Photo: Lands’ End

Lands’ End is big on partnerships. The casual clothing retailer is going live on-air today with QVC in a promotion featuring its women’s swimwear in sizes two through 32 in petite, regular and tall cuts.

The retailer, which first tested its own women’s clothing page on the QVC site last year, expanded the effort last month. The on-air component represents a further expansion of the partnership.

“Our e-commerce launch with Lands’ End resulted in impressive customer engagement both within the online shopping experience and socially, especially given the brand’s inclusive offerings, which is an area where we continue to place emphasis here at QVC as well,” Rachel Ungaro, vice president and GM of apparel for QVC US, said in a statement. “Lands’ End has one of the most inclusive swimwear size ranges on the market — a synergy with QVC and the inspiration behind this spring’s on-air product focus. We look forward to seeing our customer’s continued response and the possibility of additional opportunities in the future.”

Lands’ End CEO Jerome Griffith spoke bullishly on the chain’s earnings call last month about the role of third-parties in helping the company drive sales to the highest level since being spun off into a public company from Sears in 2014.

“These partnerships are proving to be highly effective vehicles to expand our brand awareness,” said Mr. Griffith. “And our product is resonating and attracting new customers with similar profiles to the Lands’ End demographic. We’re proud of our accomplishments over the past few years, building a solid foundation with proven strategies to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Mr. Griffith pointed to the success Lands’ End has had with Kohl’s, which in 2020 began carrying Lands’ End merchandise in 150 of its stores, including some shop-in-shop concepts.

“We are now present in 300 doors and continue to offer our full assortment on kohls.com, which is resonating with the Kohl’s customer,” Mr. Griffith said on the recent call. “In 2022, we plan to expand our assortment to 500 doors, as well as increase our swim offering to over 100 incremental doors. These expansions will bring our total Kohl’s store count to over 600 stores.”

Lands’ End will continue to look for third-party partnership opportunities, according to Mr. Griffith, and expects to add one or two new ones in 2022. The company also has a dedicated page on Amazon.com.