Photo: Lands' End

Kohl’s and Lands’ End announced earlier this week that the two companies are joining together in a new business relationship. The deal means that a complete selection of Lands’ End’s merchandise will be sold on kohls.com and that Kohl’s will sell the outdoor clothing/products retailer’s goods in 150 stores, including an unspecified number of store-within-a-store concepts.

Lands’ End has done the store-within-a-store concept before. Last year, the retailer closed its last remaining 40 shops inside of Sears stores following a decision to close 174 the year before. The retailer was spun off by Sears Holdings in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kohl’s as we work to meet our customers wherever, however and whenever they want to shop, whether that’s online, at our retail stores or — as is often the case — at Kohl’s,” Jerome Griffith, Lands’ End CEO, said in a statement. “We know our customers consistently list Kohl’s as one of their primary shopping destinations, and we place great value in meeting them where they are already shopping.”

“Lands’ End is a brand that is synonymous with fit and quality, and brings well-crafted, timeless pieces in a wide range of sizes across women’s, men’s and kids’ categories to Kohl’s customers,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “With their exceptionally strong seasonal businesses, we are especially thrilled to offer Lands’ End outerwear and swimwear for the entire family at Kohl’s and to bring a compelling brand experience to life in select Kohl’s stores.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the decision to sell Lands’ End merchandise online and in select Kohl’s stores work to the benefit of both companies? Does it make more sense for Kohl’s to operate Lands’ End stores within its stores or mixed in with its other merchandise?