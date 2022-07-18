Should Amazon ax its private labels to appease regulators?
Amazon.com has considered exiting its private label business altogether in order to alleviate regulatory pressures, according to multiple reports.
The company, downplaying the conversations, said in a media statement, “We never seriously considered closing our private label business and we continue to invest in this area, just as our many retail competitors have done for decades and continue to do today.”
Amazon’s in-house brands, however, are at the core of investigations launched by U.S. and European regulators over the alleged abuse of its dominance in online shopping.
Amazon has faced criticism that it sometimes gives advantages in search listings and other ways to its own brands at the expense of products sold by other vendors on its marketplace. The company has also been accused of using in-house sales data to select and copy best-selling products sold by third-party merchants.
Recode reported that as recently as last year, several top executives, including Amazon’s new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, Doug Herrington, and general counsel David Zapolsky, were open to exiting private labels as a negotiating tactic with U.S. and European regulators to avoid extensive fines and more constrictive penalties.
The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg also reported that Amazon had considered the exit option. In Europe, Amazon has already offered to refrain from using sellers’ data for its own competing retail business and its private label products.
In-house brands reportedly account for about one percent of Amazon’s revenues and include its Amazon Basics all-purpose line and numerous others. As of 2020, Amazon’s private label business offered 45 house brands across 243,000 products. The exits would not include Amazon’s tech gadgets, such as Kindle, Echo and Fire TV.
The Journal reported Friday that Amazon has also been significantly reducing its private label assortments due to disappointing sales. The goal includes culling its in-house label assortment in the U.S. by well more than half.
Reports from 2019 indicated that much of Amazon’s private label program, started in 2009 with consumer electronics accessories, was underperforming. One shortcoming seen at the time was that Amazon doesn’t invest significantly in private label brand building, instead focusing on price and basic descriptions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Amazon’s use of national brand data to inform its private label decisions different from the way other retailers handle that information? Should Amazon consider exiting its private label business to end charges and overall speculation that it unfairly favors its own brands on its platform?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon should absolutely not ditch private labels to appease regulators. Frankly, Amazon has no case to answer here – just as other retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, Tesco, Aldi – all of which have extensive private label collections that have been built off the back of customer data and intelligence – have no case to answer.
However Amazon has a vast number of private labels and not all of them deliver solidly. The proposition is also muddled, piecemeal and somewhat confusing. It is right to assess and trim the number in the name of efficiency and meeting customer needs. Even if Amazon halved the number of private labels it has, it would still have a very large assortment.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
How Amazon handles the data may not be different in this case, but giving other suppliers half a chance is a good thing for all of us and our industry.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I don’t see how using customer data collected from the sale of branded goods is either illegal or unethical. It’s up to the brands to tell Amazon to cease and desist if they object to this practice. With the volume of private-label sales sitting at 1 percent of total sales, and facing scrutiny from the government, Amazon would be wise to abandon its private label online business.
President, Spieckerman Retail
To the platform owner goes the power. Amazon’s digital-forward business model ensures that the data it does collect is robust, connected, and relevant. In the scheme of things, Amazon’s private brands could be sheared off without doing much damage. Any disappointing performance is likely due to oversaturation as Amazon flooded its platform with owned brands in every major category. Competition from the flood of Asian brand factories that sell on the Amazon platform has created further brand dilution and confusion. It’s no wonder more brands are attempting to wean off of the free-for-all that is now Amazon. If Amazon backs off of private brands, will it open the floodgates to brand-based scrutiny for other retailers?
Managing Director, RAM Communications
If (and this is a mighty big if) Amazon is transparent about how its private label is ranked compared with other brands, there is no reason for the company to abandon the line. Who can make that assessment is for brains bigger than mine, but it will have to go way beyond Amazon asking regulators to trust them.
CEO, Perch Interactive
Amazon is hardly the only retailer to offer private label products. Why should they abandon these when every other retailer is expanding their adoption to drive margins? And yes, the other retailers use their own sales data just like Amazon does…
Co-founder, RSR Research
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
What Amazon is doing isn’t illegal but it is poor sportsmanship. The data they use to drive merchandise decisions is earned directly from their own customers, which is what other retailers like Target, Walmart and Kroger do as well. However the scale and breadth of information generated by Amazon’s third-party marketplace platform does give them an unfair advantage that can’t be easily replicated by others.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Amazon is doing absolutely nothing wrong here. Every retailer involved in private label uses sales data to figure out which products to bring to market. This is simply an example of Amazon being called out because of their success.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
At 1 percent of their revenues, ending their private label brands would not be a fatal blow to the business. And if it eliminates regulatory hassles/fines/restrictions and simultaneously improves seller trust, perhaps it would be a smart move. I have never had great luck with Amazon private label products anyway. I tried a few of them and have been consistently underwhelmed/disappointed. Perhaps the product quality is a reflection of the importance of those products to their business. I do, however, have much more faith in Amazon’s Choice labels applied to third-party brands. Perhaps there is a greater opportunity to expand those labels?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There’s nothing very difficult about copying a product that already exists in the market. The article says it — it’s been going on for decades. The hard part is merchandising and developing a meaningful brand promise, a brand story that resonates with the customer. Amazon has proved to be not very skillful at merchandising and brand development. No problem. They just bump their stuff to the front of the line. That’s also been going on for decades, but maybe not at the level of and sophistication of Amazon.
The negotiators would settle for Amazon exiting the proprietary label business? That’s ridiculous. All the brand and consumer data would still be sitting there. You think Amazon won’t find some way to monetize it? Product and process. Amazon proves to be mediocre at product, but remains brilliant at process. Neither the problem nor the solution sit in the product bucket. They’re sitting in the process bucket.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It’s their platform – if you don’t like how they treat your marketplace data or product listings, don’t sell them on Amazon. This seems way too simple.
Content Marketing Strategist
Rivals already imitate each other’s in-demand product features. Private labels mimic national brands. It’s nothing new. The difference here is Amazon is faster at seeing what sells and getting to market.
Should Amazon axe private labels? Absolutely not.
As the cost of living soars, consumers need affordable private label options across categories. Cutting underperforming own-brands makes sense. Eliminating the entire private label altogether would harm consumer access to variety, quality and affordability.
COO, Mondofora
Amazon has an unusual business model, in that their most famous line of business – the marketplace – may be the smallest contributor to their bottom-line profitability. It appears that their largest contributor is advertising (third largest in the U.S., trailing only Google and Facebook) followed by cloud services, with AWS being the world’s dominant player. Their private label products are a minuscule portion of their revenue and profitability.
The big question is whether Amazon would even know which products to sell in competition with their vendors without the performance metrics the marketplace provides, and at what price point. They can fight the U.S. regulators, maybe even successfully. But it doesn’t appear that the benefit is justified by the cost and the relative IRR compared to their other lines of business.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
It’s called a free market. This is a slippery slope. Any purchase connects to a lifestyle. Dropping private label in any one category does not serve the needs of the customer population.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Amazon is both a retailer and the largest electronic landlord in the world. Except it’s a landlord that sees every possible expression of customer behavior and probably collects and understands more data than its marketplace tenants ever will see, even though (in some respects) that customer “belongs” to the marketplace tenant. Then Amazon creates its own products, based on its one-sided command of data, and competes with its tenants. It used to be said that retailers compete with supply chains — that’s true, but today retailers compete with customer information chains, and Amazon has a one-sided advantage that invites regulatory review.
Founder & Principal, PINE
I agree with Stephen, it’s Amazon’s platform. I am sure this is pervasive, it’s a smart business practice. Take a legacy business like Kroger; it likely favors its brands on kroger.com having its private label equivalent pop up under relevant searches. And at the end of the day, shoppers still have a choice to choose whichever brand they like. If they are that influenced by web searches on Amazon.com, maybe we have other issues.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
No, no, no. Private label branding, design and positioning should be a key component for every retailer in today’s environment including Amazon. Amazon also offers all of its Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) partners the complete set of data from Amazon’s consumers so that Amazon’s FBA retail competitors can get a better marketing snapshot of each category and product that the retailer is considering. Why shouldn’t Amazon have the same access to this data that they are also selling to their FBA retail partners? Amazon should not reduce or change their private label forays into any category just because of possible government intervention.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I don’t know any retailer who doesn’t develop their private label based on sales data and trends. This is not a new phenomenon. This is good business.
If Amazon can’t do it, then what happens to Walmart or Kroger?