public can help increase a brand’s equity in both the short- and long-term.
Benefits for this approach extend beyond clearing unwanted goods to free up space for current merchandise. Donating products can also be less expensive than other ways of moving excess inventory, while putting companies in the position to reap significant tax benefits, as well.
Shari Rudolph, chief development officer for Good360, a national nonprofit organization that matches retailer and brand donations with reputable charities, told RetailWire in an email exchange that corporate donors increased their contributions 150 percent year-over-year for March and April. Old Navy has partnered with Good360 to contribute over $30 million in goods to families in need. A program with Nike saw the brand donate its entire inventory of Air Zoom Pulse sneakers (30,000 pairs) to healthcare workers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is purposeful giving a viable way for fashion brands and retailers to address the current inventory glut? Do you see right and wrong ways for companies to engage in activity of this sort at this time?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Is purposeful giving an answer to retail’s inventory glut?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a terrific idea for several reasons: 1.) much of the inventory is out of season, which means its value is low; 2.) selling the excess inventory to off-pricers like TJX will only serve to make competitors stronger, 3.) it’s great for the environment since some of the merchandise would have ended up in a landfill and 4.) the American public needs help. Have you noticed the epic lines at food banks in major cities across the nation? These people will also need clothing banks.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Great idea. Take a clue from the food banks and open clothing banks. Ditto for fall/winter if demand doesn’t return to meet supply.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There’s a line in this article that sums it up for me: “The resulting goodwill created with the public can help increase a brand’s equity in both the short- and long-term.” There is a group of customers that want to do business with companies that give back. Beyond that, it’s simply a business decision to discount today, hold and hope they buy “tomorrow” (as in maybe next season), etc. Some questions: Does holding the inventory versus cash flow, even at a discount, make sense? Or does the cash and a low margin – or no margin, even a loss – make better sense? Or does the charitable deduction and tax benefit make sense? All questions to consider.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is no way that the current glut of inventory can all be shifted by discounting, packing it away, or selling it to off-price and closeout retailers. As such the only other option is for it to be destroyed/recycled or given away. Out of those two alternatives, giving it away to those in need is the most ethical one and is the right thing to do. The slight issue is that retailers will give away that apparel that is least in demand which means sizes at the extremes, designs that weren’t popular, and so forth.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The good will value alone should be worth it from the business perspective. Couple that with the fact that it’s the right thing to do and it should be an easy decision.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
As noted in the article there are several benefits of purposeful giving. Lower cost of disposal, creates good will for the brand and helps people in need. Other benefits include maintaining a brand’s pricing position in the market and clearing the way for new seasonal inventory.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Charitable giving is a strategic move for these retailers. Not only will their businesses get a write-off, but unemployed workers will also get NEW clothing. And not for nothing, they will also be wearing their brands.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This once-in-a-lifetime event will make a fascinating case study some day. Who packed and held over seasonal inventory? Who offered deep discounts? Who practiced purposeful giving? Who had a robust enough e-commerce business that helped minimize the problem? And I don’t mean looking at Target or Walmart. I mean studying the many mall retailers who had to shut down. Take a snapshot at the end of spring/summer 2021 after all this chaos is annualized. Who navigated through most successfully? Who is still standing and still struggling? Who went bankrupt?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Fast fashion brands and retailers have a tough choice to make. Of all the damaging outcomes – financial, environmental damage with product going into landfills, customers getting used to deep discounts – donation is the most sensible thing to do. This should create good will in the minds of consumers, and will probably have a favorable financial impact because of the tax code.