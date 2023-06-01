Nike gets Netflix viewers moving

Source: Nike/Netflix

Those Netflix subscribers with a New Year’s resolution to get in shape can now pursue their fitness goals using exclusive content from one of the biggest names in athletics.

Nike has partnered with Netflix on an initiative called the Nike Training Club, which consists of an initial 46 videos of exercise content that are now available on the streaming platform, according to Deadline. The entire series will feature 30 hours of “motivating exercise sessions” and is available in multiple languages.

RetailWire confirmed that the Nike Training Club content on Netflix is broken out into segments with titles like “10 Minute Workouts,” “20 Minute Workouts,” “Bodyweight Burn” and “High Intensity Training,” each of which contain multiple short episodes. The series offers an array of different types of guided exercise, such as cardio and yoga.

The branding of Nike’s new Netflix series is not only consistent with, but overlaps that of its own apps. The brand has a mobile app named Nike Training Club, also known as NTC+, which offers health related content, tools for setting health goals and advice from wellness experts.

The partnership comes as Nike has been touting its “culture of innovation” as key to its continued growth, Consumer Goods reported. Nike has focused both on selling products and building customer loyalty via its popular mobile apps. The company does not appear to be going it all alone, however, as it has also discussed the value of its partnerships with such retailers as DSG, JD Sports, Zalanado and Topsports as part of its recent successes.

Other recent news about Nike and its plans for partners, at least in terms of the sales channel, have painted a slightly different picture. Over the past four years the brand has cut down on its number of wholesale partners by 50 percent.

The launch of Nike Training Club on Netflix also comes as speculation continues about Netflix’s plans to expand the types of content it offers.

Last May, Netflix told The Verge that the company was working on a livestreaming feature for stand-up comedy specials and other live content. Such a move could make Netflix more competitive with Disney Plus.