Will Lands’ End have a better experience inside of Kohl’s than it did at Sears?
Kohl’s and Lands’ End announced earlier this week that the two companies are joining together in a new business relationship. The deal means that a complete selection of Lands’ End’s merchandise will be sold on kohls.com and that Kohl’s will sell the outdoor clothing/products retailer’s goods in 150 stores, including an unspecified number of store-within-a-store concepts.
Lands’ End has done the store-within-a-store concept before. Last year, the retailer closed its last remaining 40 shops inside of Sears stores following a decision to close 174 the year before. The retailer was spun off by Sears Holdings in 2014.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kohl’s as we work to meet our customers wherever, however and whenever they want to shop, whether that’s online, at our retail stores or — as is often the case — at Kohl’s,” Jerome Griffith, Lands’ End CEO, said in a statement. “We know our customers consistently list Kohl’s as one of their primary shopping destinations, and we place great value in meeting them where they are already shopping.”
“Lands’ End is a brand that is synonymous with fit and quality, and brings well-crafted, timeless pieces in a wide range of sizes across women’s, men’s and kids’ categories to Kohl’s customers,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “With their exceptionally strong seasonal businesses, we are especially thrilled to offer Lands’ End outerwear and swimwear for the entire family at Kohl’s and to bring a compelling brand experience to life in select Kohl’s stores.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the decision to sell Lands’ End merchandise online and in select Kohl’s stores work to the benefit of both companies? Does it make more sense for Kohl’s to operate Lands’ End stores within its stores or mixed in with its other merchandise?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
After years of living in a dysfunctional relationship with Sears, Lands’ End has found a good home in Kohl’s. Lands’ End has a healthy brand, but it was being compromised by being associated with Sears. This is terrific for Kohl’s as well. They need quality brands and Lands’ End fits the bill. I’m not sure Lands’ End warrants store-within-a-store setups, but I’m sure Kohl’s will figure out how to make the most of this new relationship.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Lands’ End AND Kohl’s would both have to do a bunch of things wrong for this partnership to have a worse outcome than the Sears deal. We wish Lands’ End the best of success. Love the brand!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Price point will be critical. Can I use my Kohl’s coupon and Kohl’s Cash for Lands’ End merchandise? If not, they are just going to make everything else at Kohl’s look better priced – good for Kohl’s, bad for Lands’ End.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
I hope this works out for both Lands’ End and Kohl’s. I’m probably not a good judge because I left the Lands’ End fold many years ago, but somehow I have trouble thinking of Lands’ End as anything other than a catalog.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
…and I still like receiving it and leafing through it…
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This partnership holds strong potential for both parties. The easy, and wrong, execution would be to simply flow Lands’ End product into the existing classification floor sets. The better, and more difficult, execution will be to set up Lands’ End shops by gender. Just because Sears couldn’t make that work doesn’t mean Kohl’s won’t make it work. Take a lesson from Target, where they have both brand and classification shops in apparel. Get credit in the eyes of the customer.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
This sounds like a great partnership. Both brands have a strong and loyal customer following plus their customer bases are similar which benefits both brands. This partnership offers Lands’ End better exposure in physical locations while the Lands’ End brand helps drive further business into Kohl’s stores – a win-win!
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Yes, this is a much better home for Lands’ End to survive — and hopefully thrive. Kohl’s is more focused on everyday necessities and “living” than Sears’ “catch-all” and increasingly haphazard approach to merchandise offered and the overall experience. Kohl’s has the right demographics to bring appeal to the Lands’ End brand. Good luck to both in this newfound relationship (and two Wisconsin-based companies with Midwestern values certainly doesn’t hurt!).
Managing Director, GlobalData
Well look, it can’t be a worse home than in a dismal Sears store with little traffic and a gloomy atmosphere! I always felt rather sorry for Lands’ End within Sears as the section usually looked neat and was very out of place.
That said, while Kohl’s is a better fit in terms of environment and customer demographic, the chain has a lot of work left to do in allowing brands like Lands’ End to shine. At present most Kohl’s stores are a densely packed jumble of merchandise which is hard and unpleasant to shop. If Lands’ End gets shoved into this mess, it won’t reach its potential.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
More exposure and better consumer traffic, Lands’ End inside Kohl’s is a win-win for both retailers. The merchandise should be displayed in a separate department, a store-within-a-store, that is maintained to Lands’ End standards.
Mixing Lands’ End product in with other Kohl’s merchandise won’t make it special. Have you seen a Kohl’s sales floor and fitting rooms on a busy day? It’s a merchandise presentation disaster.
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
Land’s End will do much better with Kohl’s than with Sears. Kohl’s is more in line with the brand recognition for Land’s End AND they are known for clothing, whereas Sears isn’t. Simple as that.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It makes more sense and is a better fit, but I hope they separate it as a micro-store or micro-department. It is too easy for it to get lost in the way the clothing department is laid out in a Kohl’s.