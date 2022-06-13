Should retailers charge for curbside pickup?
Sam’s Club will start charging most members a $4 curbside-pickup fee after June 28.
Free curbside pickup was traditionally reserved for Plus members, but the fee was waived “for a limited time” for Standard members in June 2020 in light of the pandemic. Plus membership ($100 annually) includes free shipping, a higher cash-back rate and other perks over Standard membership ($45 annually).
A Sam’s Club spokesperson told Business Insider, “Throughout the pandemic, we extended the limited time offer as a courtesy to our Club members. We are now expiring free Curbside Pickup for Club members and moving forward as planned with the $4 fee for Club members.”
Walmart and Target stand out for offering free curbside pickup with no minimum purchase, although some items aren’t included. Most grocers charge a fee or require a minimum order requirement. Some of the offerings are supported by Instacart or other third-party delivery services. Some allow customers to make specific instructions for personal shoppers, such as how ripe they like their bananas.
Among the policies at other retailers:
- Wegmans offers free curbside pickup with a minimum order of $10.
- Whole Foods offers free curbside pickup for Amazon Prime members with a minimum purchase order of $35.
- Sprouts’ curbside pickup fees are $1.99 for orders over $35 and $3.99 for orders under $35.
- Kroger and its banners offer free pickup for orders totaling $35 or more.
- Publix’s pickup is supported by Instacart. Fees may apply and items purchased through curbside pickup may be higher than in-store.
- Stop & Shop applies a $2.95 fee for curbside pickup with minimum order size of $30.
- H-E-B offers free curbside pickup on orders over $35, although online prices may vary from prices at inside stores.
- Hy-Vee offers next day curbside pickup for free with a minimum $24.95 purchase. A “Get it Faster” option for $9.95 offers pickup within two hours.
- Costco at most locations offers locker pickup for more expensive items such as jewelry and electronics. Since 2021, Costco has been piloting curbside pickup for grocery items at its three New Mexico stores that cost $10 with a minimum order of $100.
- Sam’s Club is ending free curbside pickup for most of its members, but Sam’s Club Plus shoppers will still enjoy the perk – Business Insider
- Free Store Pickup – Walmart
- Wegmans Delivery & Curbside Pickup – Wegmans
- WHAT IS THE FEE FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP? – Sprouts
- Get Started With Pickup Or Delivery – Stop & Shop
- Curbside and home delivery – H-E-B
- Delivery & Curbside Pickup Powered by Instacart FAQs – Publix
- Delivery Fees – Hy-Vee
- Pickup – Kroger
- Grocery Delivery and Pickup – Whole Foods
- New Mexico Members Try Curbside Pickup – Costco
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers offer free curbside pickup, at least with minimum orders? What factors for each retailer should go into deciding fees, minimum order sizes and adding value features, such as handling special requests?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Should retailers charge for curbside pickup?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There is a cost to retailers of providing curbside pick-up, and it’s reasonable for retailers to charge for this service. That said, curbside has also become an expectation with consumers through the pandemic, and there will undoubtedly be some push-back to charging fees. As the article makes clear, many retailers who offer curbside pick-up are already charging some fees and/or requiring a minimum purchase. I expect to see more retailers start charging for curbside and other services.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Picking online orders incurs significant additional costs, especially for grocery where basket sizes are large. As such, it’s not surprising that some companies are bringing a dose of realism to the charges they pass across to consumers. The problem is that having been trained to see various services as “free” a lot of shoppers will resent paying additional charges – especially when they drive to the store for collection. And of course, there are plenty of other retailers that will still offer free services to protect their market share.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Any additional service has a cost and a value. Free anything can work for consumer and retailer with minimum order size, and with annual membership fees.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
The growth of e-commerce is likely to be nipped and tucked somewhat due to “new” fees. Shoppers are not always rational. Although many retailers eliminated fees for curbside pickup and other e-commerce delivery services during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have short memories and will view these charges as increases. That being said, minimum orders to qualify for free curbside and other services are good business.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
It made sense to offer curbside during the height of the pandemic. But with the exception of grocery, I now mostly see empty curbside parking spaces. Putting higher and higher minimums and/or charging for the service to me is just the beginning of the end for “peak curbside.”
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
Customers hate to pay for shipping if they can avoid it, and they will definitely object to curbside charges. So give them a way to avoid them. Up the minimum order value. And if an order includes special requests, make that higher again. Obviously a retailer’s margins will need to be factored in to determine appropriate minimums, but the most important thing will be to set clear expectations up front and on each page of the buying journey.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Determining how labor intensive the order fulfillment is should dictate how much of a fee, if any, is reasonable for curbside pick-up. Picking grocery orders, especially large orders, is very labor intensive and it justifies some type of compensation from customers – a fee or a premium membership subscription. On the flip side, for an expensive and/or bulky item such as a TV or large home improvement item, there should be no charge for curbside pickup.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Retailers can be a bit too linear in their thinking when it comes to costs and fees. X service costs more = must charge for it. I’d suspect there are other, more creative ways to absorb the cost – whether through rethinking the labor model, structure of curbside, etc. that won’t lead to a consumer balking at a suddenly appearing extra fee.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
When a retailer provides a free service to customers and then takes it away it leaves a bad taste in the customer’s mouth. Especially when that service has been offered for free for a long period of time. Still, the height of the pandemic is over and we no longer require curbside pick-up as a safety measure. Now it’s a convenience and one shoppers should be willing to pay for. A minimum purchase requirement should take care of that.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Free curbside was a “needed to play” offering for retailers during the height of the pandemic. It isn’t today. The current labor shortage and rising wages means retailers need to, at minimum, find a way to mitigate its cost. Their choices are: charge more for the items selected, have a curbside fee, have a minimum purchase requirement, or some combination of these.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is not a hard question. You burn the gas and perhaps lose some time or have it delivered. Stew Leonard’s mantra: you’re busy, let us help.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Customers know damned well that there are extra costs involved in order for the retailer to offer all the conveniences that shoppers now demand and expect. Therein lies the power of the word “free.” I think they also know the difference between free as a short term marketing customer acquisition tool and free as a long term benefit. A nominal fee or minimum purchase requirement is eminently fair. And it’s easily avoided by simply walking into the store.